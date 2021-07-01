Green Chemistry for Sustainable Textiles
1st Edition
Modern Design and Approaches
Table of Contents
- Introduction: Modern Perspectives in textile Industry
2. Textile Fibers and Unsustainable Chemical Processes
3. Classification of Traditional Processing Chemicals and their Negative Impacts on Product and Environment Quality
4. Principles of Green Chemistry and Options for Implementation
5. Sustainable Chemistry in Textile Processes
6. Positive impacts of Implementation of Green Chemistry and Clean Technology in Textile Wet Processing
7. Emerging Technologies.
8. Challenges and Commercialization of Green Chemistry
9. Sustainable Systems in Textile Processing and Chemistry
10. Future trends in Green Chemistry
Description
Green Chemistry for Sustainable Textiles: Modern Design and Approaches provides a comprehensive survey of the latest methods in green chemistry for the reduction of the textile industry’s environmental impact.
In recent years industrial R&D has been exploring more sustainable chemicals as well as eco-friendly technologies in the textile wet processing chain, leading to a range of new techniques for sustainable textile manufacture. This book discusses and explores basic principles of green chemistry and their implementation along with other aspects of cleaner production strategies, as well as new and emerging textile technologies, providing a comprehensive reference for readers at all levels.
Potential benefits to industry from the techniques covered in this book include: Savings in water, energy and chemical consumption, waste minimization as well as disposal cost reduction, and production of high added value sustainable textile products to satisfy consumer demands for comfort, safety, aesthetic, and multi-functional performance properties.
Key Features
- Innovative emerging methods are covered as well as popular current technologies, creating a comprehensive reference that facilitates comparisons between methods
- Evaluates the fundamental green chemistry principles as drivers for textile sustainability
- Explains how and why to use renewable green chemicals in the textile wet processing chain
Readership
Researchers in industry and academia working on fashion and textiles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323852043
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Nabil Ibrahim
Nabil Ibrahim is an Emeritus Professor at the Textile Research Division, of the National Research Centre (NRC), Egypt. His main research interests are eco-friendly textile chemical processes and products, potential applications of emerging technologies like Biotechnology, Nanotechnology, Plasma technology in textile processing and their positive impacts on production, human and disposal ecology, multi-functionalization of textile materials, implementation of green chemistry principles for sustainable textile processing. Prof. Ibrahim has published more than 240 papers in peer-reviewed journals, supervised more than 60 Ph.D. and M.Sc. students, planned and implemented more than 50 R&D and industrial projects, is co-author of 9 handbook chapters, and 5 Egyptian patents. Prof. Ibrahim has received several honors, including: El-Nile-State prize, Merit-State and NRC prizes, African Union Kwame Nkrumah award, State Order of Sciences and Arts - First Class, Prof. Mostafa Tolba environment prize.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Textile Research Division, National Research Centre (NRC), Dokki, Cairo, Egypt
Chaudhery Hussain
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain is an Adjunct Professor, Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry and EVSc Labs in the Department of Chemistry and Environmental Sciences at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, New Jersey, USA. His research is focused on the applications of nanotechnology and advanced materials in environment, analytical chemistry and various industries. Dr. Hussain is the author of numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals as well as a prolific author and editor of several scientific monographs and handbooks in his research areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry and EVSc Labs in the Department of Chemistry and Environmental Sciences at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, New Jersey, USA.
