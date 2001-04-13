Green Profits
1st Edition
The Manager's Handbook for ISO 14001 and Pollution Prevention
Description
Green Profits covers two tightly connected topics, environmental management systems (EMS) and pollution prevention (P2), in a single volume. Authored by an environmental engineer and an economist/planner, Green Profits shows how to implement an EMS, especially ISO 14001, so that it leads to profitable pollution prevention innovations, and how to identify and implement pollution prevention measures in a sound strategic business framework. Green Profits provides the knowledge and tools for enterprise managers to achieve the benefits of both EMS and P2, and to do so in ways that fit in with existing management systems in their enterprises.
Environmental management systems are planned and organized ways for an enterprise to manage its interactions with the environment, in particular those interactions that consume resources, degrade the environment, and create human health risk. Part I of Green Profits provides a thorough and practical understanding of the elements of EMSs in general and ISO 14001 in particular, tools and techniques for implementing an EMS and achieving ISO 14001 certification, and help with getting the implementation process started.
Pollution prevention involves replacing process technologies that generate pollution with those that do not or that do so much less. It focuses on improving production processes to minimize waste rather than treating effluents or emissions, which add to costs. Part II of Green Profits provides tools such as step-by-step guides to conducting a P2 audit and energy and material balances for identifying P2 opportunities in an enterprise; examples of P2 practices in specific industry sectors; and a set of tools for assessing potential P2 investments from a bottom-line point of view.
With this New Handbook -- · Bring your facility into compliance · Improve your corporate image · Reduce your company's environmental liabilities · Identify and save millions of dollars from pollution prevention projects
This New Handbook Includes -- · A step-by-step approach to implementing ISO 14001 · A step-by-step approach to implementing Pollution Prevention · Contains nearly 100 useful charts and tables used by the experts in establishing environmental action plans, gap analyses, establishing an Environmental Management System · Contains dozens of useful charts and calculation methods with examples for evaluating the costs and savings to your company in implementing Pollution Prevention · Dozens of industry-specific case studies that you can learn and profit from
· Shows you in stepwise fashion how project financing principles and environmental cost accounting methods, when coupled with EMS can save your company money
This New Handbook is unique because unlike other volumes that separately cover Environmental Management Systems and Pollution Prevention, you have it all in one single volume, written by Experts that are Practitioners.
Readership
CEOs, VPs, Senior Managers, Managers, process and environmental engineers, OHS and EHS officers, Environment/Quality Management Representatives, EMS/QMS Committee members, students, other professionals interested in the essentials of EMS/ISO 14001 and/or pollution prevention.
Table of Contents
Part I: EMS Principles and Concepts; EMS Applied Models; EMS Tools and Techniques; EMS First Steps. Part II: Pollution Prevention Principles and Concepts; Industry-Specific Pollution Prevention Practices; the Pollution Prevention Audit; Pollution Prevention Financial Planning Tools
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 13th April 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080507606
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750674010
About the Author
Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.
He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer
Avrom Bendavid-Val
Affiliations and Expertise
Avrom Bendavid-Val works closely with environmental engineers, enterprise managers and workers, citizen groups, and public officials on environmental management and pollution prevention issues at the plant, community, municipal, and national levels. Formerly a development planning specialist, Mr. Bendavid-Val is author of the widely used text and handbook, Regional and Local Economic Analysis for Practitioners. He was among the first in his field to promote better environmental management as a means of accelerating economic development. In recent years Mr. Bendavid-Val has concentrated his consulting and training efforts on EMS implementation and training for public and private sector clients in the U.S., Asia, Eastern Europe, Russia, and the Middle East.