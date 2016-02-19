Gravimetric Analysis
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry, Vol. 7
Description
Gravimetric Analysis, Part III describes the experimental procedures for the gravimetric analysis of various compounds. This book is composed of 13 chapters that also present sample preparation protocols. The first four chapters survey the steps for halogen compound determination. The succeeding chapters provide the procedures for gravimetric determination of cyanide, thiocyanate ions, sulfur, nitrogen, phosphorus, carbon, silicon, and boron. The final chapter considers other aspects of gravimetric experiments, including apparatus cleaning, reagents, and numerical calculation of the result. This book will prove useful to analytical and inorganic chemists, teachers, and students in the allied fields.
Table of Contents
48. Chlorine
48.1. Digestion of Organic Halogen-Containing Substances
48.2. Determination of Chloride in the Form of Silver Chloride
48.3. Determination of Perchlorate Ions in the Form of Potassium Perchlorate
48.4â€”48.5. Separation Methods
References
49. Bromine
49.1. Determination of Bromide in the Form of Silver Bromide
49.2â€”49.3. Separation Methods
References
50. Iodine
50.1. Determination of Iodide in the Form of Silver Iodide
50.2. Determination of Iodide in the Form of Palladium(II) Iodide
50.3â€”50.5. Separation Methods
References
51. Fluorine
51.1. Determination in the Form of Calcium Fluoride
51.2. Determination in the Form of Lead Chlorofluoride
51.3â€”51.5. Separation Methods
References
52. Cyanide
52.1. Determination in the Form of Silver Cyanide
52.2. Determination of Cyanide in Mercury(II) Cyanide
52.3â€”52.4. Separation Methods
References
53. Thiocyanate Ions
53.1. Determination in the Form of Silver Thiocyanate
53.2. Determination in the Form of Copper(I) Thiocyanate
53.3. Determination in the Form of Barium Sulphate
53.4â€”53.7. Separation Methods
References
54. Sulfur
54.1. Determination of Sulphate Ions
54.2. Determination of Sulphide Ions
54.3. Determination of the Sulfur Content of Non-volatile Organic Substances
54.4. Determination of the Sulfur Content of Volatile Organic Substances (Petrol). Lamp Sulfur
54.5. Determination of the Total Sulfur Content of Gases
54.6. Determination of the Sulfur Content of Coal
54.7. Digestion of Organic Substances Containing Sulfur with Red Fuming Nitric Acid in a Bomb
54.8. Determination of the Sulfur Content of Non-volatile Organic Substances by Combustion in a Bomb (Bomb Sulfur)
54.9. Determination of the Sulfur Content of Organic Substances after Decomposition in a Parr Bomb
54.10. Determination of Sulfite, Dithionite, Thiosulfate and Peroxydisulfate Ions
54.11. Separation of Sulfite and Thiosulfate
54.12. Simultaneous Determination of Sulfide, Sulfite and Thiosulfate
54.13. Determination of Elementary Sulfur
References
55. Nitrogen
55.1. Determination in the Form of Nitron Nitrate
References
56. Phosphorous
56.1. Determination of Phosphate Ions
56.2. Determination of Pyrophosphate Ions
56.3. Determination of Phosphite Ions
56.4. Determination of Hypophosphite Ions
56.5. Determination of Hypophosphate Ions
56.6â€”56.26. Separation of Phosphorus Compounds
References
57. Carbon
57.1. Determination of Carbon and Hydrogen in Organic Substances by Combustion
57.2. Determination of Carbonates
57.3. Determination of the Carbon Content of Iron and Steel
58. Silicon
58.1. Precipitation and Dehydration of Silicic Acid
58.2. Determination of the Silicic Acid Content of Silicates
58.3. Determination of Oxides Accompanying silicic Acid
58.4. Determination of Silicic Acid in the Form of the Quinoline Salt of Silicomolybdic Acid
References
59. Boron
59.1. Separation of Boric Acid by Distillation. Gravimetric Determination in the Form of Calcium Borate
References
60. Appendix
60.1. Cleaning of Vessels Used in Analysis
60.2. Chemicals Used in Analysis
60.3. Gases Used for Analysis
60.4. Concentration of Reagents and Solutions to be Analyzed
60.5. Numerical Calculation of the Result
Literature
Tables
Author Index
Subject
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222592