Granular Filtration of Aerosols and Hydrosols - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781856174589, 9780080547206

Granular Filtration of Aerosols and Hydrosols

2nd Edition

Authors: Chi Tien B.V. Ramarao
eBook ISBN: 9780080547206
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856174589
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th June 2007
Page Count: 512
Description

Granular filtration is a technique used extensively in the water and sewage industries, and we would all be quickly aware if it did not work properly. Designing and building an effective granular filter is a science and an art: this book covers both aspects. The theoretical basis of design is given considerable exposure, as are the behavioural characteristics of particles and fluids. This new edition contains extra material on stochastic simulations and the Lattice Bolzmann approach for studying deposition in granular media; more on prediction methods for collection efficiency, and a chapter on the various available software programmes.

Key Features

  • Written by the world's leading expert on depth filtration
  • Fully updated to include the latest approaches to studying granular filtration

Readership

Water and sewage industries; manufacturers of filter media and equipment; environmental agencies; designers and builders of deep-bed filters; maintenance engineers; chemical engineers; R&D staff

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Macroscopic Description of Fixed-bed Granular Filtration
    3. Model Representation of Granular Media
    4. Mechanisms of Particle Deposition
    5. Trajectory Analysis of Particle Deposition
    6. Initial Collection Efficiencies of Aerosols in Granular Media
    7. Filter Coefficients of Hydrosols

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080547206
Hardcover ISBN:
9781856174589

About the Author

Chi Tien

Chi Tien (BSc., National Taiwan University, 1952; MSc., 1954; PhD., Northwestern University, 1958) is professor emeritus of chemical engineering at Syracuse University. During his teaching career, Professor Tien also taught at the University of Tulsa, University of Windsor, National University of Singapore, and Nanyang Technological University. In addition, he had visiting appointments with University of Leeds, Karlsruhe University, and University of Duisburg-Essen. For over 60 years, Professor Tien has been actively engaged in fluid/particle separation and adsorption research and has published widely. He authored and coauthored a number of books including Granular Filtration of Aerosols and Hydrosols, 1st Ed. (Butterworths), Adsorption Calculations and Modeling (Butterworths-Heinemann), Kinetics of Metal Ion Adsorption from Aqueous Solutions: Models, Algorithms, and Applications (with S. Yiacoumi, Kluwer Academic Publisher), Introduction to Cake Filtration: Analyses, Experiments, and Applications (Elsevier), Granular Filtration of Aerosols and Hydrosols, 2nd Ed. (with B. V. Ramaro, Elsevier), and Principles of Filtration (Elsevier).

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical and Chemical Engineering, Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, USA

B.V. Ramarao

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Faculty of Paper Science and Engineering, State University of New York in Syracuse, USA

Ratings and Reviews

