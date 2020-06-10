Grainger & Allison's Diagnostic Radiology
7th Edition
Description
Master the information you need to know for practice and prepare for certification or recertification with a succinct, comprehensive account of the entire spectrum of imaging modalities and their clinical applications. Throughout six outstanding editions, Grainger and Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology has stood alone as the single comprehensive reference on general diagnostic radiology. Now in two succinct volumes, the 7th Edition of this landmark text continues to provide complete coverage of all currently available imaging techniques and their clinical applications – the essential information you need to succeed in examinations and understand current best practices in radiological diagnosis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 10th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702075247
About the Author
Andy Adam
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Interventional Radiology Guy's, King's and St Thomas' School of Medicine London, UK
Adrian Dixon
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Addenbrooke's Hospital University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Jonathan Gillard
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neuroradiology, University of Cambridge
Cornelia Schaefer-Prokop
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, Hannover School of Medicine, Germany