Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science
1st Edition
Organic Synthesis in Water and Supercritical Water
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Green Organic Synthesis in Water and Supercritical Water provides an in-depth review of purification and extraction methods for medicinal, analytical, engineering, and bioactive compounds utilizing green chemistry protocols. It also focuses on the synthesis of natural products, drugs, using industrial green solvents, water, supercritical water and so on. It explores the application in organic synthesis and processing which includes aqueous and non-aqueous promoted reactions. Aqueous media and supercritical water involved in organic synthesis are discussed related to the industrial use. It also includes green solvent assisted organic synthesis such as addition, rearrangement, condensation, oxidations, reductions, aliphatic and aromatic compounds synthesis and its advantages are discussed in detail. The factors influence, the limitations and advantages to the practical use of green solvents are also discussed.
Key Features
- Provides a broad overview of green solvents for sustainable organic synthesis
- Compares water and supercritical water as green solvents vs conventional solvents
- Outlines eco-friendly organic synthesis and chemical processes using water/supercritical water
- Includes industrial/pharmaceutical production development using water and supercritical water as solvents
- Outlines synthetic methods for polymers, drugs etc using water and supercritical water as solvents
Readership
Post-graduates, researchers, academics in chemistry, environmental, analytical, biotechnology, and other interdisciplinary fields of science, biochemical engineering, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and polymer science
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Oxidation and reduction reactions in water
3. Oxidation and reduction reactions in supercritical water
4. Micelle-assisted organic synthesis in water
5. Organic synthesis in aqueous vs non-aqueous media
6. Protection and deprotection reactions in water
7. Regioselective synthesis in water
8. Stereoselective organic synthesis in water
9. Stereospecific organic synthesis in water
10. Green organic synthesis in supercritical water
11. Addition-type reactions in water
12. Condensation reactions in water
13. Alkylation reactions in water
14. Ring-opening reactions in water
15. Value-added chemicals synthesis in supercritical water
16. Organometallics synthesis in supercritical water
17. Allylation reactions in water
18. Olefin methasis in water
19. Phenolic compounds synthesis in water
20. Cycloadditions and Diels-Alder reactions in water
21. Fluoroorganics in water
22. Polymer synthesis in water and supercritical water
23. Heterocyclics synthesis in water
24. Hydrogenation reactions in water
25. Cyclodextrin-assisted organic synthesis in water
26. Biological-active organic synthesis in water
27. Catalyst-free organic synthesis in water
28. Multi component organic synthesis in water
29. Grignard reactions in water
30. C-H activation reactions in water
31. Carbohydrate synthesis in supercritical water
32. C-N formation reactions in water
33. Coupling reactions in water
34. Bio-fuel production in water
35. Halide synthesis in water
36. Employing green catalysis for organic synthesis in supercritical water
37. State of the art and perspectives of aqueous organic synthesis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 4th May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195420
About the Editor
Dr. Inamuddin
Inamuddin is currently working as Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He obtained Master of Science degree in Organic Chemistry from Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) University, Meerut, India, in 2002. He received his Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Applied Chemistry from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 2004 and 2007, respectively. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment. He has worked on different research projects as project fellow and senior research fellow funded by University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. He has received Fast Track Young Scientist Award from the Department of Science and Technology, India, to work in the area of bending actuators and artificial muscles. He has completed four major research projects sanctioned by University Grant Commission, Department of Science and Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and Council of Science and Technology, India. He has published 93 research articles in international journals of repute and seventeen book chapters in knowledge-based book editions published by renowned international publishers. He has published nineteen edited books with Springer, United Kingdom, Nova Science Publishers, Inc. U.S.A., CRC Press Taylor & Francis Asia Pacific, Trans Tech Publications Ltd., Switzerland and Materials Science Forum, U.S.A. He is the member of various editorial boards of the journals and also serving as associate editor for a journal Environmental Chemistry Letter, Springer-Nature and editorial board member for Scientific Reports-Nature. He has attended as well as chaired sessions in various international and national conferences. He has worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow, leading a research team at the Creative Research Initiative Center for Bio-Artificial Muscle, Hanyang University, South Korea, in the field of renewable energy, especially biofuel cells. He has also worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center of Research Excellence in Renewable Energy, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia, in the field of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells and computational fluid dynamics of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells. He is a life member of the Journal of the Indian Chemical Society. His research interest includes ion exchange materials, a sensor for heavy metal ions, biofuel cells, supercapacitors and bending actuators
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Rajender Boddula
Dr. Rajender Boddula is currently working as CAS-PIFI Fellow in the CAS Key Laboratory of Nanosystems and Hierarchical Fabrication, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, Beijing, China. He obtained Master of Science degree in Organic Chemistry from Kakatiya University, Warangal, India, in 2008. He received his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemistry with the highest honours in 2014 for the work entitled “Synthesis and Characterization of Polyanilines for Supercapacitor and Catalytic Applications” at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) and Kakatiya University (India). Before joining National Center for Nanoscience and Technology (NCNST) as CAS-PIFI research fellow, China, worked as senior researcher associate and Postdoc at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU, India) and National Tsing-Hua University (NTHU, Taiwan) respectively in the fields of bio-fuel and CO2 reduction applications. His academic honors include University Grants Commission National Fellowship and many merit scholarships, study-abroad fellowships from Australian Endeavour Research fellowship and CAS-PIFI. He has published many scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals and has authored nine book chapters, and also serving as editorial board member and referee for reputed international peer-reviewed journals. His specialized areas of energy conversion and storage technologies, which include nanomaterials, graphene, polymer composites, heterogeneous catalysis, photoelectrocatalytic water splitting, biofuel cell, and supercapacitor applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
CAS-PIFI Fellow, CAS Key Laboratory of Nanosystems and Hierarchical Fabrication, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, China
Abdullah M. Asiri
Prof. Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed Asiri, received his Ph.D. (1995) from the University of Wales Cardiff, U.K. on Tribochromic compounds and their applications. He is chairman of the chemistry department, King Abdulaziz University and also Director of the Center of Excellence for advanced Materials Research; and Director of the Education Affair Unit–Deanship of Community services. He is a member of Advisory committee for advancing materials, (National Technology Plan, King Abdul Aziz City of Science and Technology, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia). His research interests include: Color chemistry, Synthesis of novel photochromic and thermochromic systems, Synthesis of novel colorants and coloration of textiles and plastics, Molecular Modeling, Applications of organic materials into optics such as OEDS, and High performance organic Dyes and pigments., New applications of organic photochromic compounds; Organic synthesis of heterocyclic compounds as precursor for dyes. Synthesis of polymers functionalized with organic dyes and. preparation of some coating formulations for different applications. He is member of the Editorial boards for the Journal of the Saudi Chemical Society, the Journal of King Abdul Aziz University, Pigment and Resin Technology, Organic Chemistry Insights, and Libertas Academica.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia