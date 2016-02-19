Granite Landforms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444421166, 9780444597649

Granite Landforms

1st Edition

Authors: C.R. Twidale
eBook ISBN: 9780444597649
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st October 1982
Description

Granite Landforms provides a systematic, coherent, and comprehensive account and analysis of granite landforms. It examines granite forms and their genesis; the morphology of granite exposures; the nature of the materials from which granitic rocks have evolved; and the weathering processes near the Earth’s surface. It also describes major landforms and assemblages, as well as the minor features that have evolved on the major hosts. Organized into four parts encompassing 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of granite, including their characteristics, occurrences, and composition. It then discusses the factors that influence the weathering of granitic rocks and considers boulders and inselbergs, the all-slopes topography in granite, granite plains and rock basins, granite forms associated with steep slopes, and scarp foot depressions. The reader is also introduced to the piedmont angle, grooves or flutings, caves and tafoni, split rocks, cracked blocks and plates, and the role of climate in the development of landforms on granitic outcrops. Geologists, geomorphologists, geology students, and anyone interested in geology will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


List of Figures

Preface

Part I Introduction

Chapter 1. Landforms developed on granitic rocks

Chapter 2. Characteristics of granitic rocks

A. Occurrences of granite

B. Definition and composition

C. Some physical characteristics

Chapter 3. Weathering, with Particular reference to granitic rocks

A. Physical weathering

B. Chemical attack

C. Initial breakdown

D. Factors influencing the weathering of granite

Part II Major Forms and Assemblages

Chapter 4. Boulders

A. Subsurface exploitation of orthogonal fracture sets

B. Historical perspective

C. Types of peripheral weathering

D. Evacuation of debris

E. Disintegration of sheet structure

Chapter 5. Inselbergs

A. Bornhardt characteristics

B. Reasons for positive relief

C. Subsurface initiation

D. Environments of development

E. Scarp retreat

F. Evidence and argument

G. Domical form

H. Other inselbergs

Chapter 6. All-slopes topography

A. Distribution

B. Origins

Chapter 7. Granite plains

A. Buried and exhumed plains

B. Etch plains

C. Plains of subaerial (epigene) origin

Part III Minor Landforms

Chapter 8. Forms of gentle slopes

A. Rock basins

B. Pedestals

C. Rock doughnuts

D. Runnels or gutters

Chapter 9. Forms associated with steep slopes

A. Flared slopes

B. Fretted basal slopes

C. Rock platforms

D. Scarp foot depressions

E. The piedmont angle

F. Grooves or flutings

Chapter 10. Caves and tafoni

A. Caves associated with corestones and grus

B. Caves associated with fractures

C. Tafoni

Chapter 11. Split and cracked blocks and plates

A. Split rocks

B. Parted blocks

C. Polygonal cracking

D. Displaced slabs and blocks

Part IV Overview

Chapter 12. Discussion and Conclusions

References cited

Index






Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444597649

C.R. Twidale

@qu:Pictorially this book is a bonanza with some three hundred black and white photographs and diagrams. An extensive reference list is provided together with a useful index. Geologists and geomorphologists are equally ready to admire a granite landform, but to be able to explain its form and presence is to add another component to their pleasure. This book will help with both aspects. @source: Australian Mineral Foundation

