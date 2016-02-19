Gravimetric Analysis

Table of Contents



Group I Cations

5. Silver

5.1. Determination in the Form of Silver Chloride

5.2. Determination in the Form of Silver Bromide

5.3. Determination as Metallic Silver after Reduction with Ascorbic Acid

5.4. Determination in the Form of Metallic Silver by Electrolysis

5.5. Determination of Silver by Fire-Assay

5.6.-5.17. The Separation of Ag

References

6. Lead

6.1. Determination in the Form of Lead Sulphate

6.2. Determination in the Form of Lead Chromate

6.3. Electrolytic Deposition of Lead in the Form of Lead Dioxide

6.4. Determination in the Form of Lead Chloride

6.5. Determination in the Form of Lead Sulfite

6.6.-6.21. The Separation of Pb

References

7. Mercury

7.1.-7.3. Determination in the Form of Mercury(II) Sulphide

7.4. Determination in the Form of Mercury(I) Chloride

7.5. Determination in the Form of Metallic Mercury after Reduction with Ascorbic Acid

7.6. Determination in the Form of Metallic Mercury by Electrolysis

7.7. Determination in the Form of Metallic Mercury by a Dry Method

7.8. Determination of Mercury(I) Ions in the Form of Mercury(I) Chromate

7.9. Determination of Mercury(I) Ions in the Form of Mercury(I) Iodate

7.10.-7.16. The Separation of Hg

References

8. Copper

8.1. Determination in the Form of Metallic Copper by Electrolysis

8.2. Determination in the Form of Copper(I) Thiocyanate

8.3. The Determination of Copper by Precipitation in the Form of its Sulphide

8.4. Determination of Copper in the Form of Copper(I) Iodide

8.5. Determination of Copper in the Form of Copper(II) Oxide

8.6. Determination of Copper in the Form of Copper(II) Quinaldinate

8.7. Precipitation of Copper(II) Ions with 8-Hydroxyquinoline

8.8.-8.23. The Separation of Cu

References

9. Bismuth

9.1. Determination in the Form of Bismuth(III) Oxide

9.2. Precipitation in the Form of basic Bismuth Carbonate

9.3. Precipitation in the Form of basic Bismuth Formate

9.4. Determination in the Form of Bismuthyl Chloride

9.5. Determination in the Form of Bismuthyl Iodide

9.6. Determination in the Form of Bismuth(III) Phosphate

9.7. Determination in the Form of Bismuth(III) Sulphide

9.8. The Deposition of Metallic Bismuth by Electrolysis

9.9. Precipitation of Bismuth in the Metallic Form Using Formaldehyde

9.10.-9.21. The Separation of Bi

References

10. Cadmium

10.1. Determination in the Form of Cadmium Sulphate

10.2. Determination in the Form of Cadmium Sulphide

10.3. Determination by Precipitation in the Form of Cadmium Ammonium Phosphate

10.4. Deposition in the Form of Metallic Cadmium by Electrolysis

10.5. Determination in the Form of Cadmium Hydrazine Iodide

10.6. Determination in the Form of Cadmium Quinaldinate

10.7. Precipitation of Cadmium with 8-Hydroxyquinoline

10.8.-10.17. The Separation of Cd

References

Group II Cations

11. Arsenic

11.1. Determination of Arsenic in the Form of Arsenic(III) Sulphide

11.2. Determination of Arsenic in the Form of Arsenic(V) Sulphide

11.3. Determination in the Form of Arsenic(III) Sulphide and Sulfur

11.4. Precipitation in the Form of Magnesium Ammonium Arsenate

11.5. Determination in the Form of Silver Arsenate

11.6.-11.19. The Separation of As

References

12. Antimony

12.1. Determination in the Form of Antimony(III) Sulphide

12.2. Determination in the Form of Antimony Tetroxide

12.3.-12.10. The Separation of Sb

References

13. Tin 213

13.1. Precipitation of Tin in the Form of Stannic Acid

13.2. Precipitation in the Form of Tin(IV) Sulphide

13.3. Determination by Electrolysis from a Solution Containing Oxalate

13.4.-13.5. The Separation of Sn

References 225

14. Germanium 226

14.1. Separation of Germanium from Accompanying Substances by Distillation

14.2. Separation of Germanium(IV) Chloride by Extraction with Carbon Tetrachloride

14.3. Precipitation in the Form of Germanium(IV) Sulphide

14.4. Precipitation of Germanium(IV) Ions with Tannin

14.5. Photometric Determination of Small Amounts of Germanium

14.6. Other Methods for the Determination of Germanium

15. Gold

15.1. Determination in the Form of Metallic Gold

15.2.-15.4. The Separation of Au

References

16. Platinum and Platinum Metals

16.1. Platinum

16.2. Precipitation of Platinum in the Form of Ammonium hexachloroplatinate(IV)

16.3. Determination of Platinum by Precipitation with Hydrogen Sulphide

16.4. Determination of Platinum by reduction with Formic Acid

16.5. Determination by a Fire-Assay Method

References

16.6. Ruthenium

16.7. Osmium

16.8. Palladium

16.9. Rhodium

16.10. Iridium

16.11. The Separation of the Platinum Metals

References

17. Selenium

17.1. Precipitation of Selenium by Reduction with Hydrazine Sulphate

17.2. PrÃ©cipitÃ¢t i on of Selenium by Reduction with Sulfurous Acid

17.3.-17.12. The Separation of Se

References

18. Tellurium

18.1. Determination of Tellurium by Precipitation with Hydrazine Sulphate

18.2. Determination of Tellurium by Reduction with Sulfurous Acid

18.3. Determination of Tellurium by Reduction with Sodium Hypophosphite

18.4.-18.5. The Separation of Te

References

Group III Cations

19. Aluminum

19.1. Determination in the Form of Aluminum Oxide

19.2. Determination in the Form of Aluminum-8-Hydroxyquinolate

19.3. Determination in the Form of Aluminum Phosphate

19.4. Separation of the Accompanying Metallic Chlorides from Crystalline Aluminum Chloride by Ether-Hydrochloric Acid Extraction

19.5.-19.46. The Separation of Al

References

20. Iron

20.1. Precipitation in the Form of Iron(III) Hydroxide

20.2. Precipitation of Basic Iron(III) Salts by Hydrolysis

20.3. Precipitation of Iron(II) Ions in the Form of Iron(II) Sulphide

20.4. Precipitation of Iron(III) Ions with Cupferron

20.5.-20.26. The Separation of Fe

References

21. Chromium

21.1. Determination in the Form of Chromium(III) Oxide

21.2. Determination of Chromate Ions by Precipitation in the Form of Mercury(I) Chromate

21.3. Determination of Chromate and Dichromate Ions in the Form of Barium Chromate

21.4. Determination of Chromate and Dichromate Ions in the Form of Silver Chromate

21.5. Determination of Chromates in the Form of Lead Chromate

21.6.-21.14. The Separation of Cr

References

22. Nickel

22.1. Determination in the Form of the Nickel Dimethyl-Glyoxime Complex

22.2. Precipitation of Nickel by Electrolysis

22.3. The Rapid Determination of Nickel in the Form of Its Pyridine Thiocyanate Complex

22.4. Precipitation in the Form of Nickel Sulphide

22.5. Precipitation of Nickel with 8-Hydroxyquinoline

22.6.-22.20. The Separation of Ni

References

23. Cobalt

23.1. Determination as Metallic Cobalt by Electrolysis

23.2. Precipitation of Cobalt Sulphide from Acetic Acid Medium

23.3. Precipitation in the Form of Cobalt(III) Hydroxide

23.4. Determination in the Form of Tetrapyridinocobalt(II) Thiocyanate

23.5. Determination of Cobalt with Î±-Nitroso-ÃŸ-Naphtol

23.6. Separation of Cobalt from Nickel in the Form of Potassium Cobaltinitrite

23.7. Precipitation of Cobalt with 8-Hydroxyquinoline

23.8.-23.20. The Separation of Co

References

24. Zinc

24.1. Precipitation of Zinc Ions in the Form of Zinc Sulphide

24.2. Determination by Precipitation in the Form of Zinc Ammonium Phosphate

24.3. Determination in the Form of Metallic Zinc by Electrolysis

24.4. Determination in the Form of Zinc Mercuric Thiocyanate

24.5. Precipitation of Zinc Ions with 8-Hydroxyquinoline

24.6. Determination in the Form of Zinc Anthranilate

24.7. Precipitation of Zinc in the Form of Zinc Quinaldinate

24.8.-24.28. The Separation of Zn

References

25. Manganese

25.1. Precipitation in the Form of Manganese(II) Sulphide

25.2. Precipitation in the Form of Manganese(II) Ammonium Phosphate

25.3.-25.13. The Separation of Mn

References

26. Titanium

26.1. Precipitation in the Form of Hydrated Titanium(IV) Oxide

26.2. Precipitation of Titanium(IV) Ions with Cupferron

26.3. Precipitation of Titanium(IV) Ions with p-Hydroxyphenylarsinic Acid

26.4.-26.13. The Separation of Ti

References

27. Zirconium and Hafnium

27.1. Precipitation in the Form of Hydrated Zirconium Dioxide

27.2. Determination in the Form of Zirconium Phosphate

27.3. Precipitation of Zirconium with Mandelic Acid

27.4. Simultaneous Determination of Zirconium and Hafnium

27.5.-27.12. The Separation of Zr

References

28. Thorium and the Rare Earths

28.1. Precipitation of Thorium and the Rare Earths with Ammonia

28.2. Precipitation of Thorium and the Rare Earths with Oxalic Acid

28.3. - 28.21. The Separation of Thorium and the Rare Earths

29. Scandium

29.1. Precipitation of Scandium(III) Hydroxide with Ammonia

29.2. Precipitation of Scandium in the Form of Its Basic Tartrate

29.3. Separation of Scandium from Other Elements by Ether Extraction of Scandium Thiocyanate

29.4. Photometric Determination of Small Amounts of Scandium

30. Niobium and Tantalum

30.1. Determination in the Form of Tantalum(V) Oxide + Niobium(V) Oxide

30.2.-30.6. The Separation of Ta and Nb

References

31. Molybdenum

31.1. Precipitation in the Form of Molybdenum(VI) Sulphide

31.2. Determination in the Form of Lead Molybdate

31.3. Determination in the Form of Silver Molybdate

31.4. Determination in the Form of Molybdenum Oxinate

31.5.-31.13. The Separation of Mo

References

32. Tungsten

32.1. Precipitation in the Form of Tungstic Acid

32.2. Precipitation in the Form of Mercury(I) Tungstate

32.3. Precipitation in the Form of Benzidine Tungstate

32.4. Determination in the Form of Tungsten Oxinate

32.5.-32.14. The Separation of W

References

33. Vanadium

33.1. Precipitation in the Form of Mercury(I) Vanadate

33.2. Determination in the Form of Silver Vanadate

33.3. Precipitation in the Form of Vanadium Cupferronate

33.4.-33.10. The Separation of V

References

34. Uranium

34.1. Separation of Uranium from Cu, Bi, Pb, As, Sb and Other Cations of Groups I and II

34.2. Separation of Uranium from Iron(III) and the Cations whose Carbonates are Insoluble in Water

34.3. Separation of Uranium by Ether Extraction

34.4. Separation of Uranium with Cupferron

34.5. Determination of Uranium by Precipitation in the Form of Ammonium Diuranate

34.6. Precipitation in the Form of Uranium(IV) Cupferrate Analysis of Pitch Blende

34.7. Determination in the Form of Uranyl Oxinate

34.8.-34.12. Other Separations of U

References

35. Thallium

35.1. Determination in the Form of Thallium(I) Chromate

35.2. Determination in the Form of Thallium(I) Iodide

35.3. Determination in the Form of Thallium(III) Oxide

35.4.-35.17. The Separation of Tl

References

36. Indium

36.1. Precipitation in the Form of Indium(III) Hydroxide

36.2. Determination in the Form of Indium(IH) Sulphide

36.3. Determination in the Form of Indium(III) Oxinate

36.4. Separation of Indium from the Accompanying Ions by Extraction

36.5. Determination of Indium by Polarography

References

37. Gallium

37.1. Precipitation of Gallium(III) Hydroxide with Ammonia and by Other Hydrolysis Methods

37.2. Precipitation with Cupferron

37.3. Determination of Gallium by Precipitation with 8-Hydroxyquinoline

37.4. Determination of Gallium with 5-7-Dibromo-8-Hydroxyquinoline

37.5. Precipitation of Gallium in the Form of Its Camphoric Acid Salt

37.6. Separation of Gallium from Other Ions by Ether Extraction

37.7. Separation of Gallium from Iron (Aluminum)

References

38. Beryllium

38.1. Precipitation of Beryllium in the Form of Beryllium Hydroxide

38.2. Determination of Beryllium in the Form of Beryllium Pyrophosphate

38.3.-38.7. The Separation of Be

References

Group IV Cations

39. Calcium

39.1. Precipitation in the Form of Calcium Oxalate

39.2. Precipitation in the Form of Calcium Molybdate

39.3.-39.14. The Separation of Ca

References

40. Strontium

40.1. Determination in the Form of Strontium Oxalate

40.2. Determination in the Form of Strontium Sulphate

40.3. Determination in the Form of Strontium Carbonate

40.4.-40.14. The Separation of Sr

References

41. BAarium

41.1. Determination in the Form of Barium Sulphate

41.2. Determination in the Form of Barium Chromate

41.3.-41.13. The Separation of Ba

References

Group V Cations

42. Magnesium

42.1. Precipitation in the Form of Crystalline Magnesium Ammonium Phosphate

42.2. Precipitation in the Form of Magnesium Oxinate

42.3.-42.14. The Separation of Mg

References

43. Sodium

43.1. Determination in the Form of Sodium Chloride

43.2. Determination in the Form of Sodium Sulphate

43.3. Determination in the Form of Sodium Zinc Uranyl Acetate

43.4. Determination in the Form of Sodium Magnesium Uranyl Acetate

References

44. Potassium

44.1. Determination in the Form of Potassium Chloride

44.2. Determination in the Form of Potassium Sulphate

44.3. Determination in the Form of Potassium Hexachloroplatinate(IV)

44.4. Determination in the Form of Potassium Perchlorate

44.5. Determination in the Form of Potassium Tetraphenylborate

References

45. Lithium

45.1. Determination in the Form of Lithium Chloride

45.2. Determination in the Form of Lithium Sulphate

References

46. Ammonium Ion

References

47. Methods of Separation of the Cations of the Alkali Metal Group

47.1. Separation of Sodium and Potassium from Cations of the Groups Iâ€”IV and Magnesium

47.2. Separation of Sodium from Potassium and Simultaneous Determination

47.3. Separation of Lithium from Na, K, (Rb, Cs) by Extraction

47.4. Separation and Determination of Lithium and Sodium by Indirect Analysis

47.5. Separation and Determination of Lithium and Potassium by Indirect Analysis

47.6. Separation of Na, K, Li, from SO42-, PO43-

47.7. Separation of Na, K, Li from Complex Cyanides

47.8. Separation of Na, K, Li from Other Ions

47.9. Separation of NH4+ from Other Ions

Author Index

Subject Index

Other Titles in the Series



