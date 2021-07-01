Green Chemistry for Sustainable Textiles: Modern Design and Approaches provides a comprehensive survey of the latest methods in green chemistry for the reduction of the textile industry’s environmental impact.

In recent years industrial R&D has been exploring more sustainable chemicals as well as eco-friendly technologies in the textile wet processing chain, leading to a range of new techniques for sustainable textile manufacture. This book discusses and explores basic principles of green chemistry and their implementation along with other aspects of cleaner production strategies, as well as new and emerging textile technologies, providing a comprehensive reference for readers at all levels.

Potential benefits to industry from the techniques covered in this book include: Savings in water, energy and chemical consumption, waste minimization as well as disposal cost reduction, and production of high added value sustainable textile products to satisfy consumer demands for comfort, safety, aesthetic, and multi-functional performance properties.