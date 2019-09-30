Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science
1st Edition
Ionic Liquids as Green Solvents
Description
Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science: Ionic Liquids as Green Solvents discusses the application of ionic liquids as environment-friendly solvents in the extraction, separation and purification of organic and inorganic compounds, as reaction media in biochemical and chemical reactions and catalysis, and in green organic and drug syntheses. It covers various industrial applications, from polymer synthesis, to biodiesel and lubrication, paint and pigments, water softening and dry-cleaning, ore refining, the nuclear industry, aerogels, fuel cells, and more. Specific sections cover hydrogenation, oxidation, hydroformylation, acylation, acetylation, dimerization, oligomerization, photochemical and cleavage of ethers reactions.
The book's main emphasis lies in the extraction and separation of biomolecules, vitamins, proteins, enzymes, and DNA using ionic liquids as green solvents. High-performance thin layer chromatography and gas chromatography are also discussed.
Key Features
- Presents ionic liquids as an alternative to conventional solvents
- Covers organic and drug synthesis using ionic liquids as a solvent
- Outlines industrial product development using ionic liquid as a solvent
- Includes methods for separation, purification and extraction of biomolecules
- Outlines the use of ionic liquids in water, energy and environmental applications
Readership
Postgraduates, researchers, academicians in chemistry, physics, biology, biotechnology, and other interdisciplinary fields of science and technology as well as the biochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical and materials synthesis industries
Table of Contents
- Stability and solubility of biomolecules in ionic liquids
2. Ionic liquid in separation of biomolecules
3. Ionic liquid in extraction of biomolecules
4. Use of ionic liquids thin layer chromatographic separation
5. Green solvents for bio-catalysis
6. Ionic liquids as green solvents for drugs synthesis
7. Ionic liquids as green bio-lubricant additives
8. Ionic liquids as green solvents in organic synthesis
9. Polymer synthesis in ionic liquids
10. Ionic liquids as scavenger
11. Antistatic agent for cleaning fluids
12. Ionic liquids as corrosion inhibitors
13. Ionic liquids as solvents in biodiesel production
14. Ionic liquid based membranes for water softening
15. Ionic liquids for olefin reactions
16. Ionic liquids as compatibilizer for pigments
17. Ionic liquids in hydrogenation reactions
18. Ionic liquids in oxidation reactions
19. Ionic liquids in hydroformylation reactions
20. Ionic liquids in acylation and acetylation reactions
21. Ionic liquids in dimerization and oligomerization ionic liquids
22. Ionic liquids in cleavage of ethers reactions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 30th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128173862
About the Editor
Dr. Inamuddin
Inamuddin is currently working as an Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is also a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He obtained a Master of Science degree in Organic Chemistry from Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) University, Meerut, India, in 2002. He then received his Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Applied Chemistry from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), India, in 2004 and 2007, respectively. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, renewable energy and environment. He has worked on different research projects as project fellow and senior research fellow funded by University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. He has received the Fast Track Young Scientist Award from the Department of Science and Technology, India, to work in the area of bending actuators and artificial muscles. He has completed four major research projects sanctioned by University Grant Commission, Department of Science and Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and Council of Science and Technology, India. He has published 138 research articles in international journals of repute and eighteen book chapters in knowledge-based book editions published by renowned international publishers. Additionally, he has published forty-two edited books and is an editorial board member and associate editor for a number of journals. He has attended as well as chaired sessions in various international and national conferences. He has worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow, leading a research team at the Creative Research Initiative Center for Bio-Artificial Muscle, Hanyang University, South Korea, in the field of renewable energy, especially biofuel cells. He has also worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center of Research Excellence in Renewable Energy, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia, in the field of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells and computational fluid dynamics of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells. His research interest includes ion exchange materials, a sensor for heavy metal ions, biofuel cells, supercapacitors and bending actuators.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Abdullah M. Asiri
Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed Asiri is full Professor in the Chemistry Department – Faculty of Science-King Abdulaziz University. He obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Cardiff, U.K in 1995. He is currently Chairman of the chemistry department, at King Abdulaziz University and also Director of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research. His research interests include: Color chemistry; Synthesis of novel photochromic and thermochromic systems, Synthesis of novel colorants and coloration of textiles and plastics, Molecular Modeling, Applications of organic materials into optics such as OEDS, High performance organic Dyes and pigments. As well as New applications of organic photochromic compounds; Organic synthesis of heterocyclic compounds as precursor for dyes; Synthesis of polymers functionalized with organic dyes; Preparation of some coating formulations for different applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science-King Abdulaziz University
Suvardhan Kanchi
Dr. Kanchi is the Research Scientist in fabricating the bio-sensors for the identification and quantification of high-intensity artificial sweeteners in food stuffs and biological samples. He completed his post doctoral research in Separation and Determination of High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners (Sucralose, Neotame & Stevia glycosides with Capillary Electrophoresis and electrochemical methods (biosensors) in different Food Stuff’s from Durban University of Technology, Durban, South Africa. He is associated with the Indian Society of Analytical Scientists (ISAS), India. He is also serving as the Executive Editor for American Journal of Phytomedicine and Clinical Therapeutics; EB member for International Journal of Research in Chemistry and Environment and many more. He is also having several reviewer experiences for many articles. Costing: option 1 with proofredaing
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Durban University of Technology, Steve Biko, South Africa