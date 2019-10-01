Graph Databases for Safety
1st Edition
Democratization of Data-Analysis for Safety Experts
Description
Graph Databases for Safety: Democratization of Data-Analysis for Safety Experts bridges the gap between computer science and safety science, introducing a data-platform and safety analysis techniques for the safety science domain that is based on a relatively new form of scalable NoSQL database. Use cases for the safety domain, including automated text analysis for accident reports, remote conditioning monitoring and populating bow-ties with real-life data and databases are discussed, along with an explanation on how to use big data for safety. This book opens up immense potential for further research as virtually any safety-related data can be stored in graph-databases.
Key Features
- Offers a generic and consistent big-data approach to safety, paving the way for the digital transformation of safety science and safety management
- Focuses on the practical development of big-data techniques for safety
- Provides simple and straightforward methods that enable any safety researcher working with big data
Readership
Safety scientists and researchers at graduate level
Table of Contents
Section 1: Framework
1. Introduction: why big-data for safety?
2. Big Data Risk Analysis: definitions and key elements
3. The BDRA triangle: introduction to building a project
Section 2: Practical Implementation
4. Practical implementation in Graph Databases
5. Safety Text analysis with Graph Databases
6. Basic statistical analytics in Graph databases
7. Safety knowledge capture in Graph databases
Section 3: Applications
8. OTMR/RAATS analysis for SPAD detection
9. Building safety models from Close Calls
10. Bow-tie representation
Section 4: Future
11. Pushing the limits of safety beyond the current state-of-the-art
12. Skills for safety experts in the digital revolution
13. Conclusion: years and years of research, give us all your money
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160459
About the Author
Coen Van Gulijk
Coen van Gulijk is a professor of safety and risk at the University of Huddersfield. Coen and his team work on the IT transformation of Safety Management Systems and Risk Analysis. Industry will benefit greatly from modern IT business systems to support risk-based decision making and asset management, to deliver cost reductions, performance enhancements and optimization. From 2007 till 2014, Coen was an assistant professor at the Delft University of Technology on the optimal use of theoretical concepts in Safety and Security and to apply them in various domains including: chemical risk modelling, air-transport security, group-risk decision making, safety management systems and patient safety. In 2013 and 2014 he worked as a visiting assistant professor at the University of Antwerp supporting the newly developed Master of Safety Sciences at that university. From 2001 to 2007, Coen worked on Personal Protection Equipment as a researcher at TNO. Coen is the Secretary General for the ESRA, the European Safety and Reliability Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield, UK