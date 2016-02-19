Gravitation and Relativity
1st Edition
International Series in Natural Philosophy
Description
International Series in Natural Philosophy, Volume 86: Gravitation and Relativity provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the theories of gravitation. This book applies the elementary tools of special relativity to the problem of generalizing Newton's theory of gravitation.
Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the principle of relativity, which asserts theta there is no meaningful way of defining absolute velocity. This text then presents a discussion of the Eötvös–Dicke experiments that established the identity of inertial and gravitational mass. Other chapters consider the equations of electrodynamics derived by starting from the equations of electrostatics. This book discusses as well gravitational redshift, deflection of light, and radar echo delay. The final chapter attempts to establish the connection with general relativity and discusses how black holes may manifest themselves to the astronomer.
This book is a valuable resource for physicists and undergraduate students in physics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Special Relativity and Accelerations
1.1 Special Relativity in Brief
1.2 Special Relativity and Accelerations
1.3 Acceleration and Gravity
1.4 Measurements of the Gravitational Frequency Shift
1.5 The Gravitational Deflection of Light
1.6 An Apparent Paradox
References
Chapter 2. The Eötvös-Dicke Experiments
2.1 Gravitational and Inertial Mass
2.2 The Eötvös-Dicke Experiments
2.3 Implications of the Null Result of Eötvös-Dicke Experiments
References
Chapter 3. Martian Electrodynamics
3.1 Fields
3.2 Forces
3.3 The Lagrangian Formalism: For Experts
References
Chapter 4. Relativistic Gravitational Fields
4.1 The Gravitational Poisson Equation
4.2 The Properties of the Source of Gravitational Fields
4.3 Possible Forms of Relativistic Gravitational Fields
4.4 Non-Linearity of the Field Equations
References
Chapter 5. Relativistic Gravitational Forces
5.1 The Velocity of Light
5.2 Radar Ranging in the Solar System
5.3 Further Remarks on the Variable Velocity of Light
5.4 The Force Laws and Equations of Motion
5.5 The Effects of Local Forces
5.6 Gravitational Deflection and Gravitational Redshift
References
Chapter 6. The Distortion of Reference Frames
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Atoms in Gravitational Fields: The Change of Scale
6.3 The Weight of an Atom
6.4 Covariant Equations of Motion
6.5 The Lagrangian Formalism: Again for Experts
References
Chapter 7. The Precession of the Perihelion of Mercury
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Perihelion Advance in Newtonian Mechanics
7.3 The Relativistic Theory and the Need for Nonlinear Terms
7.4 Strong Equivalence and the Nonlinear Terms
7.5 Calculation of the Advance of Perihelion
7.6 The Precession of the Perihelion of Mercury
7.7 The Oblateness of the Sun
References
Chapter 8. Gravitational Waves
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Transverse Nature of the Waves
8.3 Physical Effects of Gravitational Waves
8.4 Polarization Properties of Gravitational Waves
8.5 Detection of Gravitational Waves
8.6 Generation of Gravitational Waves
8.7 Attempts to Detect Gravitational Waves
References
Chapter 9. Gravitation and the Geometry of Spacetime
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The Metric Tensor and Equations of Motion in Free Fall
9.3 Concerning the Field Equations
9.4 The Metric Tensor in some Simple Situations
9.5 An Example of an Inertial Field
9.6 The External Spherically Symmetric Gravitational Field
9.7 The Gravitational Redshift
9.8 Deflection of Light by the Sun
9.9 Radar Echo Delay
9.10 The Precession of Planetary Perihelia
References
Chapter 10. Black Holes
10.1 Strong Gravitational Fields
10.2 The Propagation of Light in Strong Fields
10.3 Particle Motion in the Field of a Black Hole
10.4 The Search for Black Holes
10.5 The Universe
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181820
About the Author
M. G. Bowler
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Nuclear Physics, Oxford University, UK