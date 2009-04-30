Gray's Anatomy Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443069383, 9781455709809

Gray's Anatomy Review

1st Edition

Authors: Marios Loukas R. Shane Tubbs Peter Abrahams Stephen Carmichael Gene Colborn
eBook ISBN: 9781455709809
eBook ISBN: 9780323240178
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th April 2009
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

  1. BACK

    2. THORAX

    3. ABDOMEN

    4. PELVIS AND PERINEUM

    5. LOWER LIMB

    6. UPPER LIMB

    7. HEAD AND NECK

Description

This easy-to-use resource helps you relate anatomy to clinical practice and pass your exams. More than 500 high yield questions, in strict USMLE format, challenge your grasp of anatomical knowledge and the anatomical basis of disease. Abundantly illustrated with clinical photographs and radiologic images and with references to further reading in that text, Gray’s Anatomy Review is your indispensable resource for both in course examinations and the USMLE Step 1.

Key Features

  • Presents over 500 high-quality, USMLE-style questions to mirror the actual exam.
  • Fully explains answers with rationales to serve as additional review.
  • Includes photographs and radiologic images.
  • References Gray’s Anatomy for Students to help you find more detailed information from one of the best sources available.
  • Keys answers and explanations to Gray’s Anatomy for Students and Gray’s Atlas of Anatomy

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9781455709809
eBook ISBN:
9780323240178

About the Authors

Marios Loukas Author

Chair and Professor in the Department of Anatomical Sciences at St. George’s University who has written extensively in the field of anatomy and on the peripheral nerves.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean of Basic Sciences, Dean of Research, Professor and Co-chair, Department of Anatomical Sciences, School of Medicine, St.George's University, Grenada WI

R. Shane Tubbs

R. Shane Tubbs Author

Dr. Tubbs is lead researcher in Pediatric Neurosurgery. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Clinical Anatomy, is author/editor of multiple books, and is a new editor for the 41st edition of Gray’s Anatomy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chief Scientific Officer, Seattle Science Foundation, Seattle, Washington; Professor, Department of Anatomical Sciences, St. George's University, Grenada, West Indies.

Peter Abrahams Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Clinical Anatomy, Institute of Clinical Education, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom

Stephen Carmichael Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Anatomy and Orthopedic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Gene Colborn Author

