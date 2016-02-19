Gravity and Low-Frequency Geodynamics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface to the Series Physics and Evolution of the Earth's Interior. Preface (R. Teisseyre). 1. The Earth's Gravity Field. Introduction (R. Teisseyre). Properties of the gravitational potential (C. Denis). The Green-Gauss identities (R. Teisseyre). The Earth's gravity field and the Stokes formula (R. Teisseyre). Decomposition of the gravitational potential into spherical harmonics (C. Denis). The Earth's inertia tensor (C. Denis, R. Teisseyre). The geoid (J.B. Zieliński). Gravimetric reductions, isostasy and gravity anomalies (J.B. Zieliński). Molodensky boundary-value problem (E. Majewski). 2. Space Geodesy Methods (J.B. Zieliński). Dynamic of satellite motion. Gravity field parameters from changes or orbits. Direct sounding of the geopotential. Geodetic positioning by satellites. New space methods. Very Long Base Interferometry (VLBI). 3. The Hydrostatic Figure of the Earth (C. Denis). Introduction. The figure of the Earth deduced from satellite data. The symmetry of equilibrium figures. The Clairaut-Laplace internal field theory. Foundation of the theory of figures. On the hydrostatic flattening of the Earth and some geophysical implications. 4. The Earth's Rotation (H. Legros, M. Amalvict). Historical evolution of the problem - rotation and observations. Principles and fundamental concepts. Deformation of the global Earth. Expression for the inner relations - constitutive equations. Systems of equations. Tesseral movements, free and forced. Study of precession and nutations. Axial rotation - rotation and geophysical problems. Numerical Love numbers. Conclusion. 5. Observational Determination of the Earth's Rotations (B. Kołaczek). Historical evolution of observational determination of the Earth's rotation. Methods of observations. Time scales. References coordinate systems. Results of analysis of the Earth's rotation parameters determined observationally. 6. Free Oscillations of the Earth (Z. Czechowski). Introduction. Free oscillations of a homogeneous liquid sphere. SNREI model. Excitation of free oscillations. Effect of general aspherical perturbation on the free oscillations. Generalized spherical harmonics approach. Oscillations of the Earth's fluid core. Inversion of the free oscillation data. 7. Earth Tides (T. Chojnicki). 8. Gravity and Reference Models (J.B. Zieliński, R. Teisseyre). Reference ellipsoid. Combined solutions. Geophysical interpretation. 9. Fundamental Systems of Astronomical and Geodetical Constants (B. Kołaczek). Introduction. The IAU system of astronomical constants. Geodetic reference systems. MERIT standards. Index.
Description
This fourth volume in the series Physics and Evolution of the Earth's Interior, provides a comprehensive review of the geophysical and geodetical aspects related to gravity and low-frequency geodynamics. Such aspects include the Earth's gravity field, geoid shape theory, and low-frequency phenomena like rotation, oscillations and tides.
Global-scale phenomena are treated as a response to source excitation in spherical Earth models consisting of several shells: lithosphere, mantle, core and sometimes also the inner solid core. The effect of gravitation and rotation on the Earth's shape is analysed. The satellite approach to studies of the gravity field and the geoid shape is discussed in some detail. Discussions of recent findings and developments are accompanied by a brief historical background.

- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1989
- Published:
- 11th August 1989
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483291802
About the Editors
Roman Teisseyre Editor
Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland