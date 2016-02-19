Graphics Gems
1st Edition
Editors: Paul S. Heckbert
eBook ISBN: 9781483218090
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th May 1994
Page Count: 600
Description
Graphics Gems IV contains practical techniques for 2D and 3D modeling, animation, rendering, and image processing. The book presents articles on polygons and polyhedral; a mix of formulas, optimized algorithms, and tutorial information on the geometry of 2D, 3D, and n-D space; transformations; and parametric curves and surfaces. The text also includes articles on ray tracing; shading 3D models; and frame buffer techniques. Articles on image processing; algorithms for graphical layout; basic interpolation methods; and subroutine libraries for vector and matrix algebra are also demonstrated. Computer engineers and designers will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Author Index
Foreword
Preface
About the Cover
I. Polygons and Polyhedra
1.1. Centroid of a Polygon
1.2. Testing the Convexity of a Polygon
1.3. An Incremental Angle Point in Polygon Test
1.4. Point in Polygon Strategies
1.5. Incremental Delaunay Triangulation
1.6. Building Vertex Normals from an Unstructured Polygon
1.7. Detecting Intersection of a Rectangular Solid and a Convex Polyhedron
1.8. Fast Collision Detection of Moving Convex Polyhedra
II. Geometry
II.1. Distance to an Ellipsoid
II.2. Fast Linear Approximations of Euclidean Distance in Higher Dimensions
II.3. Direct Outcode Calculation for Faster Clip Testing
II.4. Computing the Area of a Spherical Polygon
II.5. The Pleasures of "Perp Dot" Products
II.6. Geometry for N-Dimensional Graphics
III. Transformations
III.1. Arcball Rotation Control
III.2. Efficient Eigenvalues for Visualization
III.3. Fast Inversion of Length- and Angle-Preserving Matrices
III.4. Polar Matrix Decomposition
III.5. Euler Angle Conversion
III.6. Fiber Bundle Twist Reduction
IV. Curves and Surfaces
IV.1. Smoothing and Interpolation with Finite Differences
IV.2. Knot Insertion Using Forward Differences
IV.3. Converting a Rational Curve to a Standard Rational Bernstein-Bézier Representation
IV.4. Intersecting Parametric Cubic Curves
IV.5. Converting Rectangular Patches into Bézier Triangles
IV.6. Tessellation of NURB Surfaces
IV.7. Equations of Cylinders and Cones
IV.8. An Implicit Surface Polygonizer
V. Ray Tracing
V.1. Computing the Intersection of a Line and a Cylinder
V.2. Intersecting a Ray with a Cylinder
V.3. Voxel Traversal along a 3D Line
V.4. Multi-Jittered Sampling
V.5. A Minimal Ray Tracer
VI. Shading
VI.1. A Fast Alternative to Phong's Specular Model
VI.2. R.E versus N.H Specular Highlights
VI.3. Fast Alternatives to Perlin's Bias and Gain Functions
VI.4. Fence Shading
VII. Frame Buffer Techniques
VII.1. XOR-Drawing with Guaranteed Contrast
VII.2. A Contrast-Based Scalefactor for Luminance Display
VII.3. High Dynamic Range Pixels
VIII. Image Processing
VIII.1. Fast Embossing Effects on Raster Image Data
VIII.2. Bilinear Coons Patch Image Warping
VIII.3. Fast Convolution with Packed Lookup Tables
VIII.4. Efficient Binary Image Thinning Using Neighborhood Maps
VIII.5. Contrast Limited Adaptive Histogram Equalization
VIII.6. Ideal Tiles for Shading and Halftoning
IX. Graphic Design
IX.1. Placing Text Labels on Maps and Diagrams
IX.2. Dynamic Layout Algorithm to Display General Graphs
X. Utilities
X.1. Tri-linear Interpolation
X.2. Faster Linear Interpolation
X.3. C++ Vector and Matrix Algebra Routines
X.4. C Header File and Vector Library
Index
About the Editor
Paul S. Heckbert
