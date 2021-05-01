Green Energy
1st Edition
A Sustainable Future
Description
Green Energy: A Sustainable Future looks at life cycle assessment theory, practice, and methodologies applied in renewable energy power plants. The state-of-the-art life cycle assessment methodologies applied in power generation units are discussed following LCA analysis and key findings from energy production processes.
Providing fundamental knowledge of how to measure sustainability metrics using life cycle assessment in renewable power plants, this title outlines state-of-the-art research about LCA methodologies related to low-carbon energy systems, their outcome, and how to relate the sustainable power concept with a circular economy.
With theoretical concepts of LCA applied in low-carbon power generation systems, outlining environmental impacts based on comprehensive examples and case studies in solar PV, solar thermal, hydropower plants and micro-grids, this book is of great interest to engineers, policy makers, researchers and academics in the area of electric power engineering.
Key Features
- Consists of extensive and comprehensive life-cycle assessment examples and case studies for various renewable energy plants
- Enables power engineers to evaluate the sustainability index through environmental impact assessment in renewable power plants and micro-grids
- Includes assessment results showing future pathways for sustainability enhancement
Readership
Masters and Graduate students and researchers in advanced renewable and non-renewable systems with backgrounds in electrical, renewable, mechanical and industrial engineering. Sustainability consultants, governments and energy investors, renewable energy producing experts, engineers and technologists
Table of Contents
1.1 Introduction to Life Cycle Assessment
1.2 Challenges and Objectives
1.3 Main Contributions
1.4 Fundamentals of Life Cycle Assessment
1.5 Applications of Life Cycle Assessment of Energy Systems
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Review Selection Criteria and Method
2.3 Life Cycle Assessment of Renewable Power Plants
2.4 LCA of Renewable Energy Systems
2.5 Geographic location-wise LCA of Renewable Energy Systems
2.6 Summary and Outlook
2.7 Conclusion and Future Recommendation
3.1 Introduction
3.3 Results and Discussion
3.4 Limitations of this Study
3.5 Conclusions
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Materials and Method
4.3. Results and Discussion
4.4. Conclusion
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hydropower Plants of Alpine and Non-alpine Areas in Europe
5.3 Methodology
5.4 Results
5.5 Discussion
5.6 Limitations and Future Improvements
5.7 Conclusion
6.1 Introduction
6.2 U.S. Electricity Generation and Consumption Overview
6.3 Methodology
6.4 Results and Interpretation
6.5 Uncertainty Analysis
6.6 Sensitivity Analysis
6.7 Discussion
6.8 Conclusion
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Renewable Energy Matrix in Switzerland
7.3 Methodology
7.4 Results
7.5 Discussion
7.6 Uncertainty Analysis
7.7 Limitations
7.8 Conclusion
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Microgrid System Overview
8.3 Methods
8.4 Results and discussion
8.5 Sensitivity Analysis
8.6 Conclusion
9.1 Book Summary and Concluding Remarks
9.1.1 Summary
9.1.2 Conclusions
9.2 Future Research Directions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323859530
About the Authors
M. A. Parvez Mahmud
M. A. Parvez Mahmud is a postdoctoral research associate at the School of Engineering, Deakin University. He obtained a Master of Engineering degree in Nanomechatronics from University of Science and Technology, South Korea and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Bangladesh. He worked at the World University of Bangladesh as a Lecturer for over 2 years and at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials as a Researcher for 3 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Engineering, Deakin University, Australia
Shahjadi Farjana
Shahjadi Hisan Farjana is currently working as a post-doctoral research fellow at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Melbourne, Australia. Dr Farjana completed her PhD in 2019 in life cycle assessment and techno-economic analysis of mining industries, with respect to solar industrial process heating system integration potential in mining industries. Her research interests include sustainable mining, life cycle assessment, sustainability, circular economy, renewable energy integration into industries, metal production from waste. Dr Farjana has published 22 peer-reviewed journal articles, 10 peer-reviewed conference proceedings, and 1 book chapter. She is a reviewer of the Journal of Cleaner Production, Science of the Total Environment, and Wiley Energy Technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-doctoral Research Fellow, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Melbourne, Australia
