Gray's Clinical Photographic Dissector of the Human Body
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Dissection Lab Materials and Instruments
Section 1 Back
Chapter 2 The Muscles of the Back and the Scapula
Chapter 3 Suboccipital Triangle and Spinal Cord
Clinical Applications: Back
Section 2 Thorax
Chapter 4 Pectoral Region and Breast
Chapter 5 Lungs, Removal of the Heart and Posterior Mediastinum
Chapter 6 The Heart
Clinical Applications: Thorax
Section 3 Upper Limb
Chapter 7 The Axilla and Arm
Chapter 8 The Forearm (Antebrachium)
Chapter 9 The Hand
Clinical Applications: Upper Limb
Section 4 Abdomen
Chapter 10 The Anterior Abdominal Wall
Chapter 11 Peritoneal Cavity
Chapter 12 Gastrointestinal Tract
Chapter 13 The Posterior Abdominal Wall
Clinical Applications: Abdomen
Section 5 Pelvis and Perineum
Chapter 14 Pelvis
Chapter 15 The Perineum
Clinical Applications: Pelvis Perineum
Section 6 Lower Limb
Chapter 16 Gluteal Region
Chapter 17 The Thigh
Chapter 18 The Leg
Chapter 19 The Foot
Clinical Applications: Lower Limb
Section 7 Head and Neck
Chapter 20 The Neck
Chapter 21 The Face
Chapter 22 The Infratemporal Fossa
Chapter 23 Calvaria, Dural Venous Sinuses, Brain and Cranial Nerves
Chapter 24 The Orbit
Chapter 25 The Ear
Chapter 26 The Nasal Cavity
Chapter 27 The Pharynx and Oral Cavity
Chapter 28 The Larynx
Chapter 29 The Retropharyngeal Region and Pharynx
Clinical Applications: Head and Neck
Appendix: Answers to Test Yourself
Description
Gray’s Clinical Photographic Dissector of the Human Body, by Drs. Marios Loukas, Brion Benninger, and R. Shane Tubbs, helps you take a clinical approach to the study of anatomy. This unique dissection guide uses full-color photographs rather than anatomical drawings to orient you more quickly in the lab, and points out the clinical significance of each structure and every dissection you make. You will also find valuable information on several emergency procedures used today to further reinforce the clinical correlations. With 1,300+ photos, this resource is a great way to learn or review anatomy and its relevance to clinical practice.
Key Features
- Easily relate anatomy structures to clinical conditions and procedures .
- Perform dissections with confidence by comparing the 1,350 full-color photographs to the cadavers you study.
- Understand the pertinent anatomy for 18 common emergency procedures such as lumbar puncture and knee aspiration.
- Depend on the same level of accuracy and thoroughness that have made Gray’s Anatomy the defining reference on this complex subject, thanks to the expertise of Dr. Marios Loukas, a leading authority in the world of clinical anatomy.
About the Authors
Marios Loukas Author
Chair and Professor in the Department of Anatomical Sciences at St. George’s University who has written extensively in the field of anatomy and on the peripheral nerves.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of Basic Sciences, Dean of Research, Professor and Co-chair, Department of Anatomical Sciences, School of Medicine, St.George's University, Grenada WI
Brion Benninger Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy and Vice Chair, Department of Clinical and Anatomical Sciences, Western University of Health Sciences, Portland, Oregon; Faculty Member, Departments of Surgery, Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Integrative Biosciences, School of Medicine, Dentistry and Physician Assistants, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, Oregon; Member, Samaritan Orthopaedic Residency Faculty, Newport, Oregon, USA.
R. Shane Tubbs Author
Dr. Tubbs is lead researcher in Pediatric Neurosurgery. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Clinical Anatomy, is author/editor of multiple books, and is a new editor for the 41st edition of Gray’s Anatomy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chief Scientific Officer, Seattle Science Foundation, Seattle, Washington; Professor, Department of Anatomical Sciences, St. George's University, Grenada, West Indies.