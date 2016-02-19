Green Marine Clays - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444871206, 9780080869599

Green Marine Clays, Volume 45

1st Edition

Oolitic Ironstone Facies, Verdine Facies, Glaucony Facies and Celadonite-Bearing Rock Facies - A Comparative Study

Editors: G.S. Odin
eBook ISBN: 9780080869599
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st November 1988
Page Count: 444
Table of Contents

Foreword (G. Millot). Introduction to the study of green marine clays. Part A. The oolitic ironstone facies. Chamosite, the green marine clay from Chamoson (M.F. Delaloye, G.S. Odin). Green marine clays from the oolitic ironstone facies (G.S. Odin et al). Part B. The verdine facies. The verdine facies from the lagoon off New Caledonia (G.S. Odin). The verdine facies from the Senegalese continental shelf (G.S. Odin, J.P. Masse). The verdine facies off French Guiana (G.S. Odin et al). The verdine facies deposits identified in 1988 (G.S. Odin et al). Mineralogy of the verdine facies (G.S. Odin et al). Geological significance of the verdine facies (G.S. Odin, B.K. Sen Gupta). Part C. The glaucony facies. Glaucony from the Gulf of Guinea (G.S. Odin). Glaucony from the margin off northwestern Spain (G.S. Odin, M. Lamboy). Glaucony from the Kerguelen Plateau (G.S. Odin, F. Fröhlich). Geological significance of the glaucony facies (G.S. Odin, P.D. Fullagar). Part D. The celadonite-bearing facies. Nature and geological significance of celadonite (G.S. Odin et al). Conclusion to the study of green marine clays. Glossary. References. Index of collaborators. Geographical index.

Description

Green Marine Clays provides a comparative study of four authigenic marine clays: the well-known glaucony marine facies; the newly-identified sedimentary facies - verdine; the old oolitic ironstone facies; and the celadonite-bearing facies.

The book demonstrates that the sea bottom plays host to a variety of clay minerals specific to the marine environment: ferric di-trioctahedral serpentine'', ferric chlorite, ferric smectite, ferric mica, ferricswelling chlorite'', all widespread in present oceans and all fundamentally formed by crystal growth and recrystallization processes in semi-confined marine microenvironments.

A unique feature of the book is the inclusion of the first detailed study of the verdine facies characterized by a variety of authigenic green clays, some of which are new clay mineral species widespread in all tropical oceans. The celadonite-bearing facies has been studied intensively in the last few years and new results are obtained from deep sea samples and from land outcrops. The current knowledge is synthesized and reviewed in comparison with the glaucony facies. A new approach is adopted in the description of the old oolitic ironstone facies in which a comparison is made with the recent verdine facies.

The material is abundantly illustrated throughout by 133 figures and 59 tables; 36 of the figures consist of plates showing 170 selected pictures obtained at different scales of observation including the field, binocular microscope, thin sections, transmission electron miscroscopy, scanning electron microscopy, high resolution transmission electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction. A subject index completes the book.

The information presented here will help geologists construct a clearer picture of environmental and depositional history of rocks. It will appeal to sedimentologists interested in the processes by which, and the environment in which, clay minerals form. Clay mineralogists will find much useful information on a variety of iron rich minerals, and geochemists interested in the iron in the sea and those working with sedimentary iron ores will also benefit from the book.

Details

No. of pages:
444
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869599

Reviews

@from:F.B. Van Houten @qu:No geology library or relevant research laboratory should be without a copy. @source:Earth-Science Reviews @from:H. Chamley @qu:Green Marine Clays constitutes both a remarkable handbook and an outstanding research book. It combines the main data and interpretations on green granules which have been provided in the literature over the past twenty years and many new results obtained from accurate mineralogical and genetic research performed during the last few years.... Over the past 20 years G.S. Odin has been the scientist probably the most actively involved in research on green clays, which guarantees the high quality of the approaches in the book.... "Green Marine Clays" is presented in a didactic manner, and is abundantly illustrated. A conclusion section summarizes the main interpretations arising from the numerous multidisciplinary investigations performed by the various contributors. A glossary, an extensive reference list and a geographical index complete the book. Reading "Green Marine Clays" is an exciting and instructive exercise, which can be an intellectual profit not only for specialists in these peculiar facies, but also to geologists involved in early diagenesis, surface geochemistry processes, ion transfers and palaeoenvironments. @source:Marine Geology @from:Australian Mineral Foundation @qu:...a useful compendium of basic information on green marine clays, with environmental comparisons. Amongst other things, it helps to place the glauconitic minerals in perpesective and should be of special interest to clay mineralogists and to those concerned with sedimentation. @source:AMF Informative Book Review Series @from:M. Talbot @qu:The strength of "Green Marine Clays" lies in the wealth of detail it provides on the structure, composition, and physical properties of authigenic iron-bearing phyllosilicates and descriptions of the morphology, occurrence and evolution of "green grains" (also in glossary) in a variety of modern environments.... a standard source of reference on the mneralogy of iron-rich sedimentary phyllosilicates for some time to come. @source:Sedimentology

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G.S. Odin Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dépt Géologie Sedimentaire, 4, Place Jussieu, Case 119A, tour 16, 4e etage, F75252, Paris Cedex 05, France

