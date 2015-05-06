Gray's Anatomy Review
2nd Edition
with STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Table of Contents
1. BACK
2. THORAX
3. ABDOMEN
4. PELVIS AND PERINEUM
5. LOWER LIMB
6. UPPER LIMB
7. HEAD AND NECK
8. EMBRYOLOGY
Description
Now in its second edition, Gray’s Anatomy Review continues to be an easy-to-use resource that helps you relate anatomy to clinical practice and pass your exams. Designed as a companion to Gray’s Anatomy for Students, this medical textbook is your indispensable resource for both in-course examinations and the USMLE Step 1.
Key Features
- Enhance your understanding of the subject and access more detailed information with specific page references to Gray’s Anatomy for Students, plus key answers and explanations to Gray’s Basic Anatomy and Gray’s Atlas of Anatomy.
- Search the full contents online at Student Consult.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2016
- Published:
- 6th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323396684
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323277884
About the Authors
Marios Loukas Author
Chair and Professor in the Department of Anatomical Sciences at St. George’s University who has written extensively in the field of anatomy and on the peripheral nerves.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of Basic Sciences, Dean of Research, Professor and Co-chair, Department of Anatomical Sciences, School of Medicine, St.George's University, Grenada WI
R. Shane Tubbs Author
Dr. Tubbs is lead researcher in Pediatric Neurosurgery. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Clinical Anatomy, is author/editor of multiple books, and is a new editor for the 41st edition of Gray’s Anatomy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chief Scientific Officer, Seattle Science Foundation, Seattle, Washington; Professor, Department of Anatomical Sciences, St. George's University, Grenada, West Indies.
Peter Abrahams Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Clinical Anatomy, Institute of Clinical Education, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom
Stephen Carmichael Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Anatomy and Orthopedic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota