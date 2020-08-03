Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science
1st Edition
Green Solvents for Biocatalysis
Description
Biocatalysis is a growing research topic aiming at creating eco-friendly chemical processes for the synthesis of high value chemicals. Green solvents for Biocatalysis discusses the properties and use of numerous green solvents, such as water, ionic liquids, switchable solvents, supercritical solvents, and biosolvents for used in the development of sustainable chemical and biological processes. Furthermore, the book delivers an in-depth overview of biocatalysis in green solvents for industrial applications as well as outlines sustainable methodologies in the area of organic chemistry, agriculture, analytical chemistry and engineering and pharmaceutical sciences. Green solvents for biocatalysis provides unique content in the area and source for information for undergraduate, postgraduate students, faculty, R&D professionals, production chemists, environmental engineers and industrial experts.
Key Features
- Provides a broad overview of biocatalysis of sustainable processes
- Discusses the use of Green alternative solvents in biocatalysis
- Outlines eco-friendly organic synthesis and chemical processes using biocatalysis
- Industrial product development using biocatalysis
Readership
Post-graduates, researchers, academics in chemistry, biochemical engineering, environmental engineering, biotechnology, and other interdisciplinary fields of science, pharmaceutical and polymer science, corporate researchers
Table of Contents
- Fundamentals and solvent parameters for biocatalysis
2. Ionic-liquids for biocatalysis
3. Eutectic solvents for biocatalysis
4. Green solvents for peptide antibiotics
5. Biocatalysis in aqueous media
6. Green solvents based biocatalysis in pharmaceutical applications
7. Supercritical water for biocatalysis
8. Supercritical CO2 for biocatalysis
9. Biosolvents for biocatalysis
10. Industrial biocatalysis
11. Green solvents for nuclicacid catalysis
12. Engineering strategies in Biocatalysis
13. Green solvents effect on Enzyme kinetics
14. Green organic carbonates in biocatalysis
15. Green fluorosolvents for biocatalysis
16. Switchable solvents for biocatalysis
17. Green solvents based biocatalysis in molecular biology
18. State of the art and perspectives of green solvents in biocatalysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 3rd August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128197219
About the Editor
Dr. Inamuddin
Dr. Inamuddin is currently working as Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India.. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment. He has worked on different research projects as project fellow and senior research fellow funded by University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. He has published 86 research articles in international journals of repute and seventeen book chapters in knowledge-based book editions published by renowned international publishers. He has published nineteen edited books with Springer, United Kingdom, Nova Science Publishers, Inc. U.S.A., CRC Press Taylor & Francis Asia Pacific, Trans Tech Publications Ltd., Switzerland and Materials Science Forum, U.S.A. He is the member of various editorial boards of the journals and also serving as associate editor for a journal Environmental Chemistry Letter, Springer Nature.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Rajender Boddula
Dr. Rajender Boddula is currently working as CAS-PIFI Fellow in the CAS Key Laboratory of Nanosystems and Hierarchical Fabrication, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, Beijing, China. He has published many scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals and has authored nine book chapters, and also serving as editorial board member and referee for reputed international peer-reviewed journals. His specialized areas of energy conversion and storage technologies, which include nanomaterials, graphene, polymer composites, heterogeneous catalysis, photoelectrocatalytic water splitting, biofuel cell, and supercapacitor applications
Affiliations and Expertise
CAS-PIFI Fellow, CAS Key Laboratory of Nanosystems and Hierarchical Fabrication, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, China
Mohd Ahamed
Dr. Mohd Imran Ahamed received his Ph.D degree on the topic "Synthesis and characterization of inorganic-organic composite heavy metals selective cation-exchangers and their analytical applications", from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India in 2019. He has published several research and review articles in the journals of international recognition. He has also edited various books which are published by Springer, CRC Press Taylor & Francis Asia Pacific and Materials Science Forum LLC, U.S.A. He has completed his B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India, and M.Sc. (Organic Chemistry) from Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, India. His research work includes ion-exchange chromatography, wastewater treatment, and analysis, bending actuator and electrospinning
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr. Mohd Imran Ahamed Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh-202 002, India
Abdullah M. Asiri
Prof. Abdullah M. Asiri is the Head of the Chemistry Department at King Abdulaziz University since October 2009 and he is the founder and the Director of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research (CEAMR) since 2010 till date. He is the Professor of Organic Photochemistry. His research interest covers color chemistry, synthesis of novel photochromic and thermochromic systems, synthesis of novel coloring matters and dyeing of textiles, materials chemistry, nanochemistry and nanotechnology, polymers and plastics. A major achievement of Prof. Asiri is the discovery of tribochromic compounds, a class of compounds which change from slightly or colorless to deep colored when subjected to small pressure or when grind. This discovery was introduced to the scientific community as a new terminology published by IUPAC in 2000. This discovery was awarded a patent from European Patent office and from UK patent. He is also a member of the Editorial Board of various journals of international repute. He is the Vice- President of Saudi Chemical Society (Western Province Branch). He holds four USA patents, more than 800 Publications in international journals, seven book chapters, and ten books
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia