Gray's Anatomy Review - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323277884, 9780323396684

Gray's Anatomy Review

2nd Edition

with STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Marios Loukas R. Shane Tubbs Peter Abrahams Stephen Carmichael
eBook ISBN: 9780323396684
eBook ISBN: 9780323396660
eBook ISBN: 9780323396653
eBook ISBN: 9780323286466
eBook ISBN: 9780323314657
Paperback ISBN: 9780323277884
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 6th May 2015
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

1. BACK

2. THORAX

3. ABDOMEN

4. PELVIS AND PERINEUM

5. LOWER LIMB

6. UPPER LIMB

7. HEAD AND NECK

8. EMBRYOLOGY

Description

Now in its second edition, Gray’s Anatomy Review continues to be an easy-to-use resource that helps you relate anatomy to clinical practice and pass your exams. Designed as a companion to Gray’s Anatomy for Students, this medical textbook is your indispensable resource for both in-course examinations and the USMLE Step 1.

Key Features

  • Enhance your understanding of the subject and access more detailed information with specific page references to Gray’s Anatomy for Students, plus key answers and explanations to Gray’s Basic Anatomy and Gray’s Atlas of Anatomy.
  • Search the full contents online at Student Consult.

Details

About the Authors

Marios Loukas Author

Chair and Professor in the Department of Anatomical Sciences at St. George’s University who has written extensively in the field of anatomy and on the peripheral nerves.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean of Basic Sciences, Dean of Research, Professor and Co-chair, Department of Anatomical Sciences, School of Medicine, St.George's University, Grenada WI

R. Shane Tubbs

R. Shane Tubbs Author

Dr. Tubbs is lead researcher in Pediatric Neurosurgery. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Clinical Anatomy, is author/editor of multiple books, and is a new editor for the 41st edition of Gray’s Anatomy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chief Scientific Officer, Seattle Science Foundation, Seattle, Washington; Professor, Department of Anatomical Sciences, St. George's University, Grenada, West Indies.

Peter Abrahams Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Clinical Anatomy, Institute of Clinical Education, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom

Stephen Carmichael Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Anatomy and Orthopedic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

