COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Green Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323859530

Green Energy

1st Edition

A Sustainable Future

0.0 star rating Write a review
Authors: M. A. Parvez Mahmud Shahjadi Farjana
Paperback ISBN: 9780323859530
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 410
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
126.00
143.00
264.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Green Energy: A Sustainable Future looks at life cycle assessment theory, practice, and methodologies applied in renewable energy power plants. The state-of-the-art life cycle assessment methodologies applied in power generation units are discussed following LCA analysis and key findings from energy production processes.

Providing fundamental knowledge of how to measure sustainability metrics using life cycle assessment in renewable power plants, this title outlines state-of-the-art research about LCA methodologies related to low-carbon energy systems, their outcome, and how to relate the sustainable power concept with a circular economy.

With theoretical concepts of LCA applied in low-carbon power generation systems, outlining environmental impacts based on comprehensive examples and case studies in solar PV, solar thermal, hydropower plants and micro-grids, this book is of great interest to engineers, policy makers, researchers and academics in the area of electric power engineering.

Key Features

  • Consists of extensive and comprehensive life-cycle assessment examples and case studies for various renewable energy plants
  • Enables power engineers to evaluate the sustainability index through environmental impact assessment in renewable power plants and micro-grids
  • Includes assessment results showing future pathways for sustainability enhancement

Readership

Masters and Graduate students and researchers in advanced renewable and non-renewable systems with backgrounds in electrical, renewable, mechanical and industrial engineering. Sustainability consultants, governments and energy investors, renewable energy producing experts, engineers and technologists

Table of Contents

1.1 Introduction to Life Cycle Assessment
1.2 Challenges and Objectives
1.3 Main Contributions
1.4 Fundamentals of Life Cycle Assessment
1.5 Applications of Life Cycle Assessment of Energy Systems
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Review Selection Criteria and Method
2.3 Life Cycle Assessment of Renewable Power Plants
2.4 LCA of Renewable Energy Systems
2.5 Geographic location-wise LCA of Renewable Energy Systems
2.6 Summary and Outlook
2.7 Conclusion and Future Recommendation
3.1 Introduction
3.3 Results and Discussion
3.4 Limitations of this Study
3.5 Conclusions
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Materials and Method
4.3. Results and Discussion
4.4. Conclusion
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hydropower Plants of Alpine and Non-alpine Areas in Europe
5.3 Methodology
5.4 Results
5.5 Discussion
5.6 Limitations and Future Improvements
5.7 Conclusion
6.1 Introduction
6.2 U.S. Electricity Generation and Consumption Overview
6.3 Methodology
6.4 Results and Interpretation
6.5 Uncertainty Analysis
6.6 Sensitivity Analysis
6.7 Discussion
6.8 Conclusion
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Renewable Energy Matrix in Switzerland
7.3 Methodology
7.4 Results
7.5 Discussion
7.6 Uncertainty Analysis
7.7 Limitations
7.8 Conclusion
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Microgrid System Overview
8.3 Methods
8.4 Results and discussion
8.5 Sensitivity Analysis
8.6 Conclusion
9.1 Book Summary and Concluding Remarks
9.1.1 Summary
9.1.2 Conclusions
9.2 Future Research Directions

Details

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780323859530

About the Authors

M. A. Parvez Mahmud

M. A. Parvez Mahmud is a postdoctoral research associate at the School of Engineering, Deakin University. He obtained a Master of Engineering degree in Nanomechatronics from University of Science and Technology, South Korea and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Bangladesh. He worked at the World University of Bangladesh as a Lecturer for over 2 years and at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials as a Researcher for 3 years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Engineering, Deakin University, Australia

Shahjadi Farjana

Shahjadi Hisan Farjana is currently working as a post-doctoral research fellow at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Melbourne, Australia. Dr Farjana completed her PhD in 2019 in life cycle assessment and techno-economic analysis of mining industries, with respect to solar industrial process heating system integration potential in mining industries. Her research interests include sustainable mining, life cycle assessment, sustainability, circular economy, renewable energy integration into industries, metal production from waste. Dr Farjana has published 22 peer-reviewed journal articles, 10 peer-reviewed conference proceedings, and 1 book chapter. She is a reviewer of the Journal of Cleaner Production, Science of the Total Environment, and Wiley Energy Technologies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Post-doctoral Research Fellow, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Melbourne, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.