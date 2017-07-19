Green Extraction Techniques: Principles, Advances and Applications, Volume 76
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Green Analytical Chemistry: The Role of Green Extraction Techniques
Sergio Armenta, Francesc A. Esteve-Turrillas, Salvador Garrigues and Miguel de la Guardia
2. Bioactives Obtained From Plants, Seaweeds, Microalgae and Food By-Products Using Pressurised Liquid Extraction and Supercritical Fluid Extraction
Andrea del Pilar Sánchez-Camargo, Elena Ibáñez, Alejandro Cifuentes and Miguel Herrero
3. Pressurised Hot Water Extraction of Bioactives
Merichel Plaza and Charlotta Turner
4. Pressurized Liquid Extraction of Organic Contaminants in Environmental and Food Samples
Yolanda Picó
5. Ultrasound: A Clean, Green Extraction Technology for Bioactives and Contaminants
Ciara McDonnell and Brijesh K. Tiwari
6. Microwave-Assisted Extraction of Pesticides and Emerging Pollutants in the Environment
Maria Llompart, Maria Celeiro, Carmen Garcia-Jares and Thierry Dagnac
7. Ionic Liquid in Sample Preparation
Rafael Lucena and Soledad Cárdenas
8. Solvent Free Extraction
Farid Chemat, Anne Sylvie Fabiano-Tixier, Maryline Abert Vian, Tamara Allaf and Eugene Vorobiev
9. Headspace Techniques for Volatile Sampling
Ana C. Soria, María J. García-Sarrió, Ana I. Ruiz-Matute and María L. Sanz
10. Miniaturized Solid Phase Extraction
Justyna Płotka-Wasylka, Natalia Szczepańska, Katarzyna Owczarek and Jacek Namieśnik
11. Recent Advances and Developments in the QuEChERS Method
Bárbara Socas-Rodríguez, Javier González-Sálamo, Antonio V. Herrera-Herrera, Javier Hernández-Borges and Miguel Ángel Rodríguez-Delgado
12. Matrix Solid Phase Dispersion
Lourdes Ramos
13. Selecting an Appropriate Solvent Microextraction Mode for a Green Analytical Method
John M. Kokosa
14. Trends in OnLine InTube Solid Phase Microextraction
Pascual Serra-Mora, Yolanda Moliner-Martínez, Carmen Molins-Legua, Rosa Herráez-Hernández, Jorge Verdú -Andrés and Pilar Campíns-Falcó
15. Stir Bar Sorptive Extraction
José Manuel Florêncio Nogueira
16. Recent Advances in Solid-Phase Microextraction for Contaminant Analysis in Food Matrices
Érica A. Souza-Silva and Janusz Pawliszyn
17. Recent Advances in the Combination of Assisted Extraction Techniques
Jorge Moreda-Piñeiro and Antonio Moreda-Piñeiro
18. New Materials for Green Sample Preparation: Recent Advances and Future Trends
Meire Ribeiro da Silva, Bruno Henrique Fumes, Carlos Eduardo Domingues Nazario and Fernando Mauro Lancas
19. Green Sample-Preparation Techniques in Comprehensive Two-Dimensional Chromatography
Francesco Cacciola, Mariarosa Maimone, Paola Dugo and Luigi Mondello
Description
Green Extraction Techniques: Principles, Advances and Applications, Volume 76, the first work to compile all the multiple green extraction techniques and applications currently available, provides the most recent analytical advances in the main green extraction techniques. This new release includes a variety of comprehensively presented topics, including chapters on Green Analytical Chemistry: The Role of Green Extraction Techniques, Bioactives Obtained From Plants, Seaweeds, Microalgae and Food By-Products Using Pressurized Liquid Extraction and Supercritical Fluid Extraction, Pressurized Hot Water Extraction of Bioactives, and Pressurized Liquid Extraction of Organic Contaminants in Environmental and Food Samples.
In this ongoing serial, in-depth, emerging green extraction approaches are discussed, together with their miniaturization and combination, showing the newest technologies that have been developed in the last few years for each case and providing a picture of the most innovative applications with further insights into future trends.
Key Features
- Compiles all the multiple green extraction techniques currently available, along with their applications
- Includes the most recent analytical advances in the main green extraction techniques, along with their working principles
- Covers emerging green extraction approaches, their miniaturization and combination and an insight into future trends
Readership
Researchers and PhD students from control laboratories, universities, industries and regulation agencies linked to Analytical Chemistry, Medicine, Biosciences, Food, Nutrition, Natural Products, Phytochemistry, Environmental sciences, Toxicology, Forensics sciences and Pharmaceutical sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 674
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444638694
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128110829
About the Serial Volume Editors
Elena Ibanez Serial Volume Editor
Prof. Dr. Elena Ibañez is a Full Research Professor at the Institute of Food Science Research (CIAL) belonging to the CSIC in Madrid, Spain. She received her PhD in Analytical Chemistry at the UAM, Spain and carried out her postdoctoral training at Brigham Young University, USA and at the University of California at Davis, USA. Elena's main activity includes the study and development of new green extraction processes based on the use of compressed fluids to isolate bioactive compounds from natural sources such as food and agricultural by-products, plants and algae. She has received different national and international awards, co-authored more than 185 publications, 23 book chapters and 10 patents. She is the President of the Spanish Society of Compressed Fluids (Flucomp) . Her h index is 50 (February, 2016) and her works have received more than 8800 citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Research Council of Spain (CSIC), Madrid, Spain
Alejandro Cifuentes Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Alejandro Cifuentes is a Full Research Professor at the National Research Council of Spain (CSIC) in Madrid and Head of the Laboratory of Foodomics. He has been Director of the Institute of Food Science Research and Deputy Director of the Institute of Industrial Fermentations, both belonging to CSIC. Currently he is Director of the Metabolomics Platform belonging to the International Excellence Campus UAM+CSIC. Alejandro's activity includes the development of advanced analytical methods (e.g., metabolomics, transcriptomics, proteomics) for foodomics, food quality and safety, as well as extraction and characterization of bioactive compounds from natural sources and their effect on human health. He holds different national and international awards, is member of the Editorial Board of 11 international journals (including J. Chromatogr. A, J. Pharmaceut. Biomed., J. Sep. Sci., Food Anal. Method., Int. J. Mol. Sci.) and Editor of TrAC-Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Electrophoresis and Current Opinion in Food Science (Foodomics Section). He has published more than 230 SCI papers, 20 books and book chapters and 8 patents. His h index is 56 (February 2016) and his works have received more than 10000 citations. Alejandro has given more than 150 invited lectures in different national and international meetings in Europe, Asia, Africa, America and Oceania. He has defined for the first time in a SCI journal the new discipline of Foodomics.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Research Council of Spain (CSIC), Madrid, Spain