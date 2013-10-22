Graphics Gems II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080507545

Graphics Gems II

1st Edition

Editors: James Arvo
eBook ISBN: 9780080507545
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 672
Table of Contents

2D geometry and algorithms - Image Processing - Frame buffer techniques - Geometry and algorithms - Matrix techniques - Numerical and programming techniques - Curves and surfaces - Appendix I: Utilities - Appendix II: C implementations

Description

Graphics Gems II is a collection of articles shared by a diverse group of people that reflect ideas and approaches in graphics programming which can benefit other computer graphics programmers.

This volume presents techniques for doing well-known graphics operations faster or easier. The book contains chapters devoted to topics on two-dimensional and three-dimensional geometry and algorithms, image processing, frame buffer techniques, and ray tracing techniques. The radiosity approach, matrix techniques, and numerical and programming techniques are likewise discussed.

Graphics artists and computer programmers will find the book invaluable.

About the Editors

James Arvo Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University

