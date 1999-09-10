Green Electronics/Green Bottom Line

"The book presents a concise account of the latest concepts and developments in the emerging discipline of Design for Environment. The editor should be commended on the style of the book. It is a highly readable account of the subject with each chapter being a well presented contribution to the literature. Contributors include practicing engineers from well-know corporations and academics from leading universities in North America and Europe. Even in this fast moving era, I am sure that this book will be referred to for a long time. Every engineer involved in the practice of electronics manufacturing and/or design should find this book very beneficial." --Journal of Electronics Manufacturing

"...an excellent introduction to environmentally responsible engineering. This book will give you useful information that you can use now, case studies that worked, and ideas about future trends." --EDN MAGAZINE ED

"...it gives solid engineering information and advice. I've never seen such a complete collection of practical information about designing with the earth's environment in mind." --Test and Measurement World

"The book is well worth the small cost, in fact the book price could have been higher." --Newton Marketing







