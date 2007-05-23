Green Chemistry and Engineering

CHAPTER 1 – Introduction

What is Green Chemistry? and Why Green? What has been happening over the past 60 years in the area of chemistry and chemical technology, with reference to waste, pollution, effluent and other environmental issues, which are caused by chemical manufacturing, will be listed. The advantages of this approach will be outlined Concept of measuring “greenness”. What is responsible care?

CHAPTER 2 – Novel Synthetic techniques

Examples of organic reactions which shows innovation in the reduction of raw material/solvent usage, milder operating conditions, generates less wasteful side products etc.

CHAPTER 3 – Use of catalysts towards Green Chemistry

Examples of reactions that use Heterogeneous or homogeneous catalysts leading to ‘Green’ scenario. By using these catalyst either the reaction is made milder, efficiency is improved or the amount of side product formed is decreased etc.

CHAPTER 4 – Biocatalysis and Green chemistry

Examples of biotransformations leading to ‘Green’ scenario. There are several examples where biocatalysis simplifies the reaction, telescopes multiple steps into one and makes it environmentally clean and friendly. Even reactions which can not be performed with chemical synthesis can be carried out with ease using microbes.

CHAPTER 5 – New reagents and solvents

Use of new reagents and solvents which are benign, environmentally friendly and do not contribute towards voc.

CHAPTER 6 – Process and Operation

Process intensification, better hardware design, better unit operation design, better flow sheet etc. It will also cover use of membranes and other novel down stream processing techniques.

CHAPTER 7 – Energy and Renewable resources

Alternate energy sources discussed. Hydrocarbon fuel is a non-renewable source of energy. Research using alternate energy sources is being pursued seriously in many research labs world over. Also apart from simple heating ultra sound, IR are also being considered as sources for initiating reactions. Use of renewable raw material includes ethanol, biodiesel etc.

CHAPTER 8 – Inherent safety

Processes that are milder, use less toxic solvents, do not product dangerous intermediate, do not produce recalcitrant waste or side products chemicals etc. are termed as inherently safe. Such a philosophy could prevent another Bhopal.

CHAPTER 9 – Industrial Examples/Case studies

Industrial examples of processes where ‘Green’ has been implemented or practiced are discussed in this chapter.

CHAPTER 10 – Future trends

Frontier research. A glimpse into the future will be outlined and the direction the future research will take will be predicted.