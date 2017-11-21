Graphene Bioelectronics
1st Edition
Description
Graphene Bioelectronics covers the expending field of graphene biomaterials, a wide span of biotechnological breakthroughs, opportunities, possibilities and challenges. It is the first book that focuses entirely on graphene bioelectronics, covering the miniaturization of bioelectrode materials, bioelectrode interfaces, high-throughput biosensing platforms, and systemic approaches for the development of electrochemical biosensors and bioelectronics for biomedical and energy applications. The book also showcases key applications, including advanced security, forensics and environmental monitoring. Thus, the evolution of these scientific areas demands innovations in crosscutting disciplines, starting from fabrication to application.
This book is an important reference resource for researchers and technologists in graphene bioelectronics—particularly those working in the area of harvest energy biotechnology—employing state-of-the-art bioelectrode materials techniques.
Key Features
- Offers a comprehensive overview of state-of-art research on graphene bioelectronics and their potential applications
- Provides innovative fabrication strategies and utilization methodologies, which are frequently adopted in the graphene bioelectronics community
- Shows how graphene can be used to make more effective energy harvesting devices
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers working in graphene and electronic materials
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Fundamentals of graphene materials for bioelectronics
3. Biocatalysis of graphene interfaces
4. Bio-functional graphene materials
5. Current-limiting defects in graphene
6. Graphene electrodes for electrochemical biosensing
7. Surfactant-free graphene for electrochemical energy conversion systems
8. Graphene-based modified electrodes for electrobiocatalysis
9. Ordered mesoporous graphene based bioelectrodes
10. Graphene biofuel cells
11. Photoelectrocatalytic graphene electrodes for fuel cell reactions
12. Graphene electrodes for microbial fuel cells
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 21st November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128133491
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128133507
About the Editor
Ashutosh Tiwari
Professor Ashutosh Tiwari is Director at Institute of Advanced Materials, Sweden; Secretary General, International Association of Advanced Materials; Chairman and Managing Director of VBRI Sverige AB and AAA Innotech Pvt. Ltd; Editor-in-Chief, Advanced Materials Letters and Docent in the Applied Physics with the specialization of Biosensors and Bioelectronics from Linköping University, Sweden. Prof. Tiwari has several national and international affiliations including in the United States of America, Europe, Japan, China and India. His research focus is on the design and advanced applications of cutting-edge advanced materials for new age devices. He has more than 200 peer-reviewed primary research publications in the field of materials science and nanotechnology and has edited or authored over 50 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman and Managing Director, VBRI Press AB, Sweden