Gray's Atlas of Anatomy
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Organization of Systems (Overview)
2. Back
3. Thorax
4. Abdomen
5. Pelvis and Perineum
6. Lower Limb
7. Upper Limb
8. Head and Neck
Index
Description
This companion resource to Gray's Anatomy for Students presents a vivid, visual depiction of anatomical structures. It demonstrates their correlation with appropriate clinical images and surface anatomy — essential for proper identification in the dissection lab and successful preparation for course exams. Clinically focused, consistently and clearly illustrated throughout, and logically organised...Gray's Atlas of Anatomy makes it easier to master the essential anatomy knowledge you need for exams and dissection labs.
Key Features
- Learn anatomy in a logical fashion by following an approach that in many cases progresses from a superficial to a deep orientation in logical progression.
- Identify at a glance the various anatomical structures of the body and better understand their relationships to each other with the visual guidance of 1395 exquisitely illustrated anatomical figures.
- Visualize the clinical correlation between exterior and interior anatomy thanks to 85 surface anatomy photographs overlaid with anatomical drawings — more surface anatomy photographs than you will find in any other anatomy atlas!
- Recognize anatomical structures as they present in practice through 272 clinical images — including laparoscopic, radiologic, surgical, ophthalmoscopic, otoscopic, and other clinical views — placed adjacent to anatomic artwork for side-by-side comparison.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 7th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323286060
About the Authors
Richard Drake Author
Richard Drake, PhD, FAAA, Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
A. Wayne Vogl Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Adam Mitchell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College, London, UK
Richard Tibbitts Author
Paul Richardson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cambridge, UK