Green Composites
2nd Edition
Waste and Nature-based Materials for a Sustainable Future
Table of Contents
1. Green composites: Towards a sustainable future?
References
2. Designing for composites: Traditional and future views
Abstract
2.1 The advancement of design thinking
2.2 Three principles of development
2.3 An obsolete value system
2.4 The big challenge
2.5 How to think about composite materials
2.6 “High technology is not new”
References
3. Cellulose fiber/nanofiber from natural sources including waste-based sources
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The microstructure of plant fibers—kenaf fibers
3.3 The production, structure, and properties of cellulose nanofiber using a grinder
3.4 The production, structure, and properties of cellulose nanofiber using other methods
3.5 The intrinsic mechanical properties of cellulose nanofibers
3.6 Cellulose nanofiber composites
3.7 Future trends
References
4. Natural fiber and hybrid fiber thermoplastic composites: Advancements in lightweighting applications
Abstract
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Natural fibers in composite manufacturing
4.3 Natural fiber reinforced thermoplastics composites
4.4 Developments in the processing of natural fiber reinforced composites
4.5 Thermoplastic hybrid composites
4.6 Advanced natural fiber/hybrid fiber composites in lightweighting applications
4.7 Emerging trend: utilization of waste or recycled fibers in composites
4.8 Environmental benefits of using lightweight composites and future trends
4.9 Future trends
Acknowledgments
References
5. Recycled synthetic polymer fibers in composites
Abstract
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Polymer sourcing, separation, and purification
5.3 Fiber production
5.4 Composite formation
5.5 Applications
5.6 Future trends
5.7 Conclusion
References
6. Clean production
Abstract
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Energy saving in the manufacture and production of composites
6.3 Limiting the environmental impact of processing
6.4 The use of additives
6.5 End-of-life disposal strategies
6.6 Summary
6.7 Future trends
References
7. Green composites for the built environment
Abstract
7.1 Introduction to green construction materials
7.2 Green matrix materials
7.3 Green fibers
7.4 Examples of construction with green composites
7.5 Thermal conductivity of green building insulation materials
7.6 Vapor sorption and desorption for climate control—moisture-buffering
7.7 Photocatalytic coatings for control of VOCs and greenhouse gases
7.8 Social impact of greening the built environment
Acknowledgment
References
Further reading
8. Engineering with people: A participatory needs and feasibility study of a waste-based composite manufacturing project in Sri Lanka
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Methodology
8.3 Results
8.4 Final thoughts
Acknowledgments
References
9. Nanotechnology and the Dreamtime knowledge of spinifex grass
Abstract
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The sacred histories of the Georgina River basin
9.3 The colonial and postcolonial history of the Georgina River
9.4 The botany and ecology of spinifex grass
9.5 Uses of spinifex grasses in the classical Aboriginal tradition
9.6 Colonial acculturation of spinifex cladding
9.7 The biomimetic approach to the project—scoping biomaterials
9.8 The properties of Triodia pungens resin
9.9 Renewable resource-based polymers and biocomposites
9.10 Triodia fibers as reinforcement for biocomposite
9.11 Scientific breakthrough—the investigation of spinifex nanofibers
9.12 The challenge of sustainable harvesting
9.13 The role of the Dugalunji Camp in the project
Description
Green Composites: Waste-based Materials for a Sustainable Future, Second Edition presents exciting new developments on waste-based composites. New, additional, or replacement chapters focus on these elements, reflecting on developments over the past ten years. Authors of existing chapters have brought these themes into their work wherever possible, and case study chapters that connect materials engineering to the topic's social context are included in this revised edition.
Professor Baillie believes that the new ‘green’ is the "what and who" composites are being designed for, "what" material needs we have, and "what" access different groups have to the technical knowledge required, etc. Industry is now showing concerns for corporate social responsibility and social impact. Recent conversations with prestigious materials institutions have indicated a growing interest in moving into areas of research that relate their work to beneficial social impacts.
The book's example of Waste for Life demonstrates the genre proposed for the case study chapters. Waste for Life adopts scientific knowledge and low-threshold/high-impact technologies.
Key Features
- Provides insights into the changes in the Industry, including a greater understanding of noticing that the bottom line is influenced by poor social relations and negative social impact
- Presents tactics any industry should consider to make engineering part of the solution instead of the problem
- Includes case study chapters that connect materials engineering in a social context
- Covers waste green composites, fueling a new direction of research for many Universities
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers, environmental and social scientists, international development professionals, waste management companies
About the Editors
Caroline Baillie Editor
Caroline Baillie is Professor of Praxis in Engineering and Social Justice at the University of San Diego, a highly cited materials engineer, and cofounder of the not-for-profit organization Waste-for Life.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Praxis in Engineering and Social Justice, Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering, University San Diego
Randika Jayasinghe Editor
Randika Jayasinghe is the Project Coordinator of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade funded project led by UWA: ‘Australian-Sri Lankan University partnerships to develop community-based recycling businesses’. Randika has a background in waste management and has recently completed her PhD on the use of waste-based composites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Engineering, Computing and Mathematics, The University of Western Australia (UWA)