Juzer Jangbarwala is currently CEO of Voltek. His work spans over

35 years, primarily in commercializing of innovative technologies.

He has established water treatment companies around his own

patents, and has always been intimately involved with the technical

as well as the business aspects of his companies. To commercialize

his inventions, he started Catalyx, a technology incubator in 2001,

which is when he got involved with nanomaterials, specifically

graphitic nanofibers. Many of the technologies developed involved

graphitic nanofibers either directly or indirectly. He established

Voltek in 2015. Among the IP portfolio of Voltek are 5 issued

patents and several pending patents utilizing graphitic nanofibers

in the fields of water and wastewater treatment, waste to fuels

and catalysis. He has a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh

University, Bethlehem, PA. and holds more than 20 patents.