Graph Theory in Modern Engineering: Computer Aided Design, Control, Optimization, Reliability Analysis, Volume 98
1st Edition
Editors: Henley
eBook ISBN: 9780080956077
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 302
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080956077
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.