Green Food Processing Techniques
1st Edition
Preservation, Transformation and Extraction
Description
Green Food Processing Techniques: Preservation, Transformation and Extraction advances the ethics and practical objectives of "Green Food Processing" by offering a critical mass of research on a series of methodological and technological tools in innovative food processing techniques, along with their role in promoting the sustainable food industry. These techniques (such as microwave, ultrasound, pulse electric field, instant controlled pressure drop, supercritical fluid processing, extrusion…) lie on the frontier of food processing, food chemistry, and food microbiology, and are thus presented with tools to make preservation, transformation and extraction greener.
The Food Industry constantly needs to reshape and innovate itself in order to achieve the social, financial and environmental demands of the 21st century. Green Food Processing can respond to these challenges by enhancing shelf life and the nutritional quality of food products, while at the same time reducing energy use and unit operations for processing, eliminating wastes and byproducts, reducing water use in harvesting, washing and processing, and using naturally derived ingredients.
Key Features
- Introduces the strategic concept of Green Food Processing to meet the challenges of the future of the food industry
- Presents innovative techniques for green food processing that can be used in academia, and in industry in R&D and processing
- Brings a multidisciplinary approach, with significant contributions from eminent scientists who are actively working on Green Food Processing techniques
Readership
Researchers and professionals in Food technology, food processing, food microbiology, food chemistry, Chemical Process engineering, and Natural product chemistry; Industry for food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications
Table of Contents
1. Green Food Processing: concepts, strategies and tools
2. Ultrasound technology for processing, preservation and extraction
3. Supercritical fluid processing and extraction of food
4. High hydrostatic pressure processing of foods
5. High pressure homogenisation in food processing
6. Ohmic heating for preservation, transformation and extraction
7. Pressure hot water processing of food and natural products
8. Instant Controlled pressure drop technology in food processes
9. Membrane separation in food processing
10. Enzyme-assisted food preservation, transformation and extraction
11. Use of Magnetic Fields as a Nonthermal Technology for food processing
12. Extrusion in processing and extraction of food
13. Gas-assisted mechanical processing
14. Mechanochemical assisted processing: A novel, efficient, eco-friendly technology
15. Encapsulation Technologies for Active Food Ingredients and Food Processing
16. Essential Oils for Preserving Perishable Foods: Possibilities and Limitations
17. Food Irradiation – From Research to Commercial Application
18. Pulsed light as new treatment to maintain physical and nutritional quality of food products
19. Pulsed Electric Field in processing of food products
20. Cold plasma in food processing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 588
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153536
About the Editor
Farid Chemat
Farid CHEMAT is a full Professor of Chemistry at Avignon University, Director of GREEN Extraction Team (innovative techniques, alternative solvents, and original procedures for green extraction of natural products), co-director of ORTESA LabCom research unit Naturex-UAPV, and scientific coordinator of “France Eco-Extraction” dealing with dissemination of research and education on green extraction technologies. He received his engineer diploma from University of Blida-Algeria (1990) and his PhD degree (1994) in process engineering from the Institut National Polytechnique of Toulouse-France. After periods of postdoctoral research work with Prolabo-Merck, Rhone-Poulenc and Unilever (1995-1997), he spent two years (1997-1999) as senior researcher at University of Wageningen-The Netherlands. In 1999, he moved to the University of La Réunion-France DOM as assistant professor and since 2006 holds the position of Professor of Food Chemistry at the University of Avignon-France. His research activity is documented by more than 200 scientific peer-reviewed papers, and about the same number of conferences and communications to scientific and industrial meetings, 10 books, 40 book chapters and 10 patents. His main research interests have focused on innovative and sustainable extraction and processing techniques (especially microwave, ultrasound and green solvents) for food, pharmaceutical, bio-energy and cosmetic applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universite d’Avignon et des Pays du Vaucluse, INRA, UMR 408, Green Extraction Team
Eugene Vorobiev
Eugene Vorobiev is a full Professor of Chemical Engineering and a head of the Laboratory for Agro-Industrial Technologies at the Compiegne University of Technology, France. He received his PhD degree in Food Engineering (1980, Ukraine) and his Dr Habil. in Chemical Engineering (1997, France). His main research interests are focused on mass transfer phenomena, theory and practice of solid/liquid separation, and innovative food technologies (especially electrotechnologies). He has published more than 300 scientific peer-reviewed papers, he is the author of 19 patents, and several books and book chapters. He is a member of editorial board in several international journals (“Separation and Purification Technology”, “Innovative Food Science and Emerging Technologies”, “Food Engineering Reviews”, “Filtration”) and the President of the Scientific Council of IFTS (“Institut de la Filtration et des Techniques Séparatives”). He was awarded by Gold Medal of the Filtration Society (2001) and he is a Laureate of the Price for the innovative technique for the environment (Ademe, 2008, 2014). He was a chairman of several international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sorbonne Universites, Universite de Technologie de Compiegne, Laboratoire de Technologies Agro-Industrielles, EA 4297 TIMR, Centre de Recherches de Royallieu, France