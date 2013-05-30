Grainger & Allison's Diagnostic Radiology Essentials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702034480, 9780702055300

Grainger & Allison's Diagnostic Radiology Essentials

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Lee Grant Nyree Griffin
eBook ISBN: 9780702055300
eBook ISBN: 9780702048944
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th May 2013
Page Count: 976
Description

Get the quick answers you need on every aspect of diagnostic radiology and apply them in your day-to-day practice. Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology Essentials serves as a comprehensive review and reference for radiologists in training and in practice by providing practical solutions to diagnostic problems in the radiological recognition and interpretation of a wide range of disease entities. Organized by body region, its innovative, accessible outline format, bullet point style and numerous, high quality, multi-modality images make essential key facts about any given condition easy to find and retrieve. The content follows the same order and is derived from the renowned authoritative reference work Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology.

Key Features

  • Find the answers you need quickly and easily using the synoptic, bullet point format and structure. Every section is organised consistently to include Definition, Clinical Findings, Radiological Findings and Pearls.
  • Efficiently review the key radiological features of a broad spectrum of disease entities – all images are linked to the text on the facing page.
  • Avoid potential pitfalls in diagnosis by referring to the diagnostic "Pearls" sections in each chapter.
  • Differentiate a full range of normal and abnormal findings with more than 3,000 images, including plain film, CT, MRI, ultrasound and nuclear medicine imaging.
  • Keep hard-to-remember information and details at your fingertips with an extensive Appendix section including many ‘quick reference’ items that are essential in day-to-day practice (e.g. TNM staging).
  • Access the entire text and images online, fully searchable, at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

1. Chest

1.1 Chest wall and Pleura

Chest wall: bony and soft tissue lesions

Diseases of the pleura

Pleural effusion

Pneumothorax

Diaphragmatic hernia / eventration

1.2 Mediastinum

Mediastinitis

Anterior mediastinal masses

Middle mediastinal masses

Posterior mediastinal masses

Miscellaneous mediastinal masses

Pericardial conditions

1.3 Pulmonary infection

Lobar pneumonia

Bronchopneumonia, anaerobic and atypical pneumonia

Pulmonary tuberculosis

Fungal infections

Metazoal and protozoal diseases

Pulmonary complications of HIV infection

1.4 Large airway disease

Tracheal disorders

Bronchiectasis

Congenital airway disorders

Emphysema

Chronic bronchitis and asthma

Miscellaneous airway disorders

1.5 Pulmonary lobar collapse

Mechanisms and radiographic appearances

Patterns of lobar collapse

1.6 Pulmonary neoplasms

Evaluation of the solitary pulmonary nodule

Lung cancer: radiological features

Lung cancer: pearls

Lymphoproliferative disorders

Benign pulmonary tumours

Miscellaneous pulmonary malignancies

1.7 High-resolution computed tomography (HRCT)

HRCT patterns of diffuse lung disease

Idiopathic interstitial pneumonias

Sarcoidosis

Connective tissue diseases

Systemic vasculitides

Drug induced lung disease

Silicosis/coal worker’s pneumoconiosis

Asbestos-related disease

Miscellaneous interstitial lung diseases

1.8 Chest trauma

Chest wall and lung trauma

Trauma to the diaphragm

Mediastinal trauma

1.9 Airspace disease

Airspace disease

1.10 Paediatric chest

Congenital chest abnormalities

Causes of neonatal respiratory distress

Normal paediatric chest and problems with mechanical ventilation

1.11 Miscellaneous ITU chest conditions

Lung transplantation

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

ITU chest imaging

2. Cardiovascular System

2.1 Congenital heart disease (introduction)

Introduction

Cyanotic congenital heart disease

Acyanotic congenital heart disease

Anomalies of the aortic arch (vascular rings)

Septal defects

Acyanotic heart disease

Other anomalies

2.2 Non-ischaemic acquired heart disease

Acquired mitral valve disease

Acquired aortic valve disease

Tricuspid and pulmonary valve disease

Cardiomyopathies

Cardiac tumours

Cardiac trauma

2.3 Pulmonary circulation and thromboembolism

Pulmonary thromboembolic disease

Pulmonary vascular patterns

2.4 The aorta

Aortic rupture

Aortic dissection

Mid-aortic syndrome and Takaysu’s disease of the aorta

Aortic occlusive disease

Aortic aneurysms

2.5 Peripheral vascular disease

Gastrointestinal vascular disorders

Carotid artery stenosis

Peripheral vascular disease of the lower extremities

Disorders of the venous system

Miscellaneous vascular disorders

2.6 Ischaemic heart disease

Conventional coronary angiography and echocardiography

CT imaging in ischaemic heart disease

MR imaging in ischaemic heart disease

Nuclear cardiac imaging

Manifestations of atheromatous coronary artery disease

2.7 Interventional vascular radiology techniques

Interventional vascular radiology techniques

3. Gastrointestinal

3.1 Oesophagus

Hiatus hernia and reflux

Oesophagitis and benign strictures

Benign and malignant oesophageal tumours

Oesophageal carcinoma

Oesophageal dysmotility disorders

Oesophageal atresia (OA) and tracehooesphageal fistula (TOF)

Miscellaneous oesophageal conditions

3.2 Stomach

Benign gastric ulcers

Gastritis

Benign and malignant gastric tumours

Gastric carcinoma

Gastric surgery

Miscellaneous gastric conditions

3.3 Duodenum

Peptic ulceration, gastric heterotopia, duodenal diverticula

Benign and malignant duodenal tumours

Miscellaneous duodenal conditions

3.4 Small bowel

Crohn’s disease

Infections / infestations of the small bowel

Gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GISTs) and carcinoid tumours

Benign and malignant small bowel tumours

Causes of small bowel obstruction

Miscellaneous small bowel conditions

3.5 Colon

Ulcerative colitis and toxic megacolon

Colitis

Polyps

Polyposis syndromes

Colorectal cancer

Diverticulosis and large bowel strictures

Large bowel obstruction

Miscellaneous disorders of the large bowel

3.6 Liver

Anatomy and imaging techniques

Benign diffuse liver disease

Cirrhosis

Benign solid liver lesions

Malignant solid liver lesions

Hepatic vascular lesions

Miscellaneous liver conditions

Liver transplantation and interventional techniques

Diffusion-weighted MR imaging of the liver

MR contrast agents and the liver

3.7 Biliary

Methods of investigation

Cholelithiasis and choledocholithiasis

Cholecystitis

Miscellaneous gallbladder conditions

Benign biliary strictures

Malignant biliary tumours

Biliary atresia and hypoplasia

Miscellaneous bile duct disorders

Biliary interventional techniques

3.8 Pancreas

Congenital abnormalities

Pancreatitis

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Cystic pancreatic tumours

Endocrine and islet cell pancreatic tumours

Pancreatic trauma, transplant and intervention

3.9 Spleen

Miscellaneous splenic conditions

3.10 Peritoneum, mesentery and omentum

Benign disease

Neoplastic peritoneal/omental disorders

Developmental anomalies of the mesentery

Infective/inflammatory conditions of the mesentery

Neoplastic mesenteric disorders

3.11 Plain abdominal radiograph

Abnormal gas distribution

3.12 Paediatric Gastrointestinal disorders

Abdominal wall defects

Gastrointestinal causes of neonatal vomiting

Malrotation

Delayed passage of meconium

Abdominal manifestations of cystic fibrosis

Necrotising enterocolitis (NEC)

Anorectal malformations

Neuroblastoma (NB)

4. Genitourinary

4.1 Kidneys

Renal parenchymal disease

Renal tract infection/inflammation

Renal artery stenosis (RAS)

Renal vascular abnormalities

Benign renal masses

Renal parenchymal malignancies

Other malignancies

Transitional cell carcinoma of the upper urinary tract

Renal failure

Renal transplantation: assessment

Renal transplantation: postoperative complications

Urolithiasis

Methods of imaging in obstruction

Dilatation of the urinary tract

Upper urinary tract trauma

4.2 Bladder

Miscellaneous bladder conditions

Bladder tumours

Lower urinary tract trauma

4.3 Prostate

Prostate: benign disorders

Carcinoma of the prostate

Prostate anatomy and imaging

4.4 Urethra

Urethra: benign disorders

Tumours of the urethra

4.5 Male reproductive system

Cryptoorchidism and testicular torsion

Primary testicular malignancies

Miscellaneous scrotal lesions

Miscellaneous penile conditions

4.6 Paediatric genitourinary disorders

Congenital renal anomalies

Duplex kidney

Congenital renal cystic disease

Childhood renal malignancies

Paediatric pelvic and scrotal malignancies

5. Musculoskeletal System

5.1 Skeletal trauma     

Introduction

Assessment of cervical spine injuries

Spinal injuries

Shoulder injuries

Upper extremity injuries

Carpal bone injuries

Wrist and hand injuries

Pelvic injuries

Hip injuries  

Avascular necrosis of the hip

Knee and lower leg fractures        

Knee soft tissue injuries 

Ankle injuries

Foot injuries           

5.2 Paediatric fractures

Specific paediatric fractures

Radiology of non-accidental injury

Skeletal injuries in non-accidental injury

5.3 Soft tissue imaging        

Localized calcification and ossification

Generalized soft tissue calcification          

Soft tissue masses

5.4 General characteristics of bone tumours        

General characteristics of bone tumours

5.5 Benign bone tumours

Chondroid origin  

Osteoid origin

Osteoid origin/tumours of neural tissue

Cystic lesions  

Giant cell tumour/lipomatous bone lesions          

Fibrous origin           

Vascular origin            

Miscellaneous bone lesions  

5.6 Malignant bone tumours        

Chondroid origin

Osteosarcoma      

Other varieties of osteosarcoma

Fibrous origin

Medullary origin            

Miscellaneous malignant bone tumours        

Bone metastases 

5.7 Metabolic and endocrine skeletal disease       

Osteoporosis

Vitamin D deficiency

Endocrine bone disorders

Metabolic bone disorders

5.8 Joint disease        

Introduction

Osteoarthritis 

Haemophilic and neuropathic arthropathies 

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis and DISH

Rheumatoid arthritis

Seronegative spondyloarthropathy

Depositional arthropathy

Polyarthritis associated with other diseases

5.9 Bone and soft tissue infection        

Acute osteomyelitis      

Chronic osteomyelitis    

Miscellaneous bone and soft tissue infections

5.10 Congenital skeletal anomalies

Developmental skeletal anomalies

Selected osteochondrodysplasias

Localized disorders of the skeleton

Haemoglobinopathies

5.11 Myeloproliferative disorders

Reticuloendothelial disorders

White cell disorders

Plasma cell dyscrasias

 

6. Women’s Imaging

6.1 Breast

Introduction

Benign mass lesions

Microcalcifications

Invasive breast carcinoma

Contrast-enhanced MRI in breast cancer

6.2 Gynaecology

Imaging techniques in gynaecology

Congenital anomalies of the female genital tract

Benign uterine conditions

Endometrial carcinoma

Carcinoma of the cervix

Benign ovarian tumours

Endometriosis, polycystic ovaries and physiological ovarian cysts

Ovarian carcinoma

Miscellaneous gynaecological conditions

 

7. Neuroradiology

7.1 Intracranial tumours in adults

Imaging techniques and general features

Classification of intracranial tumours

Gliomas

Infratentorial tumours

Supratentorial tumours

Extra-axial tumours

Meningioma and skull base tumours

Cerebral and meningeal metastases

Intraventricular tumours

Pituitary region tumours

Pineal region tumours

7.2 Cerebrovascular disease and non-traumatic haemorrhage

Cerebral ischaemia

Other patterns of cerebrovascular disease

Carotid and vertebral artery dissection

Non-traumatic intracranial haemorrhage

Cerebral artery aneurysms

Arteriovenous malformations

7.3 Brain infection, AIDS and demyelinating diseases

Intracranial infection

HIV infection and AIDS

Demyelinating and inflammatory disorders

7.4 Brain trauma, degenerative disorders and epilepsy

Head injury

Primary and secondary cerebral injury

Dementias and epilepsy

Skull bone disease

Hydrocephalus

7.5 Paediatric neuroradiology

Cerebellar malformations

Chiari malformations

Cerebral malformations

Malformations of neuronal migration and cortical organization

Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1)

Neurocutaneous syndromes

Inborn metabolic brain disorders

Congenital skull anomalies

Congenital intracranial infections

Paediatric meningitis

Hypoxic-ischaemic injury in the developing brain

Brain injury in non-accidental injury (NAI)

7.6 The spine

Spinal dysraphism

Congenital spinal anomalies

Skeletal abnormalities

Vascular spinal lesions

Spinal tumours

Infective/inflammatory disorders of the spine

Spinal cord trauma and the postoperative spine

Degenerative spinal disease

7.7 The orbit

The orbit

Conal and extraconal disorders

Intraconal disorders

7.8 Ear, nose and throat radiology

Selected disorders of the ear

Nose and paranasal sinuses

The nasopharynx

Disorders of the oropharynx, larynx and soft tissues of the neck

7.9 Dental radiology

Mandibular / maxillary cystic lesions

Tumours of bone

Facial trauma

Salivary glands

Salivary gland disorders

8. Miscellaneous

8.1 Endocrine System

Thyroid cancer

Miscellaneous thyroid disorders

Non-functional adrenal disorders

Adrenal hyperfunction

8.2 Lymphoma

Lymphoma

Lymph node disease in lymphoma

CNS lymphoma

Pulmonary lymphoma

Lymphoma of the gastrointestinal tract

Musculoskeletal lymphoma

Extranodal manifestations of lymphoma

Monitoring response to therapy in lymphoma

9. Appendix

9.1 General Pearls

9.2 Anatomy Pearls

9.3 Radiology techniques

Specialised MRI techniques in neuroimaging

Positron emission tomography (PET)-CT in oncology imaging

9.4 Pearls in musculoskeletal imaging and pathology

Pearls in pathology

Pearls in musculoskeletal imaging

9.5 Patterns of tumour spread

9.6 TNM staging of common cancers

About the Author

Lee Grant

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, The Royal Free NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Nyree Griffin

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, Guy’s and St Thomas’s NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Reviews

"The three volume textbook Grainger and Allison's Diagnostic Radiology has been a standard reference work for registrars training in the UK for thhe FRCR examinations for many years... A particular nice feature are the highlighted  sections bullet points and the smmaries and tables. The chapter on tumor staging is particularly helpful. Although only in one volume, the text is very comprehensive and has more than enough material for today's trainee...The authors deserve to be congratulated on their gargantuan efforts and I am sure this textbook will be well thumbed by future radiology trainees preparing for their examinations."

RAD, Nov 2013

