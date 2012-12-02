Grazing Management
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Grazing. Grazing Effects on Plants and Soils. Spatial Patterns in Grazing. Manipulation Grazing Distribution. Grazing and Herbivore Nutrition. Grazing Activities and Behavior. Plant Selection in Grazing. Kind and Mix of Grazing Animals. Grazing Animal Intake and Equivalence. Grazing Capacity Inventory. Grazing Intensity. Grazing Seasons. Grazing Systems. Part I. Grazing Systems. Part II. Appendix. Terminology. Literature Cited. Index of Plants. Subject Index.
Key Features
- Comparison of types of grazing land with grazing animals
- Evaluation of productivity of forage plants under different grazing regimes
- Examination of specialized grazing systems
- Development of inventories of grazing resources
- Determination of nutritive quality of various forages
- Sustainability of forage plant vigor and productivity
Readership
Junior and senior-level undergraduates in range/forage management and production, those working in state extension services, regional land management agencies, state departments of agriculture, and conservation service agencies
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 533
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139663
About the Author
John Vallentine
Affiliations and Expertise
Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, U.S.A.