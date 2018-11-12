Green Composites for Automotive Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to ‘Green Composites’ in the Automotive Industry
Georgios Koronis and Arlindo Silva
Part 1: Processing and Characterization of Green Composites
1. Surface modification of natural fibers in biopolymer composites
Juliana Cruz, Diana Ferreira and RAUL FANGUEIRO
2. Flammability performance of bio-composites
Maya John
Part 2: Thermosetting and Thermoplastic materials for structural applications
3. Green thermoset reinforced biocomposites
Samson Rwahwire
4. Green composites on automotive interior parts: a solution using cellulosic fibers.
Nuno Calçada Loureiro
5. Eco-impact assessment of a hood made of a ramie reinforced composite
Georgios Koronis
6. Production and modification of nanofibrillated cellulose composites and potential applications
Md Nazrul Islam
Part 3: Nanomaterials and additive manufacturing composites
7. Nanocomposites with nano-fibers and fillers from renewable resources
Naheed Saba
8. 3D-printing technologies and composite materials for structural applications
Rajkumar Velu
9. Bio-Composites: Present Trends and Challenges for The Future
Zoheb Karim
Part 4: Life Cycle Assessment and Risk Analysis
10. Risk-sensitive Life Cycle Assessment of natural fibres for automotive applications
Anja Schmidt
11. Ramie and Jute as natural fibres in automotive composite parts – a life cycle engineering comparison with Aluminium
Paulo Peças
12. Recycling processes and issues in natural fiber-reinforced polymer composites
Sibele Piedade Cestari
Description
Green Composites for Automotive Applications presents cutting-edge, comprehensive reviews on the industrial applications of green composites. The book provides an elaborative assessment of both academic and industrial research on eco-design, durability issues, environmental performance, and future trends. Particular emphasis is placed on the processing and characterization of green composites, specific types of materials, such as thermoset and thermoplastic, nanocomposites, sandwich, and polymer biofoams. Additional sections cover lifecycle and risk analysis. As such, this book is an essential reference resource for R&D specialists working in materials science, automotive, chemical, and environmental engineering, as well as R&D managers in industry.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading experts in the field
- Covers experimental, analytical and numerical analysis
- Deals with most important automotive aspects
- Provides a special section dedicated to lifecycle assessment
Readership
R&D specialists in automotive, chemical, environmental and materials science engineers. R&D managers in industry, whether those developing new composite materials, or those investigating new areas of application in automotive parts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 12th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081021781
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081021774
About the Editors
Georgios Koronis Editor
Dr. Georgios Koronis is a Post Doc Research Fellow in the International Design Centre of Singapore University of Technology and Design. His current research interests include predicting natural composite durability via nondestructive methods aiming on understanding in more depth the mechanical behavior of natural fiber reinforced composites using both experimental and analytical/numerical methods. He obtained his PhD under a research grant by the Portuguese Foundation for Science and Technology on the Doctoral Program of Engineering Design and Advanced Manufacturing at the University of Lisbon – Portugal. During that time, he evaluated and investigated in depth a series of green composite materials for automobile applications in order to replace conventional polymer composites. He has been an invited peer reviewer for a number of scientific journals in the area of advanced and natural based composite materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow in the International Design Centre of Singapore University of Technology and Design, Singapore
Arlindo Silva Editor
Arlindo has a PhD in Mechanical Engineering and more than 25 years of teaching and research experience. His current research interests rest on engineering design, product development, creativity, materials selection methodologies, additive manufacturing in composite structures, cost modeling and management of uncertainty in design. He published over a hundred papers in journals, conferences and book chapters, more than 50 patents and three books in engineering related topics. He received the MIT-Portugal Education Innovation Award in 2009 and was a Professor of Excellence at the University of Lisbon in 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2015, before joining the Singapore University of Technology and Design as an Associate Professor at the Engineering Product Development Pillar. He was also a Senior Materials Education consultant at Granta Design Ltd, Cambridge, UK, and is an active member of PDMA, ASEE, ASME, INCOSE, DS, and SPEE. He is the current NAMIC (National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster) Hub Director at SUTD, liaising Singaporean companies with SUTD’s expertise in Additive Manufacturing and Composites Technologies through the DManD (Digital Manufacturing and Design) Center. He currently teaches Introduction to Design and develops his research between the SUTD-MIT International Design Center, where he co-leads the Experimental Design Thrust, and DManD.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor at Singapore University of Technology and Design, Singapore