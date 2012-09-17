Gray's Clinical Photographic Dissector of the Human Body - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724172, 9780323262316

Gray's Clinical Photographic Dissector of the Human Body

1st Edition

with STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Marios Loukas Brion Benninger R. Shane Tubbs
eBook ISBN: 9780323262316
eBook ISBN: 9781455712236
eBook ISBN: 9780323262309
Paperback ISBN: 9781437724172
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th September 2012
Page Count: 440
Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Dissection Lab Materials and Instruments

Section 1 Back

Chapter 2 The Muscles of the Back and the Scapula

Chapter 3 Suboccipital Triangle and Spinal Cord

Clinical Applications: Back

Section 2 Thorax

Chapter 4 Pectoral Region and Breast

Chapter 5 Lungs, Removal of the Heart and Posterior Mediastinum

Chapter 6 The Heart

Clinical Applications: Thorax

Section 3 Upper Limb

Chapter 7 The Axilla and Arm

Chapter 8 The Forearm (Antebrachium)

Chapter 9 The Hand

Clinical Applications: Upper Limb

Section 4 Abdomen

Chapter 10 The Anterior Abdominal Wall

Chapter 11 Peritoneal Cavity

Chapter 12 Gastrointestinal Tract

Chapter 13 The Posterior Abdominal Wall

Clinical Applications: Abdomen

Section 5 Pelvis and Perineum

Chapter 14 Pelvis

Chapter 15 The Perineum

Clinical Applications: Pelvis Perineum

Section 6 Lower Limb

Chapter 16 Gluteal Region

Chapter 17 The Thigh

Chapter 18 The Leg

Chapter 19 The Foot

Clinical Applications: Lower Limb

Section 7 Head and Neck

Chapter 20 The Neck

Chapter 21 The Face

Chapter 22 The Infratemporal Fossa

Chapter 23 Calvaria, Dural Venous Sinuses, Brain and Cranial Nerves

Chapter 24 The Orbit

Chapter 25 The Ear

Chapter 26 The Nasal Cavity

Chapter 27 The Pharynx and Oral Cavity

Chapter 28 The Larynx

Chapter 29 The Retropharyngeal Region and Pharynx

Clinical Applications: Head and Neck

Appendix: Answers to Test Yourself

Description

Gray’s Clinical Photographic Dissector of the Human Body, by Drs. Marios Loukas, Brion Benninger, and R. Shane Tubbs, helps you take a clinical approach to the study of anatomy. This unique dissection guide uses full-color photographs rather than anatomical drawings to orient you more quickly in the lab, and points out the clinical significance of each structure and every dissection you make. You will also find valuable information on several emergency procedures used today to further reinforce the clinical correlations. With 1,300+ photos, this resource is a great way to learn or review anatomy and its relevance to clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Easily relate anatomy structures to clinical conditions and procedures.
  • Perform dissections with confidence by comparing the 1,350 full-color photographs to the cadavers you study.
  • Understand the pertinent anatomy for 18 common emergency procedures such as lumbar puncture and knee aspiration.
  • Depend on the same level of accuracy and thoroughness that have made Gray’s Anatomy the defining reference on this complex subject, thanks to the expertise of Dr. Marios Loukas, a leading authority in the world of clinical anatomy.

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Authors

Marios Loukas Author

Chair and Professor in the Department of Anatomical Sciences at St. George’s University who has written extensively in the field of anatomy and on the peripheral nerves.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean of Basic Sciences, Dean of Research, Professor and Co-chair, Department of Anatomical Sciences, School of Medicine, St.George's University, Grenada WI

Brion Benninger Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy and Vice Chair, Department of Clinical and Anatomical Sciences, Western University of Health Sciences, Portland, Oregon; Faculty Member, Departments of Surgery, Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Integrative Biosciences, School of Medicine, Dentistry and Physician Assistants, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, Oregon; Member, Samaritan Orthopaedic Residency Faculty, Newport, Oregon, USA.

R. Shane Tubbs

R. Shane Tubbs Author

Dr. Tubbs is lead researcher in Pediatric Neurosurgery. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Clinical Anatomy, is author/editor of multiple books, and is a new editor for the 41st edition of Gray’s Anatomy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chief Scientific Officer, Seattle Science Foundation, Seattle, Washington; Professor, Department of Anatomical Sciences, St. George's University, Grenada, West Indies.

