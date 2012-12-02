Grazing Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127100005, 9780323139663

Grazing Management

1st Edition

Authors: John Vallentine
eBook ISBN: 9780323139663
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 533
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Grazing. Grazing Effects on Plants and Soils. Spatial Patterns in Grazing. Manipulation Grazing Distribution. Grazing and Herbivore Nutrition. Grazing Activities and Behavior. Plant Selection in Grazing. Kind and Mix of Grazing Animals. Grazing Animal Intake and Equivalence. Grazing Capacity Inventory. Grazing Intensity. Grazing Seasons. Grazing Systems. Part I. Grazing Systems. Part II. Appendix. Terminology. Literature Cited. Index of Plants. Subject Index.

Key Features

  • Comparison of types of grazing land with grazing animals
  • Evaluation of productivity of forage plants under different grazing regimes
  • Examination of specialized grazing systems
  • Development of inventories of grazing resources
  • Determination of nutritive quality of various forages
  • Sustainability of forage plant vigor and productivity

Readership

Junior and senior-level undergraduates in range/forage management and production, those working in state extension services, regional land management agencies, state departments of agriculture, and conservation service agencies

Table of Contents

Introduction to Grazing. Grazing Effects on Plants and Soils. Spatial Patterns in Grazing. Manipulation Grazing Distribution. Grazing and Herbivore Nutrition. Grazing Activities and Behavior. Plant Selection in Grazing. Kind and Mix of Grazing Animals. Grazing Animal Intake and Equivalence. Grazing Capacity Inventory. Grazing Intensity. Grazing Seasons. Grazing Systems. Part I. Grazing Systems. Part II. Appendix. Terminology. Literature Cited. Index of Plants. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
533
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139663

About the Author

John Vallentine

Affiliations and Expertise

Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.