Graphitic Nanofibers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323511049, 9780323511056

Graphitic Nanofibers

1st Edition

A Review of Practical and Potential Applications

Authors: Juzer Jangbarwala
eBook ISBN: 9780323511056
Paperback ISBN: 9780323511049
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th December 2016
Page Count: 270
Description

The world of nanomaterials is complex; there is dubiety as well as unrealistic optimism about costs, practicality, timing for the availability of, and the true capabilities of products featured in the news. The progress of the industry is being affected from the incertitude generated by the multitudinous names used, coupled with lack of clarity and standardization in the definitions for carbonaceous nanomaterials, such as graphene, graphene oxide, nanographene, nanographene flakes, nanographite flakes, graphene nanoribbons, single-layer graphene, few-layer graphene, nanographite, nanotubes, nanofibers.

In this perspicuous book about the carbonaceous nanomaterial domain, the author concisely covers nomenclature, characteristics, applications, costs, and manufacturing; all with the cardinal goal to offer the reader a reality check by delineating the steps to commercialization. Along the way, he also examines the cost impact of the touted applications and the boundaries of market adoption. Through references and personal experience, the author makes a compelling case for the market readiness of a mostly neglected class of nanomaterials known as Graphitic Nanofibers. Includes varied levels of technical focus and financial analyses to appeal to a range of skills and interests.

Key Features

  • Graphitic Nanofibers presents a technical and financial case for graphitic nanofibers, as materials that meet commercialization criteria today. Through personal experience and references, the author compares the functionality of graphitic nanofibers with the more hyped nanomaterials, and provides a comparitive reality check from a business perspective on the ease of manufacturing, cost and market adaptation
  • Includes varied levels of technical focus and financial analyses to appeal to a range of skills and interests

Readership

Industry professionals such as R&D managers, engineers and entrepreneurs

Table of Contents

Chapter One. Brief Overview of Carbon and Its Cousins

  • Abstract
  • 1.1 Electronic Structure
  • 1.2 The Edge Sites
  • 1.3 Summary

Chapter Two. Review of Carbonaceous Nanomaterials and Graphite

  • Abstract
  • 2.1 Graphite
  • 2.2 Graphene
  • 2.3 Carbon Nanotubes
  • 2.4 Graphene Oxide
  • 2.5 Graphitic Nanofibers

Chapter Three. Graphitic Nanofibers—The Path to Manufacturing

  • Abstract
  • 3.1 Catalysts
  • 3.2 Reaction Mechanisms
  • 3.3 Growth Rates of GNs

Chapter Four. Manufacturing

  • Abstract
  • 4.1 Methane as a Feed Source
  • 4.2 Syngas as a Feed Source
  • 4.3 Production

Chapter Five. Costs of Manufacturing

  • Abstract
  • 5.1 Carbon Nanotubes
  • 5.2 Graphene Oxide
  • 5.3 Cost Calculations
  • 5.4 Making Graphene
  • 5.5 Calculations for Table 5.1

Chapter Six. Functionalization and In Situ Polymerization

  • Abstract
  • 6.1 Functionalization
  • 6.2 In Situ Polymerization

Chapter Seven. Applications

  • Abstract
  • 7.1 Polymer Additives
  • 7.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries
  • 7.3 Catalysis
  • 7.4 Water & Wastewater Treatment
  • 7.5 Gas Purification
  • 7.6 Heat Transfer & Lubrication
  • 7.7 Drilling Fluids (DF)

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323511056
Paperback ISBN:
9780323511049

About the Author

Juzer Jangbarwala

Juzer Jangbarwala is currently CEO of Voltek. His work spans over

35 years, primarily in commercializing of innovative technologies.

He has established water treatment companies around his own

patents, and has always been intimately involved with the technical

as well as the business aspects of his companies. To commercialize

his inventions, he started Catalyx, a technology incubator in 2001,

which is when he got involved with nanomaterials, specifically

graphitic nanofibers. Many of the technologies developed involved

graphitic nanofibers either directly or indirectly. He established

Voltek in 2015. Among the IP portfolio of Voltek are 5 issued

patents and several pending patents utilizing graphitic nanofibers

in the fields of water and wastewater treatment, waste to fuels

and catalysis. He has a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh

University, Bethlehem, PA. and holds more than 20 patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Executive Officer, Voltek Energy, Inc

Ratings and Reviews

