Green Composites for Automotive Applications

Introduction to ‘Green Composites’ in the Automotive Industry

Georgios Koronis and Arlindo Silva

Part 1: Processing and Characterization of Green Composites

1. Surface modification of natural fibers in biopolymer composites

Juliana Cruz, Diana Ferreira and RAUL FANGUEIRO

2. Flammability performance of bio-composites

Maya John

Part 2: Thermosetting and Thermoplastic materials for structural applications

3. Green thermoset reinforced biocomposites

Samson Rwahwire

4. Green composites on automotive interior parts: a solution using cellulosic fibers.

Nuno Calçada Loureiro

5. Eco-impact assessment of a hood made of a ramie reinforced composite

Georgios Koronis

6. Production and modification of nanofibrillated cellulose composites and potential applications

Md Nazrul Islam

Part 3: Nanomaterials and additive manufacturing composites

7. Nanocomposites with nano-fibers and fillers from renewable resources

Naheed Saba

8. 3D-printing technologies and composite materials for structural applications

Rajkumar Velu

9. Bio-Composites: Present Trends and Challenges for The Future

Zoheb Karim

Part 4: Life Cycle Assessment and Risk Analysis

10. Risk-sensitive Life Cycle Assessment of natural fibres for automotive applications

Anja Schmidt

11. Ramie and Jute as natural fibres in automotive composite parts – a life cycle engineering comparison with Aluminium

Paulo Peças

12. Recycling processes and issues in natural fiber-reinforced polymer composites

Sibele Piedade Cestari