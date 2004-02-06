Greek, Indian and Arabic Logic - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444504661, 9780080532868

Greek, Indian and Arabic Logic, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: Dov M. Gabbay John Woods
eBook ISBN: 9780080532868
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444504661
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 6th February 2004
Page Count: 628
Table of Contents

Contents.

Preface (D.M. Gabbay, J. Woods).

List of Contributors.

Logic before Aristotle: Development or Birth? (J. Moravcsik).

Aristotle's Early Logic (J. Woods, A. Irvine).

Aristotle's Underlying Logic (G. Boger).

Aristotle's Modal Syllogisms (F. Johnson).

Indian Logic (J. Ganeri).

The Megarians and the Stoics (R. R. O'Toole, R. E. Jennings).

Arabic Logic (T. Street).

The Translation of Arabic Works on Logic into Latin in the Middle Ages and Renaissance (C. Burnett).

Index.

Description

Greek, Indian and Arabic Logic marks the initial appearance of the multi-volume Handbook of the History of Logic. Additional volumes will be published when ready, rather than in strict chronological order. Soon to appear are The Rise of Modern Logic: From Leibniz to Frege. Also in preparation are Logic From Russell to Gödel, Logic and the Modalities in the Twentieth Century, and The Many-Valued and Non-Monotonic Turn in Logic. Further volumes will follow, including Mediaeval and Renaissance Logic and Logic: A History of its Central.

In designing the Handbook of the History of Logic, the Editors have taken the view that the history of logic holds more than an antiquarian interest, and that a knowledge of logic's rich and sophisticated development is, in various respects, relevant to the research programmes of the present day. Ancient logic is no exception. The present volume attests to the distant origins of some of modern logic's most important features, such as can be found in the claim by the authors of the chapter on Aristotle's early logic that, from its infancy, the theory of the syllogism is an example of an intuitionistic, non-monotonic, relevantly paraconsistent logic. Similarly, in addition to its comparative earliness, what is striking about the best of the Megarian and Stoic traditions is their sophistication and originality.

Logic is an indispensably important pivot of the Western intellectual tradition. But, as the chapters on Indian and Arabic logic make clear, logic's parentage extends more widely than any direct line from the Greek city states. It is hardly surprising, therefore, that for centuries logic has been an unfetteredly international enterprise, whose research programmes reach to every corner of the learned world.

Like its companion volumes, Greek, Indian and Arabic Logic is the result of a design that gives to its distinguished authors as much space as would be needed to produce highly authoritative chapters, rich in detail and interpretative reach. The aim of the Editors is to have placed before the relevant intellectual communities a research tool of indispensable value.

Together with the other volumes, Greek, Indian and Arabic Logic, will be essential reading for everyone with a curiosity about logic's long development, especially researchers, graduate and senior undergraduate students in logic in all its forms, argumentation theory, AI and computer science, cognitive psychology and neuroscience, linguistics, forensics, philosophy and the history of philosophy, and the history of ideas.

Readership

The Handbook is aimed at senior undergraduate students, graduate students and researchers in Logic, Computer Science, Argumentation Theory and in cognate disciplines such as Cognitive Science and Intellectual History.

Details

No. of pages:
628
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2004
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080532868
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444504661

About the Editors

Dov M. Gabbay Editor

Dov M. Gabbay is Augustus De Morgan Professor Emeritus of Logic at the Group of Logic, Language and Computation, Department of Computer Science, King's College London. He has authored over four hundred and fifty research papers and over thirty research monographs. He is editor of several international Journals, and many reference works and Handbooks of Logic.

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, UK

John Woods Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

