Graphene-Based Nanotechnologies for Energy and Environment explores how graphene-based materials are being used to make more efficient, reliable products and devices for energy storage and harvesting and environmental monitoring and purification. The book outlines the major sustainable, recyclable, and eco-friendly methods for using a range of graphene-based materials in innovative ways. It represents an important information source for materials scientists and engineers who want to learn more about the use of graphene-based nanomaterials to create the next generation of products and devices in energy and environmental science.

Graphene-based nanotechnologies are at the heart of some of the most exciting developments in the fields of energy and environmental research. Graphene has exceptional properties, which are being used to create more effective products for electronic systems, environmental sensing devices, energy storage, electrode materials, fuel cell, novel nano-sorbents, membrane and photocatalytic degradation of environmental pollutants especially in the field of water and wastewater treatment.