Gray’s Surface Anatomy and Ultrasound - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702070181, 9780702070426

Gray’s Surface Anatomy and Ultrasound

1st Edition

A Foundation for Clinical Practice

Authors: Claire Smith Andrew Dilley Barry Mitchell Richard Drake
eBook ISBN: 9780702070426
eBook ISBN: 9780702070419
Paperback ISBN: 9780702070181
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th August 2017
Page Count: 216
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A concise, superbly illustrated (print + electronic) textbook that brings together a reliable, clear and up to date guide to surface anatomy and its underlying gross anatomy, combined with a practical application of ultrasound and other imaging modalities.

A thorough understanding of surface anatomy remains a critical part of clinical practice, but with improved imaging technology, portable ultrasound is also fast becoming integral to routine clinical examination and effective diagnosis.

This unique new text combines these two essential approaches to effectively understanding clinical anatomy and reflects latest approaches within modern medical curricula. It is tailored specifically to the needs of medical students and doctors in training and will also prove invaluable to the wide range of allied health students and professionals who need a clear understanding of visible and palpable anatomy combined with anatomy as seen on ultrasound.

  • Concise text and high quality illustrations, photographs, CT, MRI and ultrasound scans provide a clear, integrated understanding of the anatomical basis for modern clinical practice

  • Highly accessible and at a level appropriate for medical students and a wide range of allied health students and professionals

  • Reflects current curriculum trend of heavily utilizing living anatomy and ultrasound to learn anatomy

  • Supplementary video content showing live ultrasound scans and guided areas of surface anatomy to bring content to life and reflect current teaching and clinical settings

  • An international advisory panel appointed to add expertise and ensure relevance to the variety of medical and allied health markets

  • Inclusion of latest ultrasound image modalities

  • Designed to complement and enhance the highly successful Gray’s family of texts/atlases although also effective as a stand-alone or alongside other established anatomy resources

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

Conceptual overview

Surface anatomy

Anatomical position and planes

Anatomical terms

Movement

Fascia

Skin

Skin color

Dermatomes and myotomes

Natural variation

Palpation and percussion

Ultrasound

Ultrasound theory

Doppler

Types of transducer

Imaging planes

Screen orientation

Ergonomics

Manipulating the transducer

Short-axis and long-axis views

Image terminology

Appearance of tissues

2. Thorax

Conceptual overview

Surface anatomy

Bones

Muscles

Breast

Thoracic cavity

Ultrasound

Anterior muscles of the thorax and lungs

Heart

Video 2.1 Colour Doppler ultrasound image sequence of the heart – apical view.

3. Abdomen

Conceptual overview

Surface anatomy

Bones

Abdominal regions

Muscles

Viscera

Ultrasound

Anterior abdominal musculature

Gastrointestinal tract

Liver

Kidney

Spleen

Pancreas

Vasculature

Video 3.1 B-mode ultrasound image sequence of the jejunum – transverse view.

4. Pelvis and perineum

Conceptual overview

Surface anatomy

Bones

Muscles

Viscera

Perineum

Pregnancy

Ultrasound

Male pelvis

Female pelvis

Video 4.1 Colour Doppler ultrasound image sequence of the bladder – mid-sagittal view.

5. Back

Conceptual overview

Surface anatomy

Curvatures

Bones

Ligaments

Joints

Muscles

Movements

Vertebral canal and spinal nerves

Ultrasound

6. Upper limb

Conceptual overview

Surface anatomy

Shoulder

Axilla

Arm

Forearm

Hand

Neurovascular structures

Ultrasound

Scalene triangle

Shoulder region

Deltoid muscle

Rotator cuff muscles

Anterior arm

Posterior arm

Elbow

Anterior forearm

Posterior forearm

Hand

Video 6.1 B-mode ultrasound image sequence of the long flexor tendons immediately proximal to the wrist – long-axis view.

7. Lower limb

Conceptual overview

Surface anatomy

Gluteal region

Thigh

Knee joint

Leg

Foot

Neurovascular structures

Ultrasound

Gluteal region

Femoral triangle

Anterior thigh

Knee

Medial thigh and adductor canal

Posterior thigh and popliteal fossa

Anterior leg

Posterior leg

Lateral leg

Video 7.1 Colour Doppler ultrasound image sequence of the femoral artery and vein in the thigh – long-axis view.

8. Head and neck

Conceptual overview

Surface anatomy

Head

Neck

Lymph

Neurovascular

Ultrasound

Eye

Parotid gland

Submandibular gland

Floor of the oral cavity

Carotid system

Thyroid gland

Posterior triangle of neck

Video 8.1 Colour Doppler ultrasound image sequence of the internal and external carotid arteries (red) and internal jugular vein (blue) in the neck – short-axis view.

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702070426
eBook ISBN:
9780702070419
Paperback ISBN:
9780702070181

About the Author

Claire Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Anatomy, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, University of Sussex, Brighton, UK

Andrew Dilley

Andrew Dilley, BSc PhD, Lecturer in Anatomy, Division of Clinical and Laboratory Investigation, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, University of Sussex, Brighton, UK;

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Anatomy, Division of Clinical and Laboratory Investigation, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, University of Sussex, Brighton, UK

Barry Mitchell

Barry Mitchell, BSc, MSc, PhD, FIBMS, FIBiol, Dean, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, De Montfort University, Leicester, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, De Montfort University, Leicester, UK

Richard Drake

Richard Drake, PhD, FAAA, Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.