Gray's Anatomy for Students
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
Why this book?
How to use this book
The Basics: The Anatomical Plane • Body Planes (Sagittal, Coronal, Transverse (horizontal)) • Terms of Position (medial, lateral, superior, inferior, anterior, posterior) • Concept of superficial and deep – relative and absolute • Terms defining movement (flex, extend, abduct, adduct, etc) • Basic Body Plan (tubular and segmented) • Compartmentatation • Body Regions
Chapter 2. Back
Conceptual Overview: General description • Functions • Component parts • Relationship to other regions • Key features
Regional Anatomy: Bones • Major ligaments • Muscles • Important vessels • Organization of nervous system
Surface Anatomy: C7 spine • C6 spine • Scapula • Erector spinae mass • Trapezius • Latissimus dorsi • Rhomboid muscle mass
Clinical Correlations: Lumbar taps • Disc herniation • Anesthesia • Whiplash
Chapter 3. Thorax
Conceptual Overview: General description • Functions • Component parts • Relationship to other regions • Key features
Regional Anatomy:Thoracic walls and boundaries • Thoracic viscera and other contents • Heart, great vessels, vasculature • Esophagus • Thymus • Nerves of the thorax • Mediastinum
Surface Anatomy: Vertebral Level T4/5 • Left brachiocephalic • Hemiazygos system • Heart projection • Projection of valves/positioning of stethoscope for valve sounds • Pleural projections (lobes) • Costodiaphragmatic recesses/ inserting chest tubes
Clinical Correlations
Thoracic Wall: Rib abnormalities • Traumatic injuries: fractures ribs, flail chest, rib dislocation, rib separation • Sternal problems: bone marrow, incisions • Breast problems: cancer, mastectomy, lumpectomy
Thoracic inlet syndrome
Needle through intercostal space
Herpes zoster
Lungs: Pneumothorax • Pleuritis, pleural adhesions, hemothorax • Lung auscultation • Bronchopulmonary segments in disease • Pulmonary thromboembolism
Cancer
Heart: Atherosclerosis, coronary artery disease, angina, myocardial infarction, bypass surgery, pacemakers • Cardiomyopathies • Arrhythmias, conduction system diseases • Valve diseases, stenoses, prolapses, murmurs • Pericardial effusion, cardiac tamponade, pericardiocentesis • Infections, pericarditis • Congenital defects • Thrombi/emboli
Mediastinum: Thymus tumors, appearance in infants (sail sign) • Coarctation of the aorta • Esophageal diseases, varices, gastroesophageal reflux, cancer • Aortic aneurysm • Lung cancer, metastases to nodes
Chapter 4. Abdomen
Conceptual Overview: General description • Functions • Component parts • Relationship to other regions • Key features
Regional Anatomy: Walls, roof, and floor • Viscera • Vasculature • Innervation • Special structural relationships
Surface Anatomy: Anterior abdominal quadrants • Umbilicus • Inguinal region • Posterior (lumbar landmarks)
Clinical Correlations: Hernias • Ulcers • Neoplasia • Appendicitis • Bowel diseases • Liver diseases • Gallbladder and biliary tract diseases • Pancreatic diseases • Renal diseases and transplantation • Vascular diseases • Infectious and parasitic diseases • Congenital abnormalities and malrotations
Chapter 5. Pelvis/Perineum
Conceptual Overview: General description • Functions • Component parts • Relationship to other regions • Key features
Regional Anatomy: Architectural framework of the pelvis and perineum • Bones • Major ligaments • Significant features of the pelvic structure • Muscles that complete the pelvic walls • Pelvic floor • Structural framework and definition of perineum • Pelvic viscera • Contents of the perineum • Nerves and arteries of the pelvis and perineum
Surface Anatomy: Male perineum • Male urogenital triangle • Penis • Female perineum • Female urogenital triangle • Female and male perineum indicating dermatomes
Clinical Correlations: Ectopic pregnancy • Examination of cervix • Prostatectomy and impotence • Pudendal nerve block
Chapter 6. Lower Limb
Conceptual Overview: General description • Functions • Component parts • Relationship to other regions • Key features
Regional Anatomy: Transition between pelvic girdle and thigh • The thigh • Transition between thigh and leg • The leg • Transition between leg and foot
Surface Anatomy: Gait • Genu valgum and genu varum • Palpation of the femoral artery • Gluteal injections • Dorsalis pedis pulse
Clinical Correlations: Hip fractures and dislocations • Femur fractures • Varicose veins • Saphenous vein grafts • Hip and thigh contusions • Superior gluteal nerve injury • Compartment syndromes in the leg • Common peroneal (fibular) nerve injuries • Common knee joint injuries • Ankle joint injuries
Chapter 7. Upper Limb
Conceptual Overview: General description • Functions • Component parts • Relationship to other regions • Key features
Regional Anatomy: Transition between trunk and arm • Transition between the arm and forearm • The forearm • Transition between forearm and hand • The hand
Surface Anatomy: Pectoral region and axilla • Medial site of arm and elbow, brachial artery • Anterior elbow, cubital fossa • Anterior aspect of forearm and palm, flexor retinaculum, major tendons, nerves, and arteries • Hand, thenar and hypothenar eminences, superficial and deep palmar arches, normal cascade of fingers • Dorsal hand and anatomical snuff box, major tendons and radial artery
Clinical Correlations: Humerus fracture at spiral groove • Humerus mid-shaft fracture • Cervical disc herniation
Chapter 8. Head and Neck
Conceptual Overview: General description • Functions • Component parts • Relationship to other regions • Key features
Regional Anatomy
Head: Cranial cavity • Face and scalp • Orbit • Temporal and infratemporal regions • Ear
Neck: Bones and superficial structures • Triangles of the neck • Root of the neck
Midline structures: Nose and paranasal sinuses • Mouth and associated structures • Larynx • Pharynx
Lymphatics of the head and neck:
Surface Anatomy: Bony landmarks • Inside of mouth • Triangles of the neck • Oral cavity • Eye and eyelid • Ear • Laryngoscopic view of back of tongue, epiglottis, larynx
Clinical Correlations: Skull fractures • Facial nerve injuries • Scalp injuries • Oculomotor nerve palsy • Horner syndrome • TMJ problems • Thyroid gland problems • Laryngeal injuries
Key Features
- More than 1,000 innovative original illustrations capture anatomical features with unrivalled clarity. Consistent use of color makes body structures easy to locate and remember from one illustration to another.
- Over 300 photographs and radiological images depict surface anatomy and common clinical applications of anatomic knowledge.
- A regional organization features separate units on the back, thorax, abdomen, pelvis and perineum, lower limb, upper limb, and head and neck.
- Conceptual overviews summarize each body region's component parts, their functions, and their relationship to other bodily organs.
- Clinical cases underscore the real-life relevance of the material.
- An online version of the book allows users to conduct advanced searches · download all of the illustrations · access interactive illustrations and exercises · and much more.
- Online courseware provides instructors with ready-to-use teaching modules as well as a complete test bank.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 5th October 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437700725
About the Authors
Richard Drake Author
Richard Drake, PhD, FAAA, Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
A. Wayne Vogl Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Adam Mitchell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College, London, UK