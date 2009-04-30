Gray's Anatomy Review
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- BACK
2. THORAX
3. ABDOMEN
4. PELVIS AND PERINEUM
5. LOWER LIMB
6. UPPER LIMB
7. HEAD AND NECK
Description
This easy-to-use resource helps you relate anatomy to clinical practice and pass your exams. More than 500 high yield questions, in strict USMLE format, challenge your grasp of anatomical knowledge and the anatomical basis of disease. Abundantly illustrated with clinical photographs and radiologic images and with references to further reading in that text, Gray’s Anatomy Review is your indispensable resource for both in course examinations and the USMLE Step 1.
Key Features
- Presents over 500 high-quality, USMLE-style questions to mirror the actual exam.
- Fully explains answers with rationales to serve as additional review.
- Includes photographs and radiologic images.
- References Gray’s Anatomy for Students to help you find more detailed information from one of the best sources available.
- Keys answers and explanations to Gray’s Anatomy for Students and Gray’s Atlas of Anatomy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 30th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709809
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240178
About the Authors
Marios Loukas Author
Chair and Professor in the Department of Anatomical Sciences at St. George’s University who has written extensively in the field of anatomy and on the peripheral nerves.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of Basic Sciences, Dean of Research, Professor and Co-chair, Department of Anatomical Sciences, School of Medicine, St.George's University, Grenada WI
R. Shane Tubbs Author
Dr. Tubbs is lead researcher in Pediatric Neurosurgery. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Clinical Anatomy, is author/editor of multiple books, and is a new editor for the 41st edition of Gray’s Anatomy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chief Scientific Officer, Seattle Science Foundation, Seattle, Washington; Professor, Department of Anatomical Sciences, St. George's University, Grenada, West Indies.
Peter Abrahams Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Clinical Anatomy, Institute of Clinical Education, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom
Stephen Carmichael Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Anatomy and Orthopedic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota