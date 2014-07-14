Gray's Atlas of Anatomy
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1
THE BODY
Anatomical position, terms, and planes 2
Anatomical planes and imaging 3
Surface anatomy: anterior view 4
Surface anatomy: posterior view 5
Skeleton: anterior 6
Skeleton: posterior 7
Muscles: anterior 8
Muscles: posterior 9
Vascular system: arteries 10
Vascular system: veins 11
Lymphatic system 12
Nervous system 13
Sympathetics 14
Parasympathetics 15
Dermatomes 16
Cutaneous nerves 17
2
BACK
Surface anatomy 20
Vertebral column 21
Regional vertebrae 22
Cervical vertebrae 23
Thoracic vertebrae 26
Lumbar vertebrae 28
Sacrum 31
Intervertebral foramina and discs 32
Intervertebral disc problems 33
Joints and ligaments 35
Back musculature: surface anatomy 36
Superficial musculature 37
Intermediate musculature 39
Deep musculature 40
Back musculature: transverse section 42
Suboccipital region 43
Spinal nerves 44
Spinal cord 45
Spinal cord vasculature 46
Venous drainage of spinal cord 47
Meninges 48
Spinal cord: imaging 50
Transverse section: thoracic region 52
Dermatomes and cutaneous nerves 53
Tables 54
3
THORAX
Surface anatomy with bones 62
Bony framework 63
Ribs 65
Articulations 66
Breast 68
Pectoral region 70
Thoracic wall muscles 72
Diaphragm 73
Arteries of the thoracic wall 74
Veins of the thoracic wall 75
Nerves of the thoracic wall 76
Lymphatics of the thoracic wall 77
Intercostal nerves and arteries 78
Pleural cavities and mediastinum 79
Parietal pleura 80
Surface projections of pleural recesses 81
Right lung 82
Left lung 83
Lung lobes: surface relationship 84
Lung lobes: imaging 85
Bronchial tree 86
Bronchopulmonary segments 87
Pulmonary vessels and plexus 88
Pulmonary vessels: imaging 89
Mediastinum 91
Pericardium 92
Pericardial layers 93
Anterior surface of heart 94
Base and diaphragmatic surface of heart 95
Right atrium 96
Right ventricle 97
Left atrium 98
Left ventricle 99
Aortic valve and cardiac skeleton 100
Cardiac chambers and heart valves 101
Coronary vessels 102
Coronary arteries and variations 103
Cardiac conduction system 105
Auscultation points and heart sounds 106
Cardiac innervation 107
Superior mediastinum: thymus 108
Superior mediastinum: veins and arteries 109
Superior mediastinum: arteries and nerves 110
Superior mediastinum: imaging 111
Superior mediastinum: veins and trachea 112
Mediastinum: imaging 113
Mediastinum: view from right 114
Mediastinum: imaging – view from right 115
Mediastinum: view from left 116
Mediastinum: imaging – view from left 117
Posterior mediastinum 118
Mediastinum: imaging 120
Transverse section: TVIII level 124
Dermatomes and cutaneous nerves 125
Visceral efferent (motor) innervation of the heart 126
Visceral afferents 127
Tables 128
4
ABDOMEN
Surface anatomy 134
Quadrants and regions 135
Abdominal wall 136
Muscles 138
Muscles: rectus sheath 141
Vessels of the abdominal wall 142
Arteries and lymphatics of the abdominal wall 143
Nerves of the abdominal wall 144
Dermatomes and cutaneous nerves 145
Inguinal region 146
Inguinal canal 148
Inguinal hernias 150
Anterior abdominal wall 151
Greater omentum 152
Abdominal viscera 153
Peritoneal cavity 154
Abdominal sagittal section 155
Abdominal coronal section 156
Arterial supply of viscera 157
Stomach 158
Spleen 159
Arteries of stomach and spleen 160
Duodenum 162
Small intestine 164
Large intestine 166
Ileocecal junction 168
Gastrointestinal tract: imaging 169
Mesenteric arteries 170
Liver 172
Vessels of the liver 174
Segments of the liver 175
Pancreas and gallbladder 176
Vasculature of pancreas and duodenum 179
Venous drainage of viscera 180
Portosystemic anastomoses 182
Posterior wall 183
Vessels of the posterior wall 184
Diaphragm 185
Kidneys 186
Gross structure of kidneys 188
Kidneys: imaging 189
Renal vasculature 190
Branches of the abdominal aorta 192
Inferior vena cava 193
Abdominal aorta and inferior vena cava: imaging 194
Lumbar plexus 196
Lumbar plexus: cutaneous distribution 197
Lymphatics 198
Abdominal innervation 199
Splanchnic nerves 200
Visceral efferent (motor) innervation diagram 201
Visceral afferent (sensory) innervation and referred pain diagram 202
Kidney and ureter visceral afferent (sensory) diagram 204
Tables 206
5
PELVIS AND PERINEUM
Surface anatomy and articulated pelvis in men 212
Surface anatomy and articulated pelvis in women 214
Pelvic girdle 216
Pelvic girdle: imaging 217
Lumbosacral joint 218
Sacro-iliac joint 219
Pelvic inlet and outlet 220
Orientation of pelvic girdle and pelvic brim 221
Pelvic viscera and perineum in men 222
Pelvic viscera and perineum in men: imaging 223
Pelvic viscera and perineum in women 224
Pelvic viscera and perineum in women: imaging 225
Lateral wall of pelvic cavity 226
Floor of pelvic cavity: pelvic diaphragm 227
Rectum and bladder in situ 230
Rectum 231
Bladder in men 232
Bladder in women 233
Reproductive system in men 234
Prostate 235
Prostate and seminal vesicles 237
Scrotum 238
Testes 239
Penis 240
Reproductive system in women 241
Uterus and ovaries 242
Uterus 242
Uterus: imaging 243
Pelvic fascia 245
Arterial supply of pelvis 246
Venous drainage of pelvis 247
Vasculature of the pelvic viscera 248
Vasculature of uterus 249
Venous drainage of prostate and penis 250
Venous drainage of rectum 251
Sacral and coccygeal nerve plexuses 252
Pelvic nerve plexus 253
Hypogastric plexus 254
Surface anatomy of the perineum 255
Borders and ceiling of the perineum 258
Deep pouch and perineal membrane 259
Muscles and erectile tissues in men 260
Erectile tissue in men: imaging 261
Muscles and erectile tissues in women 262
Erectile tissue in women: imaging 263
Internal pudendal artery and vein 264
Pudendal nerve 265
Vasculature of perineum 266
Nerves of perineum 267
Lymphatics of pelvis and perineum in men 268
Lymphatics of pelvis and perineum in women 269
Lymphatics 270
Dermatomes 271
Innervation of reproductive system in men 272
Innervation of reproductive system in women 273
Innervation of bladder 274
Pelvic cavity imaging in men 275
Pelvic cavity imaging in women 278
Tables 284
6
LOWER LIMB
Surface anatomy 292
Bones of the lower limb 293
Pelvic bones and sacrum 294
Articulated pelvis 295
Proximal femur 296
Hip joint 297
Hip joint: structure and arterial supply 299
Gluteal region: attachments and superficial musculature 300
Gluteal region: superficial and deep muscles 301
Gluteal region: arteries and nerves 302
Distal femur and proximal tibia and fibula 304
Thigh: muscle attachments 305
Thigh: anterior superficial musculature 306
Thigh: posterior superficial musculature 307
Thigh: anterior compartment muscles 308
Thigh: medial compartment muscles 309
Femoral triangle 310
Anterior thigh: arteries and nerves 311
Anterior thigh: arteries 312
Thigh: posterior compartment muscles 313
Posterior thigh: arteries and nerves 314
Transverse sections: thigh 316
Knee joint 318
Ligaments of the knee 320
Menisci and cruciate ligaments 322
Knee: bursa and capsule 326
Knee surface: muscles, capsule, and arteries 327
Popliteal fossa 328
Tibia and fibula 329
Bones of the foot 330
Bones and joints of the foot 333
Talus and calcaneus 334
Ankle joint 335
Ligaments of the ankle joint 336
Leg: muscle attachments 339
Posterior leg: superficial muscles 340
Posterior compartment: deep muscles 341
Posterior leg: arteries and nerves 342
Lateral compartment: muscles 343
Anterior leg: superficial muscles 344
Anterior compartment: muscles 345
Anterior leg: arteries and nerves 346
Leg: cutaneous nerves 347
Transverse sections: leg 348
Foot: muscle attachments 350
Foot: ligaments 351
Dorsum of foot 353
Dorsum of foot: arteries and nerves 354
Plantar aponeurosis 356
Plantar region (sole) musculature: first layer 357
Plantar region (sole) musculature: second layer 358
Plantar region (sole) musculature: third layer 359
Plantar region (sole) musculature: fourth layer 360
Plantar region (sole): arteries and nerves 361
Dorsal hood and tarsal tunnel 363
Superficial veins of the lower limb 364
Lymphatics of the lower limb 365
Anterior cutaneous nerves and dermatomes of the lower limb 366
Posterior cutaneous nerves and dermatomes of the lower limb 367
Tables 368
7
UPPER LIMB
Surface anatomy 384
Bones of the upper limb 385
Bony framework of shoulder 386
Scapula 387
Clavicle: joints and ligaments 388
Proximal humerus 389
Glenohumeral joint 390
Muscle attachments 392
Pectoral region 394
Deep pectoral region 395
Walls of the axilla 396
The four rotator cuff muscles 398
Deep vessels and nerves of the shoulder 400
Axillary artery 401
Brachial artery 402
Brachial plexus 403
Medial and lateral cords 404
Posterior cord 405
Distal end of humerus and proximal end of radius and ulna 406
Muscle attachments 407
Anterior compartment: muscles 408
Anterior compartment: arteries and nerves 410
Veins of the arm 411
Posterior compartment: muscles 412
Posterior compartment: arteries and nerves 414
Lymphatics of the arm 415
Transverse sections: arm 416
Anterior cutaneous nerves of the arm 418
Posterior cutaneous nerves of the arm 419
Elbow joint 420
Elbow joint: capsule and ligaments 422
Cubital fossa 424
Radius and ulna 425
Bones of the hand and wrist joint 426
Imaging of the hand and wrist joint 427
Bones of the hand 428
Joints and ligaments of the hand 429
Muscle attachments of forearm 430
Anterior compartment of forearm: muscles 431
Anterior compartment of forearm: arteries and nerves 434
Posterior compartment of forearm: muscles 435
Posterior compartment of forearm: arteries and nerves 437
Transverse sections: forearm 438
Carpal tunnel 440
Muscle attachments of the hand 442
Superficial palmar region (palm) of hand 443
Tendon sheaths of hand 444
Lumbrical muscles 445
Intrinsic muscles of hand 446
Palmar region (palm) of hand: arteries and nerves 448
Arteries of the hand 450
Innervation of the hand: median and ulnar nerves 451
Dorsum of hand 452
Dorsal hoods 453
Dorsum of hand: arteries 454
Dorsum of hand: nerves 455
Anatomical snuffbox 456
Superficial veins and lymphatics of forearm 457
Anterior cutaneous nerves of forearm 458
Posterior cutaneous nerves of upper limb 459
Tables 460
8
HEAD AND NECK
Surface anatomy with bones 476
Bones of the skull 477
Skull: anterior view 478
Skull: lateral view 480
Skull: posterior view 482
Skull: superior view and roof 483
Skull: inferior view 484
Skull: cranial cavity 485
Ethmoid, lacrimal bone, inferior concha, and vomer 486
Maxilla and palatine bone 487
Skull: muscle attachments 488
Scalp and meninges 490
Dural partitions 491
Dural arteries and nerves 492
Dural venous sinuses 493
Brain 494
Brain: imaging 496
Cranial nerves 498
Arterial supply to brain 500
Cutaneous distribution of trigeminal nerve [V] 503
Facial muscles 504
Vasculature, facial nerve [VII] and lymphatics 506
Deep arteries and veins of parotid region 507
Bony orbit 508
Section through orbit and structures of eyelid 509
Eyelids and lacrimal apparatus 510
Innervation of the lacrimal gland 511
Muscles of the eyeball 512
Innervation of the orbit and eyeball 513
Eye movements 514
Vasculature of orbit 515
Eyeball 516
Eye imaging 517
Ear surface and sensory innervation 520
Ear 521
Middle ear 522
Internal ear 524
Ear imaging 525
Temporal and infratemporal fossae 526
Bones of the temporal and infratemporal fossae 527
Temporal and infratemporal fossae 528
Temporomandibular joint 530
Mandibular division of the trigeminal nerve [V] 531
Parasympathetic innervation 532
Arteries and veins of temporal and infratemporal fossae 533
Pterygopalatine fossa 534
Neck surface anatomy 536
Bones of the neck 537
Compartments and fascia of the neck 538
Superficial veins of the neck 539
Muscles of the neck 540
Nerves in the neck 542
Cranial nerves in the neck 543
Cervical plexus and sympathetic trunk 544
Arteries of the neck 546
Root of the neck: arteries 548
Lymphatics of the neck 550
Pharynx 552
Muscles of the pharynx 554
Innervation of the pharynx 556
Vasculature of the pharynx 557
Larynx 558
Laryngeal cavity 560
Muscles of the larynx 561
Innervation of the larynx 562
Thyroid gland 563
Vasculature of the thyroid gland 564
Nose and paranasal sinuses 566
Nasal cavity: bones 567
Nasal cavity: mucosal linings 568
Vasculature and innervation of the nasal cavity 569
Sinus imaging 570
Oral cavity: bones 572
Teeth 573
Teeth: imaging 574
Anatomy of teeth 575
Vessels and nerves supplying teeth 576
Innervation of teeth and gums 577
Muscles and salivary glands of the oral cavity 578
Vessels and nerves of the tongue 579
Tongue 580
Hard and soft palate 581
Palate 582
Innervation of oral cavity 583
Cranial nerves 584
Visceral motor pathways in the head 586
Tables 588
INDEX 609
Description
Gray’s Atlas of Anatomy, the companion resource to the popular Gray's Anatomy for Students, presents a vivid, visual depiction of anatomical structures. Newly updated with a wealth of material to facilitate study, this medical textbook demonstrates the correlation of structures with appropriate clinical images and surface anatomy — essential for proper identification in the dissection lab and successful preparation for course exams. Clinically focused, consistently and clearly illustrated throughout, and logically organized, Gray's Atlas of Anatomy makes it easier than ever to master the essential anatomy knowledge you need!
Key Features
- Build on your existing anatomy knowledge with structures presented from a superficial to deep orientation, representing a logical progression through the body.
- Identify the various anatomical structures of the body and better understand their relationships to each other with the visual guidance of nearly 1,000 exquisitely illustrated anatomical figures.
- Visualize the clinical correlation between anatomical structures and surface landmarks with surface anatomy photographs overlaid with anatomical drawings.
- Recognize anatomical structures as they present in practice through more than 270 clinical images — including laparoscopic, radiologic, surgical, ophthalmoscopic, otoscopic, and other clinical views — placed adjacent to anatomic artwork for side-by-side comparison.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2015
- Published:
- 14th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455748020
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323321242
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052378
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323321228
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314138
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702052385
About the Authors
Richard Drake Author
Richard Drake, PhD, FAAA, Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
A. Wayne Vogl Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Adam Mitchell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College, London, UK
Richard Tibbitts Author
Paul Richardson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cambridge, UK