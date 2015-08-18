Green and Sustainable Manufacturing of Advanced Material
1st Edition
Description
Sustainable development is a globally recognized mandate and it includes green or environment-friendly manufacturing practices. Such practices orchestrate with the self-healing and self-replenishing capability of natural ecosystems. Green manufacturing encompasses synthesis, processing, fabrication, and process optimization, but also testing, performance evaluation and reliability. The book shall serve as a comprehensive and authoritative resource on sustainable manufacturing of ceramics, metals and their composites. It is designed to capture the diversity and unity of methods and approaches to materials processing, manufacturing, testing and evaluation across disciplines and length scales. Each chapter incorporates in-depth technical information without compromising the delicate link between factual data and fundamental concepts or between theory and practice. Green and sustainable materials processing and manufacturing is designed as a key enabler of sustainable development.
Key Features
- A one-stop compendium of new research and technology of green manufacturing of metals, ceramics and their composites
- In-depth cutting-edge treatment of synthesis, processing, fabrication, process optimization, testing, performance evaluation and reliability which are of critical importance to green manufacturing
- Stimulates fresh thinking and exchange of ideas and information on approaches to green materials processing across disciplines
Readership
Practicing engineers and technologists at major manufacturing companies and R&D establishments with current or emerging interest in green and sustainable manufacturing; these include nuclear industry, automotive industry, aerospace, defense, and general manufacturing. Also, researchers at companies and organizations such as Honeywell, Lockheed-Martin, Boeing, Siemens, IBM, Intel, Department of Energy (DoE), Department of Defense (DoD), NASA, Sandia, Oak Ridge and their contractors. Also advanced graduate students at universities worldwide with departments and/or degree programs in Materials Science and Engineering, Manufacturing, Ceramics, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering and Electronics
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part I: Material Conservation, Recovery, Recycling and Reuse
- Chapter 1: Green and Sustainable Manufacturing of Advanced Materials—Progress and Prospects
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Focus Areas
- Chapter 2: Moving Beyond Single Attributes to Holistically Assess the Sustainability of Materials
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Evolution of Views of Environmentally Preferable Materials and Products
- 2 Examination of Specific Single Environmental Attributes
- 3 The Use of Life-Cycle Analysis to Evaluate Multiple Product Attributes
- 4 Design for the Environment
- 5 Continual Evolution
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 3: Eco-Materials and Life-Cycle Assessment
- Abstract
- 1 Eco-Materials
- 2 Introduction of Life-Cycle Assessment
- 3 Development of LCIA Methodology in China
- 4 LCA Practice on Materials Industry in China
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Exergetic Aspects of Green Ceramic Processing
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Illustrative Example for Understanding Exergy and Heat Energy [1–3]
- 3 Overview of Normal Process (N-Process)
- 4 Overview of Reaction-Bonding Followed by Post-Sintering Process (RBPS-Process)
- 5 Exergy Analysis [11]
- 6 Aluminum Casting Line Operation and Role of Heater Tube
- 7 Exergy Consumption in Each Stage
- 8 Conclusions
- Part II: Sustainable Manufacturing—Metallic Materials
- Chapter 5: Lead-Free Soldering: Environmentally Friendly Electronics
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Current State of EU Legislation in Relation to the use of Lead
- 3 The Current Situation in Lead-Free Soldering
- 4 New Ways in the Development of new Materials
- 5 New Technologies for Materials Joining
- 6 Implementation of new Materials into an Industrial Environment
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: High-Performance Steels for Sustainable Manufacturing of Vehicles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Manufacturing Implications by using HSS
- 3 Metallurgical Optimization Toward Improved Properties of Automotive Steel
- 4 Optimizing Dual-Phase Microstructure
- 5 Low-Carbon DP Steel
- 6 Requirements to Improved Press-Hardening Steel
- 7 Improved Alloy Design for Press-Hardening Steel
- 8 Toughness Improvement by Nb Microalloying
- 9 Microstructural Control and Robustness in Press-Hardening Steel
- 10 Bendability Improvement by Nb Microalloying
- 11 Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Advanced Steel Alloys for Sustainable Power Generation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Steel in Plants for Thermal Power Generation
- 3 Ferritic Steels with High Creep Resistance
- 4 Steel in Hydroelectric Power Plants
- 5 Development of Penstock Materials
- 6 Weldability of High-Strength Steels
- 7 Thermomechanical Treatment and Microstructures
- 8 Practical Consideration During Field Welding
- 9 Steel in Wind Power Generation
- 10 High-Strength Casting Alloys
- 11 High-Performance Gear Steels
- 12 Summary
- Part III: Sustainable Manufacturing—Ceramic Materials
- Chapter 8: Smart Powder Processing for Green Technologies
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Particle Bonding Process
- 3 Applications of Particle Bonding Process for Advanced Materials
- 4 Applications for Low Temperature Reaction and One-Pot Synthesis of Nanoparticles
- 5 One-Pot Mechanical Process to Synthesize Nanoparticles and Their Bonding to Make Nanocomposite Granules
- 6 Mechanically Assisted Deposition of Nanocomposite Films by One-Pot Processing
- 7 Novel Recycling of Composite Materials for Sustainability
- 8 Conclusions
- Chapter 9: Green Manufacturing of Silicon Nitride Ceramics
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Sintered Reaction Bonding Process with Rapid Nitridation
- 3 Low-Temperature Sintering with Atmospheric Pressure
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Green Processing of Particle Dispersed Composite Materials
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 TiN-Nanoparticle-Dispersed Si3N4 Ceramics
- 3 CNT-Dispersed Ceramics
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Environmentally Friendly Processing of Macroporous Materials
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Pore Structures Created by the Gelatin-Gelation-Freezing Method
- 3 Engineering Properties of Macroporous Ceramics Prepared by the Gelation-Freezing Method
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter 12: Manufacturing of Ceramic Components using Robust Integration Technologies
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Active Metal Brazing
- 3 High Temperature Bonding by Localized Heating
- 4 Diffusion Bonding
- 5 Reaction Bonding
- 4 Summary and Future Developments
- Chapter 13: Three-Dimensional Sustainable Printing of Functional Ceramics
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Three-Dimensional Printing
- 3 Artificial Bone
- 4 Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
- 5 Photonic Crystals
- Chapter 14: Future Development of Lead-Free Piezoelectrics by Domain Wall Engineering
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 History of Engineered Domain Configuration
- 3 Effect of Engineered Domain Configuration on Piezoelectric Property
- 4 Crystal Structure and Crystallographic Orientation Dependence of BaTiO3 Crystals With Various Engineered Domain Configurations
- 5 Domain Size Dependence of BaTiO3 Crystals With Engineered Domain Configurations
- 6 Role of Non-180° Domain Wall Region on Piezoelectric Properties
- 7 New Challenge of Domain Wall Engineering Using Patterning Electrode
- 8 New Challenge of Domain Wall Engineering Using Uniaxial Stress Field
- 9 What Is Domain Wall Engineering?
- 10 Conclusions and Future Trends
- Chapter 15: Nanostructuring of Metal Oxides in Aqueous Solutions
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Nanostructuring of Barium Titanate
- 3 Nanostructuring of Zinc Oxide
- 4 Nanostructuring of TiO2
- 5 Nanostructuring of SnO in Aqueous Solutions
- 6 Summary
- Chapter 16: Green Manufacturing of Photocatalytic Materials for Environmental Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 TiO2-Based Photocatalytic Materials with Various Morphologies
- 3 TiO2-Based Photocatalysts with One-Dimensional Morphology
- 4 Fibrous Photocatalyst (TiO2/SiO2 Photocatalytic Fiber)
- 5 Summary
- Chapter 17: Solution Processing of Low-Dimensional Nanostructured Titanium Dioxide: Titania Nanotubes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fabrication of 1D Oxide Nanotubes
- 3 Photocatalytic and Physical-Photochemical Functions
- 4 Structure Tuning of TNTs for Further Property Enhancements
- 5 Conclusion and prospects
- Chapter 18: Environmentally Friendly Processing of Transparent Optical Ceramics
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to Gelcasting
- 2 Gelcasting Principles
- 3 Transparent Ceramics Prepared by Gelcasting
- 4 Introduction to a New Water-Soluble, Spontaneous Gelling Agent: ISOBAM
- 5 ISOBAM Acts as Dispersant
- 6 ISOBAM Acts as Spontaneous Gelling Agent at Room Temperature in Air
- 7 Application of ISOBAM as Binder for Tape Casting
- 8 Other Research on Spontaneous Gelling Systems
- Chapter 19: A Perspective on Green Body Fabrication and Design for Sustainable Manufacturing
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Theoretical Models
- 3 Different Processing Additives for Fabricating Ceramic Green Bodies
- 4 Methods of Characterizing Green Bodies
- 5 Mechanical Behavior of Green Bodies
- 6 Novel Approaches for Designing Green Bodies
- 7 Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
- Part IV: Sustainable Manufacturing—Polymeric and Composite Materials
- Chapter 20: Adoption of an Environmentally Friendly Novel Microwave Process to Manufacture Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Plastics
- Abstract
- 1 Manufacturing Methods of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Plastics
- 2 Rapid Resin-Curing of CFRPs (a CF-Reinforced Epoxy Composite) By Microwaves
- 3 Effect of Microwave Irradiation on Continuous CFRPs
- 4 Effect on Thermal Conductivity of CFRPs Matrix Resin on Microwave Process
- 5 Summary
- Chapter 21: Green Manufacturing and the Application of High-Temperature Polymer-Polyphosphazenes
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 One-Pot Synthesis of Cross-Linked Polyphosphazene Micro- and Nanomaterials
- 3 Synthesis of Cross-Linked PZS-Based Composite Materials
- 4 Applications of PZS-Based Micro- and Nanomaterials
- 5 Other Kinds of Cyclophosphazene-Containing, Cross-Linked Polyphosphazenes
- 6 Conclusions
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 18th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124115262
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124114975
About the Editor
Mrityunjay Singh
Mrityunjay Singh, Ph.D., FASM, FACerS, FAAAS is Chief Scientist at Ohio Aerospace Institute, NASA Glenn Research Center, and is actively involved in various activities related to advanced processing and manufacturing, environmentally conscious and green manufacturing, and ceramic integration technologies. He has authored or coauthored more than two hundred fifty publications, edited fifty books/proceedings/journal volumes, nine book chapters, and he holds several patents and technology transfers to industries. He is a Governor of Acta Materialia, Inc., Academician of World Academy of Ceramics, and Honorary Professor at various universities around the world. He is recipient of numerous (more than forty) national and international awards from all over the world including four R&D 100 awards, FLC technology Transfer Award, NASA Public Service Medal, and NASA Silver Snoopy Award, ACerS John Jeppson Medal and President Award, Ishikawa International Carbon Prize, and International Award from the European Ceramic Society. He serves on the Editorial Boards of many highly respected journals and technical publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist, Ohio Aerospace Institute, NASA Glenn Research Center
Tatsuki Ohji
Tatsuki Ohji, Ph.D., FASM, FACerS, is the Prime Senior Research Scientist at Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and Designated Professor in the Graduate School of Science and Engineering, Meijo University. He has authored or coauthored more than 330 scientific papers, edited 30 books and conference volumes, and holds more than 40 patents. A recipient of numerous honors and awards, he is a Fellow of the American Ceramic Society and ASM International, Academician of the World Academy of Ceramics, Governor of Acta Materialia, Inc., and on the editorial boards of many international journals including International Materials Reviews, Journal of the American Ceramic Society, International Journal of Applied Ceramic Technology, and Ceramics International. His research interests include characterization of ceramics, ceramic composites and porous materials, design of advanced ceramics, and green ceramic manufacturing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Manufacturing Research Institute National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) Nagoya, Japan
Rajiv Asthana
Rajiv Asthana, Ph.D., FASM, is Fulton and Edna Holtby Endowed Chair in manufacturing at the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he teaches in the manufacturing engineering program. He is Editor of Journal of Materials Engineering & Performance and on the editorial boards of Ceramics International and Materials Science and Engineering A. He has authored or coauthored five books, including Materials Science in Manufacturing (Elsevier) and 160 scientific publications, and co-edited Ceramic Integration and Joining Technologies (Wiley). His research interests include ceramic/metal joining, high-temperature capillarity and cast metal-matrix composites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Manufacturing Engineering Technology Department, University of Wisconsin-Stout, USA