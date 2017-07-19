Green Extraction Techniques: Principles, Advances and Applications, Volume 76, the first work to compile all the multiple green extraction techniques and applications currently available, provides the most recent analytical advances in the main green extraction techniques. This new release includes a variety of comprehensively presented topics, including chapters on Green Analytical Chemistry: The Role of Green Extraction Techniques, Bioactives Obtained From Plants, Seaweeds, Microalgae and Food By-Products Using Pressurized Liquid Extraction and Supercritical Fluid Extraction, Pressurized Hot Water Extraction of Bioactives, and Pressurized Liquid Extraction of Organic Contaminants in Environmental and Food Samples.

In this ongoing serial, in-depth, emerging green extraction approaches are discussed, together with their miniaturization and combination, showing the newest technologies that have been developed in the last few years for each case and providing a picture of the most innovative applications with further insights into future trends.