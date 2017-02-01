Green Composites: Waste-based Materials for a Sustainable Future, Second Edition presents exciting new developments on waste-based composites. New, additional, or replacement chapters focus on these elements, reflecting on developments over the past ten years. Authors of existing chapters have brought these themes into their work wherever possible, and case study chapters that connect materials engineering to the topic's social context are included in this revised edition.

Professor Baillie believes that the new ‘green’ is the "what and who" composites are being designed for, "what" material needs we have, and "what" access different groups have to the technical knowledge required, etc. Industry is now showing concerns for corporate social responsibility and social impact. Recent conversations with prestigious materials institutions have indicated a growing interest in moving into areas of research that relate their work to beneficial social impacts.

The book's example of Waste for Life demonstrates the genre proposed for the case study chapters. Waste for Life adopts scientific knowledge and low-threshold/high-impact technologies.