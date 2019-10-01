Graph Databases for Safety - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128160459

Graph Databases for Safety

1st Edition

Democratization of Data-Analysis for Safety Experts

Authors: Coen Van Gulijk
Paperback ISBN: 9780128160459
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 212
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
95.95
81.56
125.00
106.25
109.00
92.65
134.50
114.33
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Graph Databases for Safety: Democratization of Data-Analysis for Safety Experts bridges the gap between computer science and safety science, introducing a data-platform and safety analysis techniques for the safety science domain that is based on a relatively new form of scalable NoSQL database. Use cases for the safety domain, including automated text analysis for accident reports, remote conditioning monitoring and populating bow-ties with real-life data and databases are discussed, along with an explanation on how to use big data for safety. This book opens up immense potential for further research as virtually any safety-related data can be stored in graph-databases.

Key Features

  • Offers a generic and consistent big-data approach to safety, paving the way for the digital transformation of safety science and safety management
  • Focuses on the practical development of big-data techniques for safety
  • Provides simple and straightforward methods that enable any safety researcher working with big data

Readership

Safety scientists and researchers at graduate level

Table of Contents

Section 1: Framework
1. Introduction: why big-data for safety?
2. Big Data Risk Analysis: definitions and key elements
3. The BDRA triangle: introduction to building a project

Section 2: Practical Implementation
4. Practical implementation in Graph Databases
5. Safety Text analysis with Graph Databases
6. Basic statistical analytics in Graph databases
7. Safety knowledge capture in Graph databases

Section 3: Applications
8. OTMR/RAATS analysis for SPAD detection
9. Building safety models from Close Calls
10. Bow-tie representation

Section 4: Future
11. Pushing the limits of safety beyond the current state-of-the-art
12. Skills for safety experts in the digital revolution
13. Conclusion: years and years of research, give us all your money

Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128160459

About the Author

Coen Van Gulijk

Coen van Gulijk is a professor of safety and risk at the University of Huddersfield. Coen and his team work on the IT transformation of Safety Management Systems and Risk Analysis. Industry will benefit greatly from modern IT business systems to support risk-based decision making and asset management, to deliver cost reductions, performance enhancements and optimization. From 2007 till 2014, Coen was an assistant professor at the Delft University of Technology on the optimal use of theoretical concepts in Safety and Security and to apply them in various domains including: chemical risk modelling, air-transport security, group-risk decision making, safety management systems and patient safety. In 2013 and 2014 he worked as a visiting assistant professor at the University of Antwerp supporting the newly developed Master of Safety Sciences at that university. From 2001 to 2007, Coen worked on Personal Protection Equipment as a researcher at TNO. Coen is the Secretary General for the ESRA, the European Safety and Reliability Association.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.