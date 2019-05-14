Gray's Anatomy for Students Flash Cards - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323639170, 9780323679640

Gray's Anatomy for Students Flash Cards

4th Edition

Authors: Richard Drake A. Wayne Vogl Adam Mitchell
eBook ISBN: 9780323679640
eBook ISBN: 9780323679657
ISBN: 9780323639170
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th May 2019
Page Count: 820
Table of Contents

1 Overview
2 Back
3 Thorax
4 Abdomen
5 Pelvis and Perineum
6 Lower Limb
7 Upper Limb
8 Head and Neck
9 Surface Anatomy
10 Nervous System
11 Imaging

Description

Based on the phenomenal artwork found in the 4th edition of Gray's Anatomy for Students, this set of over 400 flashcards is the perfect review companion to help you test your anatomical knowledge for course exams or the USMLE Step 1. It's portable, concise, and simply the best way to study anatomy.

About the Authors

Richard Drake Author

Richard Drake, PhD, FAAA, Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

A. Wayne Vogl Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Adam Mitchell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College, London, UK

