Gray's Atlas of Anatomy - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323636391, 9780323636445

Gray's Atlas of Anatomy

3rd Edition

Authors: Richard Drake A. Wayne Vogl Adam Mitchell Richard Tibbitts Paul Richardson
eBook ISBN: 9780323636445
Paperback ISBN: 9780323636391
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 31st January 2020
Page Count: 648
Description

Clinically focused, consistently and clearly illustrated, and logically organized, Gray's Atlas of Anatomy, the companion resource to the popular Gray's Anatomy for Students, presents a vivid, visual depiction of anatomical structures. Stunning illustrations demonstrate the correlation of structures with clinical images and surface anatomy - essential for proper identification in the dissection lab and successful preparation for course exams.

About the Authors

Richard Drake Author

Richard Drake, PhD, FAAA, Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

A. Wayne Vogl Author

Adam Mitchell Author

Richard Tibbitts Author

Paul Richardson Author

