Graphene - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128126516, 9780128126523

Graphene

1st Edition

Fabrication, Characterizations, Properties and Applications

Editors: Hongwei Zhu
eBook ISBN: 9780128126523
Paperback ISBN: 9780128126516
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th September 2017
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.86
136.73
138.00
117.30
118.00
100.30
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
118.00
100.30
138.00
117.30
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Graphene: Fabrication, Characterizations, Properties and Applications presents a comprehensive review of the current status of graphene, especially focused on synthesis, fundamental properties and future applications, aiming to giving a comprehensive reference for scientists, researchers and graduate students from various sectors. Graphene, a single atomic layer of carbon hexagons, has stimulated a lot of research interest owing to its unique structure and fascinating properties.

The book is devoted to understanding graphene fundamentally yet comprehensively through a wide range of issues in the areas of materials science, chemistry, physics, electronics and biology. The book is an important resource of comprehensive knowledge pertinent to graphene and to related expanding areas. This valuable book will attract scientists, researchers and graduate students in physics and chemistry because it aims at providing all common knowledge of these communities including essential aspects of material synthesis and characterization, fundamental physical properties and detailed chapters focused on the most promising applications.

Key Features

  • Presents a comprehensive and up-to-date review of current research of graphene, especially focused on synthesis, fundamental properties and future applications
  • Includes not only fundamental knowledge of graphene materials, but also an overview of special properties for different potential applications of graphene in the fields of solar cells, photodetectors, energy storage, composites, environmental materials and bio-materials
  • Emphasizes graphene-based applications that are quickly emerging as potential building blocks for nanotechnological commercial applications

Readership

Scientists, researchers and graduate students from various academic and industry sectors including physics, chemistry, materials, and electrical engineering

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Discovery, structure and properties of graphene
    3. Structural characterizations of graphene
    4. Preparation methods of graphene
    5. Fundamental properties of graphene
    6. Graphene-based optoelectronics
    7. Graphene-based sensors
    8. Energy storage devices of graphene
    9. Graphene involved composites
    10. Environmental application of graphene
    11. Graphene-based bio-materials
    12. Perspectives

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128126523
Paperback ISBN:
9780128126516

About the Editor

Hongwei Zhu

Hongwei Zhu, Ph.D., Professor

School of Materials Science and Engineering

Tsinghua University, Beijing 100084, China

Phone: 010-62797008; E-mail: hongwzh@tsinghua.edu.cn

Dr. Zhu’s research involves multi-scale synthesis/assembly, characterizations and energy/environmental applications of graphene. He has authored 2 books and 5 invited book chapters, received 12 CN patents, 1 US patent and published 160+ papers in refereed international journals

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Tsinghua University

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.