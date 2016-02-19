Gravimetric Analysis
Analytical Chemistry, Volume 7: Gravimetric Analysis, Part II describes the experimental procedures for the gravimetric analysis of Groups I to V cations. This book is composed of 43 chapters that also present sample preparation, separation, and precipitation protocols.
The first six chapters include Group I cations, such as silver, lead, mercury, copper, bismuth, and cadmium, followed by chapters on Group II cations, including arsenic, antimony, tin, germanium, gold, platinum, selenium, and tellurium. The subsequent chapters explore the gravimetric determination of Group III cations, namely, aluminum, iron, chromium, nickel, cobalt, zinc, manganese, titanium, zirconium, hafnium, thorium, scandium, niobium and tantalum, molybdenum, tungsten, vanadium, uranium, thallium, indium, gallium, and beryllium. The remaining chapters are devoted to analysis of various forms of Groups IV and V cations.
This book will prove useful to analytical and inorganic chemists, teachers, and students in the allied fields.
Table of Contents
Group I Cations
5. Silver
5.1. Determination in the Form of Silver Chloride
5.2. Determination in the Form of Silver Bromide
5.3. Determination as Metallic Silver after Reduction with Ascorbic Acid
5.4. Determination in the Form of Metallic Silver by Electrolysis
5.5. Determination of Silver by Fire-Assay
5.6.-5.17. The Separation of Ag
References
6. Lead
6.1. Determination in the Form of Lead Sulphate
6.2. Determination in the Form of Lead Chromate
6.3. Electrolytic Deposition of Lead in the Form of Lead Dioxide
6.4. Determination in the Form of Lead Chloride
6.5. Determination in the Form of Lead Sulfite
6.6.-6.21. The Separation of Pb
References
7. Mercury
7.1.-7.3. Determination in the Form of Mercury(II) Sulphide
7.4. Determination in the Form of Mercury(I) Chloride
7.5. Determination in the Form of Metallic Mercury after Reduction with Ascorbic Acid
7.6. Determination in the Form of Metallic Mercury by Electrolysis
7.7. Determination in the Form of Metallic Mercury by a Dry Method
7.8. Determination of Mercury(I) Ions in the Form of Mercury(I) Chromate
7.9. Determination of Mercury(I) Ions in the Form of Mercury(I) Iodate
7.10.-7.16. The Separation of Hg
References
8. Copper
8.1. Determination in the Form of Metallic Copper by Electrolysis
8.2. Determination in the Form of Copper(I) Thiocyanate
8.3. The Determination of Copper by Precipitation in the Form of its Sulphide
8.4. Determination of Copper in the Form of Copper(I) Iodide
8.5. Determination of Copper in the Form of Copper(II) Oxide
8.6. Determination of Copper in the Form of Copper(II) Quinaldinate
8.7. Precipitation of Copper(II) Ions with 8-Hydroxyquinoline
8.8.-8.23. The Separation of Cu
References
9. Bismuth
9.1. Determination in the Form of Bismuth(III) Oxide
9.2. Precipitation in the Form of basic Bismuth Carbonate
9.3. Precipitation in the Form of basic Bismuth Formate
9.4. Determination in the Form of Bismuthyl Chloride
9.5. Determination in the Form of Bismuthyl Iodide
9.6. Determination in the Form of Bismuth(III) Phosphate
9.7. Determination in the Form of Bismuth(III) Sulphide
9.8. The Deposition of Metallic Bismuth by Electrolysis
9.9. Precipitation of Bismuth in the Metallic Form Using Formaldehyde
9.10.-9.21. The Separation of Bi
References
10. Cadmium
10.1. Determination in the Form of Cadmium Sulphate
10.2. Determination in the Form of Cadmium Sulphide
10.3. Determination by Precipitation in the Form of Cadmium Ammonium Phosphate
10.4. Deposition in the Form of Metallic Cadmium by Electrolysis
10.5. Determination in the Form of Cadmium Hydrazine Iodide
10.6. Determination in the Form of Cadmium Quinaldinate
10.7. Precipitation of Cadmium with 8-Hydroxyquinoline
10.8.-10.17. The Separation of Cd
References
Group II Cations
11. Arsenic
11.1. Determination of Arsenic in the Form of Arsenic(III) Sulphide
11.2. Determination of Arsenic in the Form of Arsenic(V) Sulphide
11.3. Determination in the Form of Arsenic(III) Sulphide and Sulfur
11.4. Precipitation in the Form of Magnesium Ammonium Arsenate
11.5. Determination in the Form of Silver Arsenate
11.6.-11.19. The Separation of As
References
12. Antimony
12.1. Determination in the Form of Antimony(III) Sulphide
12.2. Determination in the Form of Antimony Tetroxide
12.3.-12.10. The Separation of Sb
References
13. Tin 213
13.1. Precipitation of Tin in the Form of Stannic Acid
13.2. Precipitation in the Form of Tin(IV) Sulphide
13.3. Determination by Electrolysis from a Solution Containing Oxalate
13.4.-13.5. The Separation of Sn
References 225
14. Germanium 226
14.1. Separation of Germanium from Accompanying Substances by Distillation
14.2. Separation of Germanium(IV) Chloride by Extraction with Carbon Tetrachloride
14.3. Precipitation in the Form of Germanium(IV) Sulphide
14.4. Precipitation of Germanium(IV) Ions with Tannin
14.5. Photometric Determination of Small Amounts of Germanium
14.6. Other Methods for the Determination of Germanium
15. Gold
15.1. Determination in the Form of Metallic Gold
15.2.-15.4. The Separation of Au
References
16. Platinum and Platinum Metals
16.1. Platinum
16.2. Precipitation of Platinum in the Form of Ammonium hexachloroplatinate(IV)
16.3. Determination of Platinum by Precipitation with Hydrogen Sulphide
16.4. Determination of Platinum by reduction with Formic Acid
16.5. Determination by a Fire-Assay Method
References
16.6. Ruthenium
16.7. Osmium
16.8. Palladium
16.9. Rhodium
16.10. Iridium
16.11. The Separation of the Platinum Metals
References
17. Selenium
17.1. Precipitation of Selenium by Reduction with Hydrazine Sulphate
17.2. PrÃ©cipitÃ¢t i on of Selenium by Reduction with Sulfurous Acid
17.3.-17.12. The Separation of Se
References
18. Tellurium
18.1. Determination of Tellurium by Precipitation with Hydrazine Sulphate
18.2. Determination of Tellurium by Reduction with Sulfurous Acid
18.3. Determination of Tellurium by Reduction with Sodium Hypophosphite
18.4.-18.5. The Separation of Te
References
Group III Cations
19. Aluminum
19.1. Determination in the Form of Aluminum Oxide
19.2. Determination in the Form of Aluminum-8-Hydroxyquinolate
19.3. Determination in the Form of Aluminum Phosphate
19.4. Separation of the Accompanying Metallic Chlorides from Crystalline Aluminum Chloride by Ether-Hydrochloric Acid Extraction
19.5.-19.46. The Separation of Al
References
20. Iron
20.1. Precipitation in the Form of Iron(III) Hydroxide
20.2. Precipitation of Basic Iron(III) Salts by Hydrolysis
20.3. Precipitation of Iron(II) Ions in the Form of Iron(II) Sulphide
20.4. Precipitation of Iron(III) Ions with Cupferron
20.5.-20.26. The Separation of Fe
References
21. Chromium
21.1. Determination in the Form of Chromium(III) Oxide
21.2. Determination of Chromate Ions by Precipitation in the Form of Mercury(I) Chromate
21.3. Determination of Chromate and Dichromate Ions in the Form of Barium Chromate
21.4. Determination of Chromate and Dichromate Ions in the Form of Silver Chromate
21.5. Determination of Chromates in the Form of Lead Chromate
21.6.-21.14. The Separation of Cr
References
22. Nickel
22.1. Determination in the Form of the Nickel Dimethyl-Glyoxime Complex
22.2. Precipitation of Nickel by Electrolysis
22.3. The Rapid Determination of Nickel in the Form of Its Pyridine Thiocyanate Complex
22.4. Precipitation in the Form of Nickel Sulphide
22.5. Precipitation of Nickel with 8-Hydroxyquinoline
22.6.-22.20. The Separation of Ni
References
23. Cobalt
23.1. Determination as Metallic Cobalt by Electrolysis
23.2. Precipitation of Cobalt Sulphide from Acetic Acid Medium
23.3. Precipitation in the Form of Cobalt(III) Hydroxide
23.4. Determination in the Form of Tetrapyridinocobalt(II) Thiocyanate
23.5. Determination of Cobalt with Î±-Nitroso-ÃŸ-Naphtol
23.6. Separation of Cobalt from Nickel in the Form of Potassium Cobaltinitrite
23.7. Precipitation of Cobalt with 8-Hydroxyquinoline
23.8.-23.20. The Separation of Co
References
24. Zinc
24.1. Precipitation of Zinc Ions in the Form of Zinc Sulphide
24.2. Determination by Precipitation in the Form of Zinc Ammonium Phosphate
24.3. Determination in the Form of Metallic Zinc by Electrolysis
24.4. Determination in the Form of Zinc Mercuric Thiocyanate
24.5. Precipitation of Zinc Ions with 8-Hydroxyquinoline
24.6. Determination in the Form of Zinc Anthranilate
24.7. Precipitation of Zinc in the Form of Zinc Quinaldinate
24.8.-24.28. The Separation of Zn
References
25. Manganese
25.1. Precipitation in the Form of Manganese(II) Sulphide
25.2. Precipitation in the Form of Manganese(II) Ammonium Phosphate
25.3.-25.13. The Separation of Mn
References
26. Titanium
26.1. Precipitation in the Form of Hydrated Titanium(IV) Oxide
26.2. Precipitation of Titanium(IV) Ions with Cupferron
26.3. Precipitation of Titanium(IV) Ions with p-Hydroxyphenylarsinic Acid
26.4.-26.13. The Separation of Ti
References
27. Zirconium and Hafnium
27.1. Precipitation in the Form of Hydrated Zirconium Dioxide
27.2. Determination in the Form of Zirconium Phosphate
27.3. Precipitation of Zirconium with Mandelic Acid
27.4. Simultaneous Determination of Zirconium and Hafnium
27.5.-27.12. The Separation of Zr
References
28. Thorium and the Rare Earths
28.1. Precipitation of Thorium and the Rare Earths with Ammonia
28.2. Precipitation of Thorium and the Rare Earths with Oxalic Acid
28.3. - 28.21. The Separation of Thorium and the Rare Earths
29. Scandium
29.1. Precipitation of Scandium(III) Hydroxide with Ammonia
29.2. Precipitation of Scandium in the Form of Its Basic Tartrate
29.3. Separation of Scandium from Other Elements by Ether Extraction of Scandium Thiocyanate
29.4. Photometric Determination of Small Amounts of Scandium
30. Niobium and Tantalum
30.1. Determination in the Form of Tantalum(V) Oxide + Niobium(V) Oxide
30.2.-30.6. The Separation of Ta and Nb
References
31. Molybdenum
31.1. Precipitation in the Form of Molybdenum(VI) Sulphide
31.2. Determination in the Form of Lead Molybdate
31.3. Determination in the Form of Silver Molybdate
31.4. Determination in the Form of Molybdenum Oxinate
31.5.-31.13. The Separation of Mo
References
32. Tungsten
32.1. Precipitation in the Form of Tungstic Acid
32.2. Precipitation in the Form of Mercury(I) Tungstate
32.3. Precipitation in the Form of Benzidine Tungstate
32.4. Determination in the Form of Tungsten Oxinate
32.5.-32.14. The Separation of W
References
33. Vanadium
33.1. Precipitation in the Form of Mercury(I) Vanadate
33.2. Determination in the Form of Silver Vanadate
33.3. Precipitation in the Form of Vanadium Cupferronate
33.4.-33.10. The Separation of V
References
34. Uranium
34.1. Separation of Uranium from Cu, Bi, Pb, As, Sb and Other Cations of Groups I and II
34.2. Separation of Uranium from Iron(III) and the Cations whose Carbonates are Insoluble in Water
34.3. Separation of Uranium by Ether Extraction
34.4. Separation of Uranium with Cupferron
34.5. Determination of Uranium by Precipitation in the Form of Ammonium Diuranate
34.6. Precipitation in the Form of Uranium(IV) Cupferrate Analysis of Pitch Blende
34.7. Determination in the Form of Uranyl Oxinate
34.8.-34.12. Other Separations of U
References
35. Thallium
35.1. Determination in the Form of Thallium(I) Chromate
35.2. Determination in the Form of Thallium(I) Iodide
35.3. Determination in the Form of Thallium(III) Oxide
35.4.-35.17. The Separation of Tl
References
36. Indium
36.1. Precipitation in the Form of Indium(III) Hydroxide
36.2. Determination in the Form of Indium(IH) Sulphide
36.3. Determination in the Form of Indium(III) Oxinate
36.4. Separation of Indium from the Accompanying Ions by Extraction
36.5. Determination of Indium by Polarography
References
37. Gallium
37.1. Precipitation of Gallium(III) Hydroxide with Ammonia and by Other Hydrolysis Methods
37.2. Precipitation with Cupferron
37.3. Determination of Gallium by Precipitation with 8-Hydroxyquinoline
37.4. Determination of Gallium with 5-7-Dibromo-8-Hydroxyquinoline
37.5. Precipitation of Gallium in the Form of Its Camphoric Acid Salt
37.6. Separation of Gallium from Other Ions by Ether Extraction
37.7. Separation of Gallium from Iron (Aluminum)
References
38. Beryllium
38.1. Precipitation of Beryllium in the Form of Beryllium Hydroxide
38.2. Determination of Beryllium in the Form of Beryllium Pyrophosphate
38.3.-38.7. The Separation of Be
References
Group IV Cations
39. Calcium
39.1. Precipitation in the Form of Calcium Oxalate
39.2. Precipitation in the Form of Calcium Molybdate
39.3.-39.14. The Separation of Ca
References
40. Strontium
40.1. Determination in the Form of Strontium Oxalate
40.2. Determination in the Form of Strontium Sulphate
40.3. Determination in the Form of Strontium Carbonate
40.4.-40.14. The Separation of Sr
References
41. BAarium
41.1. Determination in the Form of Barium Sulphate
41.2. Determination in the Form of Barium Chromate
41.3.-41.13. The Separation of Ba
References
Group V Cations
42. Magnesium
42.1. Precipitation in the Form of Crystalline Magnesium Ammonium Phosphate
42.2. Precipitation in the Form of Magnesium Oxinate
42.3.-42.14. The Separation of Mg
References
43. Sodium
43.1. Determination in the Form of Sodium Chloride
43.2. Determination in the Form of Sodium Sulphate
43.3. Determination in the Form of Sodium Zinc Uranyl Acetate
43.4. Determination in the Form of Sodium Magnesium Uranyl Acetate
References
44. Potassium
44.1. Determination in the Form of Potassium Chloride
44.2. Determination in the Form of Potassium Sulphate
44.3. Determination in the Form of Potassium Hexachloroplatinate(IV)
44.4. Determination in the Form of Potassium Perchlorate
44.5. Determination in the Form of Potassium Tetraphenylborate
References
45. Lithium
45.1. Determination in the Form of Lithium Chloride
45.2. Determination in the Form of Lithium Sulphate
References
46. Ammonium Ion
References
47. Methods of Separation of the Cations of the Alkali Metal Group
47.1. Separation of Sodium and Potassium from Cations of the Groups Iâ€”IV and Magnesium
47.2. Separation of Sodium from Potassium and Simultaneous Determination
47.3. Separation of Lithium from Na, K, (Rb, Cs) by Extraction
47.4. Separation and Determination of Lithium and Sodium by Indirect Analysis
47.5. Separation and Determination of Lithium and Potassium by Indirect Analysis
47.6. Separation of Na, K, Li, from SO42-, PO43-
47.7. Separation of Na, K, Li from Complex Cyanides
47.8. Separation of Na, K, Li from Other Ions
47.9. Separation of NH4+ from Other Ions
Author Index
Subject Index
