Gray’s Clinical Photographic Dissector of the Human Body, by Drs. Marios Loukas, Brion Benninger, and R. Shane Tubbs, helps you take a clinical approach to the study of anatomy. This unique dissection guide uses full-color photographs rather than anatomical drawings to orient you more quickly in the lab, and points out the clinical significance of each structure and every dissection you make. You will also find valuable information on several emergency procedures used today to further reinforce the clinical correlations. With 1,300+ photos, this resource is a great way to learn or review anatomy and its relevance to clinical practice.