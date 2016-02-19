Graphical Representation of Multivariate Data is a collection of papers that explores and expands the use of graphical methods to represent multivariate data. One paper explains the application of the graphical representation of k-dimensional data technique as a statistical tool to analyze Soviet foreign policy. The technique encompasses data files, data modifications, and transformations of Soviet foreign policy in 25 countries from 1964 to 1975. The Faces methodology (a representation of multidimensional data developed by Herman Chernoff) analyzes ten sets of these data. Another paper describes the Faces techniques, Andrew's sine curves, Anderson's metroglyphs, which are then compared to Facial representations. Examples show the application of Chernoff Faces at the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory. The paper considers the technique's main drawback—subjectivity—as a positive feature that can be overcome. Another paper agrees that computer-generated faces are a good representations to induce actions on tasks based on multivariate metrical data, The paper also acknowledges that the stereotyping of faces can be useful when making a display. One paper investigates the responsiveness to facial and verbal cues using the Syracuse person perception tool as a measuring tool. The collection is suitable for investigators, professors, or students in mathematics, computer science, or engineering courses. It will also be very helpful for researchers involved in graphical display of multivariate data from a wide range of different fields such as statistics, economics, regional planning, clinical research, social/political science, psychiatric studies, international relations, international trade, and arms transfer.