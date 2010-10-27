Green Analytical Chemistry, Volume 57

1. Origins of Green Analytical Chemistry

1.1. The Ecological Paradigm

1.2. The environmental opportunities for Analytical Chemistry

1.3. The bad conscience of consumers of reagents and waste generation

1.4. Clean analytical methods

1.5. Green Chemistry

1.6. The integrated approach of Analytical Chemistry

1.7. The state-of-the-art of Green Analytical Chemistry

1.8. References

2. The basis of a greener Analytical Chemistry

2.1. The side effects of reagents and solvents

2.2. The energy costs of Analytical Chemistry

2.3. Waste generation and its associated risks

2.4. Strategies for greening Analytical Chemistry

2.5. References

3. A green evaluation of existing analytical methods

3.1. Toxicological data of reagents

3.2. Evaluation of the contact of operators with reagents and wastes

3.3. Evaluation of energy consumption

3.4. Evaluation of reagent consumption and waste generation

3.5. Compatibility of Green Chemistry principles and the main analytical figures of merit

3.6. References

4. Avoiding sample treatments

4.1. Remote sensing

4.2. Noninvasive measurements on blisters, bottles or vials

4.3. Direct analysis without sample damage

4.4. Direct methods with sample damage

4.5. References

5. Greening sample treatments

5.1. Solid sample extraction techniques

5.2. Extraction of liquid samples

5.3 Extraction of volatile analytes; direct thermal desorption

5.4. Concluding remarks

5.5. References

6. Multianalyte determination versus one-at-a-time methodologies

6.1. Multianalyte determination in spectroscopy

6.2. Multianalyte determination in mass spectrometry

6.3. Multianalyte determination in chromatography and capillary electrophoresis

6.4. Mass spectrometry as detector in separation systems

6.5. References

7. Downsizing the methods

7.1. Minimization of the reagents consumed through automation

7.2. Miniaturization of sample preparation systems

7.3. Miniaturization of analysis systems

7.4. Electrochemical sensors

7.5. Spectroscopic sensors

7.6. UPLC, micro and nanoHPLC

7.7. References

8. Moving from wastes to clean wastes

8.1. The problem of analytical wastes

8.2. Replacement of toxic reagents

8.3. Use of alternative solvents (Ionic Liquids)

8.4. On-line decontamination of wastes

8.5. On-line recycling of wastes

8.6. References

9. Ideas for a change of mentality and practices

9.1. Introducing sustainable parameters in the evaluation of methods

9.2. Economic balances of sustainability

9.3. Downsizing the scale of problems

9.4. Creating new relationships between samples and operators

9.5. References

10. Practical consequences of green analytical chemistry

10.1. The use of green terms

10.2. The need of classification criteria for analytical methods concerning sustainability

10.3. Practices to be avoided in analytical laboratories

10.4. Practices to be improved in analytical laboratories

10.5. Greening the analytical publications

10.6. Teaching Green Analytical Chemistry

10.7. References



INDEX