Gray's Anatomy for Students

Chapter 1. Introduction



Why this book?

How to use this book

The Basics: The Anatomical Plane • Body Planes (Sagittal, Coronal, Transverse (horizontal)) • Terms of Position (medial, lateral, superior, inferior, anterior, posterior) • Concept of superficial and deep – relative and absolute • Terms defining movement (flex, extend, abduct, adduct, etc) • Basic Body Plan (tubular and segmented) • Compartmentatation • Body Regions



Chapter 2. Back



Conceptual Overview: General description • Functions • Component parts • Relationship to other regions • Key features

Regional Anatomy: Bones • Major ligaments • Muscles • Important vessels • Organization of nervous system

Surface Anatomy: C7 spine • C6 spine • Scapula • Erector spinae mass • Trapezius • Latissimus dorsi • Rhomboid muscle mass

Clinical Correlations: Lumbar taps • Disc herniation • Anesthesia • Whiplash



Chapter 3. Thorax



Conceptual Overview: General description • Functions • Component parts • Relationship to other regions • Key features

Regional Anatomy:Thoracic walls and boundaries • Thoracic viscera and other contents • Heart, great vessels, vasculature • Esophagus • Thymus • Nerves of the thorax • Mediastinum

Surface Anatomy: Vertebral Level T4/5 • Left brachiocephalic • Hemiazygos system • Heart projection • Projection of valves/positioning of stethoscope for valve sounds • Pleural projections (lobes) • Costodiaphragmatic recesses/ inserting chest tubes

Clinical Correlations

Thoracic Wall: Rib abnormalities • Traumatic injuries: fractures ribs, flail chest, rib dislocation, rib separation • Sternal problems: bone marrow, incisions • Breast problems: cancer, mastectomy, lumpectomy

Thoracic inlet syndrome

Needle through intercostal space

Herpes zoster

Lungs: Pneumothorax • Pleuritis, pleural adhesions, hemothorax • Lung auscultation • Bronchopulmonary segments in disease • Pulmonary thromboembolism

Cancer

Heart: Atherosclerosis, coronary artery disease, angina, myocardial infarction, bypass surgery, pacemakers • Cardiomyopathies • Arrhythmias, conduction system diseases • Valve diseases, stenoses, prolapses, murmurs • Pericardial effusion, cardiac tamponade, pericardiocentesis • Infections, pericarditis • Congenital defects • Thrombi/emboli

Mediastinum: Thymus tumors, appearance in infants (sail sign) • Coarctation of the aorta • Esophageal diseases, varices, gastroesophageal reflux, cancer • Aortic aneurysm • Lung cancer, metastases to nodes



Chapter 4. Abdomen



Conceptual Overview: General description • Functions • Component parts • Relationship to other regions • Key features

Regional Anatomy: Walls, roof, and floor • Viscera • Vasculature • Innervation • Special structural relationships

Surface Anatomy: Anterior abdominal quadrants • Umbilicus • Inguinal region • Posterior (lumbar landmarks)

Clinical Correlations: Hernias • Ulcers • Neoplasia • Appendicitis • Bowel diseases • Liver diseases • Gallbladder and biliary tract diseases • Pancreatic diseases • Renal diseases and transplantation • Vascular diseases • Infectious and parasitic diseases • Congenital abnormalities and malrotations



Chapter 5. Pelvis/Perineum



Conceptual Overview: General description • Functions • Component parts • Relationship to other regions • Key features

Regional Anatomy: Architectural framework of the pelvis and perineum • Bones • Major ligaments • Significant features of the pelvic structure • Muscles that complete the pelvic walls • Pelvic floor • Structural framework and definition of perineum • Pelvic viscera • Contents of the perineum • Nerves and arteries of the pelvis and perineum

Surface Anatomy: Male perineum • Male urogenital triangle • Penis • Female perineum • Female urogenital triangle • Female and male perineum indicating dermatomes

Clinical Correlations: Ectopic pregnancy • Examination of cervix • Prostatectomy and impotence • Pudendal nerve block



Chapter 6. Lower Limb



Conceptual Overview: General description • Functions • Component parts • Relationship to other regions • Key features

Regional Anatomy: Transition between pelvic girdle and thigh • The thigh • Transition between thigh and leg • The leg • Transition between leg and foot

Surface Anatomy: Gait • Genu valgum and genu varum • Palpation of the femoral artery • Gluteal injections • Dorsalis pedis pulse

Clinical Correlations: Hip fractures and dislocations • Femur fractures • Varicose veins • Saphenous vein grafts • Hip and thigh contusions • Superior gluteal nerve injury • Compartment syndromes in the leg • Common peroneal (fibular) nerve injuries • Common knee joint injuries • Ankle joint injuries



Chapter 7. Upper Limb



Conceptual Overview: General description • Functions • Component parts • Relationship to other regions • Key features

Regional Anatomy: Transition between trunk and arm • Transition between the arm and forearm • The forearm • Transition between forearm and hand • The hand

Surface Anatomy: Pectoral region and axilla • Medial site of arm and elbow, brachial artery • Anterior elbow, cubital fossa • Anterior aspect of forearm and palm, flexor retinaculum, major tendons, nerves, and arteries • Hand, thenar and hypothenar eminences, superficial and deep palmar arches, normal cascade of fingers • Dorsal hand and anatomical snuff box, major tendons and radial artery

Clinical Correlations: Humerus fracture at spiral groove • Humerus mid-shaft fracture • Cervical disc herniation



Chapter 8. Head and Neck



Conceptual Overview: General description • Functions • Component parts • Relationship to other regions • Key features

Regional Anatomy

Head: Cranial cavity • Face and scalp • Orbit • Temporal and infratemporal regions • Ear

Neck: Bones and superficial structures • Triangles of the neck • Root of the neck

Midline structures: Nose and paranasal sinuses • Mouth and associated structures • Larynx • Pharynx

Lymphatics of the head and neck:

Surface Anatomy: Bony landmarks • Inside of mouth • Triangles of the neck • Oral cavity • Eye and eyelid • Ear • Laryngoscopic view of back of tongue, epiglottis, larynx

Clinical Correlations: Skull fractures • Facial nerve injuries • Scalp injuries • Oculomotor nerve palsy • Horner syndrome • TMJ problems • Thyroid gland problems • Laryngeal injuries

