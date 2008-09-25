Gray's Anatomy
40th Edition
The Anatomical Basis of Clinical Practice, Expert Consult - Online and Print
Table of Contents
Contributors and reviewers
Acknowledgements
Bibliography of selected titles
An historical introduction to Gray's Anatomy Ruth Richardson
Anatomical nomenclature
Section 1 – CELLS, TISSUES AND SYSTEMS
Section Editor: Caroline Wigley
With specialist contributions by Michael A Adams (chapter 5), Sue M Black (5), Patricia Dolan (5), William C Earnshaw (1), Paul A Felts (3), Andrew JT George (4), Jonathan C Kentish (6), W Niall A Kirkpatrick (7), Mary-Clare C Miller (7), Jagdeep Nanchahal (7), Terence A Partridge (5), Jeremy PT Ward (6)
Reviewers: Robert F Brooks (chapter 2), E Birgitte Lane (7), Roger J Morris (1)
New images supplied by Peter A Helliwell (chapters 2–7), Joe Mathew (2–7) Bart Wagner (1–7)
1 Basic structure and function of cells
2 Integrating cells into tissues
3 Nervous system
4 Blood, lymphoid tissues and haemopoiesis
5 Functional anatomy of the musculoskeletal system
6 Smooth muscle and the cardiovascular and lymphatic systems
7 Skin and its appendages
Section 2 – EMBRYOGENESIS
Section Editor: Patricia Collins
With specialist contributions by Peter R Braude (chapters 8, 11), Eric Jauniaux (9)
8 Preimplantation development
9 Implantation and placentation
10 Cell populations at gastrulation
11 Embryonic induction and cell division
12 Cell populations at the start of organogenesis
13 Early embryonic circulation
14 Pre- and postnatal development
Section 3 – NEUROANATOMY
Section Editor: Alan R Crossman
Embryology, Growth and Development Editor: Patricia Collins
With specialist contributions by Anthony Graham (chapter 24), Paul D Griffiths (17), Alan Jackson (16), Andres Lozano (21), Zoltan Molnár (24), David Neary (18–20, 23), Ronan O’Rahilly (24)
Reviewers: Tipu Aziz (chapter 22), Roy Weller (16)
15 Overview of the nervous system
16 Ventricular system and subarachnoid space
17 Vascular supply of the brain
18 Spinal cord: internal organization
19 Brain stem
20 Cerebellum
21 Diencephalon
22 Basal ganglia
23 Cerebral hemisphere
24 Development of the nervous system
Section 4 – HEAD AND NECK
Section Editor: Susan Standring
Embryology, Growth and Development Editor: Patricia Collins
Microstructure Editor: Caroline Wigley
With specialist contributions by Sue M Black (chapter 26), Ronald H Douglas (39, 40), Justin A Durham (30), David Furness (37), Michael Gleeson (36), Carole M Hackney (37), Bruce Jafek (32), Aadil A Khann (28), John G Lawrenson (39, 40), Stephen McHanwell (33, 34), Michael Monteiro (25, 28, 29), Gillian M Morriss-Kay (35), Ronan O’Rahilly (35), Hannes Petersen (38), Donald J Reid (30), Patricia Reynolds (31), Paul D Robinson (31), Jane Sowden (41), Ming Zhang (28), and including a number of figures based on an extensive ophthalmological collection by the late Gordon Ruskell (39,40)
Reviewers: Mike Gleeson (chapters 27, 37, 38), Nick Jones (32), Jaideep Pandit (28)
25 Head and neck: overview and surface anatomy
Head and neck
26 External skull
27 Intracranial region
28 Neck
29 Face and scalp
Upper aerodigestive tract
30 Oral cavity
31 Infratemporal and pterygopalatine fossae and temporomandibular joint
32 Nose, nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses
33 Pharynx
34 Larynx
35 Development of the head and neck
Special senses
36 External and middle ear
37 Inner ear
38 Development of the ear
39 The orbit and accessory visual apparatus
40 The eye
41 Development of the eye
Section 5 – THE BACK
Section Editor: Richard LM Newell
Embryology, Growth and Development Editor: Patricia Collins
With specialist contributions by Nikolai Bogduk (chapters 42, 43), Bodo EA Christ (44)
42 The back
43 Spinal cord and spinal nerves: gross anatomy
44 Development of the back
Section 6 – PECTORAL GIRDLE AND UPPER LIMB
Section Editor: David Johnson
Embryology, Growth and Development Editor: Patricia Collins
With specialist contributions by David M Evans (chapter 50), Cheryll Tickle (51, 52), Graham Tytherleigh-Strong (46–49)
45 Pectoral girdle and upper limb: overview and surface anatomy
46 Pectoral girdle, shoulder region and axilla
47 Upper arm
48 Elbow
49 Forearm
50 Wrist and hand
51 Development of the limbs
52 Development of the pectoral girdle and upper limb
Section 7 – THORAX
Section Editor: Michael Gatzoulis
Embryology, Growth and Development Editor: Patricia Collins
Microstructure Editor: Caroline Wigley (see QUERIES below)?
With specialist contributions by Andrew Bush (chapter 59), Robert Anderson (59), Gerald PH Gui (54), Antoon FM Moorman (59), Simon Padley (55–57), Pallav L Shah (55, 57, 58), Jonathan Spratt (55),
Reviewers John Granton (chapter 57), Peter Goldstraw (55, 57), Siew Yen Ho (59), Mark Johnson (54), Andrew G Nicholson (59), Koichiro Niwa (56), John Pepper (56), Michael I Polkey (58), Darryl Shore (56), Eleftherios Tsiridis (54), Anselm Uebing (53), Hideki Uemura (53), Gary D Webb (56)
53 Thorax: overview and surface anatomy
54 Chest wall and breast
Heart and mediastinum
55 Mediastinum
56 Heart and great vessels
Lungs and diaphragm
57 Pleura, lungs, trachea and bronchi
58 Diaphragm and phrenic nerve
59 Development of the thorax
Section 8 – ABDOMEN AND PELVIS
Section Editors: Neil R Borley (chapters 60–73)
Jeremiah C Healy (chapters 74–78)
Embryology, Growth and Development Editor: Patricia Collins
Microstructure Editor: Caroline Wigley
With specialist contributions by Jonathan L Brown (65, 66, 67), Declan JP Cahill (chapter 75), Aashish Chandra (74, 75), Alfred Cutner (77), Catriona Davies (74–77), Alex Freeman (76), Jonathan M Glass (74), David JA Goldsmith (74), John Hutson (78), Sukhbinder Minhas (76), Louise A Moore (62, 65–67, 70, 72), Timothy AJ Mould (77), Pranav P Pandya (77), Raj Prasad (68)
Reviewers: Giles Toogood (chapter 68)
60 Abdomen and pelvis: overview and surface anatomy
61 Anterior abdominal wall
62 Posterior abdominal wall and retroperitoneum
63 True pelvis, pelvic floor and perineum
64 Peritoneum and peritoneal cavity
Gastrointestinal tract
65 Abdominal oesophagus and stomach
66 Small intestine
67 Large intestine
Abdominal viscera
68 Liver
69 Gallbladder and biliary tree
70 Pancreas
71 Spleen
72 Suprarenal (adrenal) gland
Development of the peritoneal cavity, gastrointestinal tract and its adnexae
73 Development of the peritoneal cavity, gastrointestinal tract and its adnexae
Urogenital system
74 Kidney and ureter
75 Bladder, prostate and urethra
76 Male reproductive system
77 Female reproductive system
78 Development of the urogenital system
Section 9 – PELVIC GIRDLE AND LOWER LIMB
Section Editor: Vishy Mahadevan
Embryology, Growth and Development Editor: Patricia Collins
With specialist contributions by Andrew Amis (chapters 81, 82), Anthony Bull (81, 82), Chinmay M Gupte (81, 82) Niri S Niranjan (79, 80, 83, 84)
Reviewers: Andrew Amis (chapter 84), Anthony Bull (84), Chinmay M Gupte (84), Cheryll Tickle (85)
79 Pelvis girdle and lower limb: overview and surface anatomy
80 Pelvic girdle, gluteal region and thigh
81 Hip
82 Knee
83 Leg
84 Ankle and foot
85 Development of the pelvic girdle and lower limb
Index
Description
A universal landmark in medicine ever since Drs. Henry Gray and H.V. Carter published the first edition in 1858, Gray's Anatomy now celebrates its 150th anniversary! From state-of-the-art coverage of important new areas such as functional neuroimaging, embryogenesis, and biomechanics . . . through a comprehensively revamped, lavish full-color art program . . . as well as convenient access to the complete contents online, with downloadable illustrations, the new 40th Edition sets a new world standard for accuracy, clarity, and clinical relevance. It is THE place to turn when you want to be sure about the anatomical considerations that pertain to safe and effective practice. You'll find it an invaluable clinical resource, a pleasure to consult, and a reference that you'll be proud to have on your shelf.
Key Features
- Fastidious editing by an esteemed group of clinicians and anatomists, with support from hundreds of contributors and specialist reviewers worldwide, ensures the most detailed and dependable coverage of anatomy available anywhere, including in-depth information on normal variants.
- A regional organization collects all relevant material on each body area together in one place, for easy clinical reference.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 25th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
Reviews
"This book has really excellent content. It’s the first point of call for a query, better than standard textbooks. Good authorage and editorial input is evident. A new edition of Gray’s always has to live up to its historical place in the medical world. The new edition updates content, is well presented, readable and accurate. This is supported by quality illustrations. A book for those wanting a reference source for anatomy which is reliable and current."
BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Susan Standring Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Anatomy, Head of Anatomy and Human Sciences, King's College London, London, UK