Graphene
1st Edition
Fabrication, Characterizations, Properties and Applications
Description
Graphene: Fabrication, Characterizations, Properties and Applications presents a comprehensive review of the current status of graphene, especially focused on synthesis, fundamental properties and future applications, aiming to giving a comprehensive reference for scientists, researchers and graduate students from various sectors. Graphene, a single atomic layer of carbon hexagons, has stimulated a lot of research interest owing to its unique structure and fascinating properties.
The book is devoted to understanding graphene fundamentally yet comprehensively through a wide range of issues in the areas of materials science, chemistry, physics, electronics and biology. The book is an important resource of comprehensive knowledge pertinent to graphene and to related expanding areas. This valuable book will attract scientists, researchers and graduate students in physics and chemistry because it aims at providing all common knowledge of these communities including essential aspects of material synthesis and characterization, fundamental physical properties and detailed chapters focused on the most promising applications.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive and up-to-date review of current research of graphene, especially focused on synthesis, fundamental properties and future applications
- Includes not only fundamental knowledge of graphene materials, but also an overview of special properties for different potential applications of graphene in the fields of solar cells, photodetectors, energy storage, composites, environmental materials and bio-materials
- Emphasizes graphene-based applications that are quickly emerging as potential building blocks for nanotechnological commercial applications
Readership
Scientists, researchers and graduate students from various academic and industry sectors including physics, chemistry, materials, and electrical engineering
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Discovery, structure and properties of graphene
3. Structural characterizations of graphene
4. Preparation methods of graphene
5. Fundamental properties of graphene
6. Graphene-based optoelectronics
7. Graphene-based sensors
8. Energy storage devices of graphene
9. Graphene involved composites
10. Environmental application of graphene
11. Graphene-based bio-materials
12. Perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 20th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128126523
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128126516
About the Editor
Hongwei Zhu
Hongwei Zhu, Ph.D., Professor
School of Materials Science and Engineering
Tsinghua University, Beijing 100084, China
Phone: 010-62797008; E-mail: hongwzh@tsinghua.edu.cn
Dr. Zhu’s research involves multi-scale synthesis/assembly, characterizations and energy/environmental applications of graphene. He has authored 2 books and 5 invited book chapters, received 12 CN patents, 1 US patent and published 160+ papers in refereed international journals
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Tsinghua University