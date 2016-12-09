Graphitic Nanofibers
1st Edition
A Review of Practical and Potential Applications
Description
The world of nanomaterials is complex; there is dubiety as well as unrealistic optimism about costs, practicality, timing for the availability of, and the true capabilities of products featured in the news. The progress of the industry is being affected from the incertitude generated by the multitudinous names used, coupled with lack of clarity and standardization in the definitions for carbonaceous nanomaterials, such as graphene, graphene oxide, nanographene, nanographene flakes, nanographite flakes, graphene nanoribbons, single-layer graphene, few-layer graphene, nanographite, nanotubes, nanofibers.
In this perspicuous book about the carbonaceous nanomaterial domain, the author concisely covers nomenclature, characteristics, applications, costs, and manufacturing; all with the cardinal goal to offer the reader a reality check by delineating the steps to commercialization. Along the way, he also examines the cost impact of the touted applications and the boundaries of market adoption. Through references and personal experience, the author makes a compelling case for the market readiness of a mostly neglected class of nanomaterials known as Graphitic Nanofibers. Includes varied levels of technical focus and financial analyses to appeal to a range of skills and interests.
Key Features
- Graphitic Nanofibers presents a technical and financial case for graphitic nanofibers, as materials that meet commercialization criteria today. Through personal experience and references, the author compares the functionality of graphitic nanofibers with the more hyped nanomaterials, and provides a comparitive reality check from a business perspective on the ease of manufacturing, cost and market adaptation
- Includes varied levels of technical focus and financial analyses to appeal to a range of skills and interests
Readership
Industry professionals such as R&D managers, engineers and entrepreneurs
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Brief Overview of Carbon and Its Cousins
- Abstract
- 1.1 Electronic Structure
- 1.2 The Edge Sites
- 1.3 Summary
Chapter Two. Review of Carbonaceous Nanomaterials and Graphite
- Abstract
- 2.1 Graphite
- 2.2 Graphene
- 2.3 Carbon Nanotubes
- 2.4 Graphene Oxide
- 2.5 Graphitic Nanofibers
Chapter Three. Graphitic Nanofibers—The Path to Manufacturing
- Abstract
- 3.1 Catalysts
- 3.2 Reaction Mechanisms
- 3.3 Growth Rates of GNs
Chapter Four. Manufacturing
- Abstract
- 4.1 Methane as a Feed Source
- 4.2 Syngas as a Feed Source
- 4.3 Production
Chapter Five. Costs of Manufacturing
- Abstract
- 5.1 Carbon Nanotubes
- 5.2 Graphene Oxide
- 5.3 Cost Calculations
- 5.4 Making Graphene
- 5.5 Calculations for Table 5.1
Chapter Six. Functionalization and In Situ Polymerization
- Abstract
- 6.1 Functionalization
- 6.2 In Situ Polymerization
Chapter Seven. Applications
- Abstract
- 7.1 Polymer Additives
- 7.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries
- 7.3 Catalysis
- 7.4 Water & Wastewater Treatment
- 7.5 Gas Purification
- 7.6 Heat Transfer & Lubrication
- 7.7 Drilling Fluids (DF)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 9th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511056
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323511049
About the Author
Juzer Jangbarwala
Juzer Jangbarwala is currently CEO of Voltek. His work spans over
35 years, primarily in commercializing of innovative technologies.
He has established water treatment companies around his own
patents, and has always been intimately involved with the technical
as well as the business aspects of his companies. To commercialize
his inventions, he started Catalyx, a technology incubator in 2001,
which is when he got involved with nanomaterials, specifically
graphitic nanofibers. Many of the technologies developed involved
graphitic nanofibers either directly or indirectly. He established
Voltek in 2015. Among the IP portfolio of Voltek are 5 issued
patents and several pending patents utilizing graphitic nanofibers
in the fields of water and wastewater treatment, waste to fuels
and catalysis. He has a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh
University, Bethlehem, PA. and holds more than 20 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive Officer, Voltek Energy, Inc