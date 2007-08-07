Gray's Atlas of Anatomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443067211, 9780323286060

Gray's Atlas of Anatomy

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Drake A. Wayne Vogl Adam Mitchell Richard Tibbitts Paul Richardson
eBook ISBN: 9780323286060
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 7th August 2007
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

  1. Organization of Systems (Overview)

    2. Back

    3. Thorax

    4. Abdomen

    5. Pelvis and Perineum

    6. Lower Limb

    7. Upper Limb

    8. Head and Neck

    Index

Description

This companion resource to Gray's Anatomy for Students presents a vivid, visual depiction of anatomical structures. It demonstrates their correlation with appropriate clinical images and surface anatomy — essential for proper identification in the dissection lab and successful preparation for course exams. Clinically focused, consistently and clearly illustrated throughout, and logically organised...Gray's Atlas of Anatomy makes it easier to master the essential anatomy knowledge you need for exams and dissection labs.

Key Features

  • Learn anatomy in a logical fashion by following an approach that in many cases progresses from a superficial to a deep orientation in logical progression.
  • Identify at a glance the various anatomical structures of the body and better understand their relationships to each other with the visual guidance of 1395 exquisitely illustrated anatomical figures.
  • Visualize the clinical correlation between exterior and interior anatomy thanks to 85 surface anatomy photographs overlaid with anatomical drawings — more surface anatomy photographs than you will find in any other anatomy atlas!
  • Recognize anatomical structures as they present in practice through 272 clinical images — including laparoscopic, radiologic, surgical, ophthalmoscopic, otoscopic, and other clinical views — placed adjacent to anatomic artwork for side-by-side comparison.

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780323286060

About the Authors

Richard Drake Author

Richard Drake, PhD, FAAA, Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

A. Wayne Vogl Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Adam Mitchell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College, London, UK

Richard Tibbitts Author

Paul Richardson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cambridge, UK

