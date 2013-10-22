Graphics Gems II
1st Edition
Table of Contents
2D geometry and algorithms - Image Processing - Frame buffer techniques - Geometry and algorithms - Matrix techniques - Numerical and programming techniques - Curves and surfaces - Appendix I: Utilities - Appendix II: C implementations
Description
Graphics Gems II is a collection of articles shared by a diverse group of people that reflect ideas and approaches in graphics programming which can benefit other computer graphics programmers.
This volume presents techniques for doing well-known graphics operations faster or easier. The book contains chapters devoted to topics on two-dimensional and three-dimensional geometry and algorithms, image processing, frame buffer techniques, and ray tracing techniques. The radiosity approach, matrix techniques, and numerical and programming techniques are likewise discussed.
Graphics artists and computer programmers will find the book invaluable.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 1991
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080507545
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
James Arvo Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University