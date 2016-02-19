Graphite Fluorides, Volume 8

This volume reviews the preparation, structures, physicochemical properties and applications of graphite fluorides, mainly based on the results obtained by the authors. Their interest in graphite fluorides stemmed from research on the anode effect'', in electrolytic production of fluorine gas in KF.2HF melt using carbon electrodes.

The formation of a thin graphite fluoride film on carbon anodes made it difficult to continue the electrolysis of KF.2HF at a high current density. To elucidate this phenomenon studies on graphite fluoride were initiated. In the course of these systematic studies, the use of graphite fluoride in high-energy batteries became successful: a new graphite fluoride (C2F)n was found; and another fluorineographite intercalation compound with ionic bonding, CxF, was synthesized. During this research it was established that CxF is closely associated with the anode effect''.

The book will be of interest to all those involved in the study and research of graphite fluorides, particularly fluorine chemists, electrochemists, and fluorine and battery companies.