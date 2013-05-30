Grainger & Allison's Diagnostic Radiology Essentials
1st Edition
Description
Get the quick answers you need on every aspect of diagnostic radiology and apply them in your day-to-day practice. Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology Essentials serves as a comprehensive review and reference for radiologists in training and in practice by providing practical solutions to diagnostic problems in the radiological recognition and interpretation of a wide range of disease entities. Organized by body region, its innovative, accessible outline format, bullet point style and numerous, high quality, multi-modality images make essential key facts about any given condition easy to find and retrieve. The content follows the same order and is derived from the renowned authoritative reference work Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology.
"The authors deserve to be congratulated on their gargantuan efforts and I am sure this textbook will be well thumbed by future radiology trainees preparing for their examinations."
RAD Magazine, Nov 2013
Key Features
- Find the answers you need quickly and easily using the synoptic, bullet point format and structure. Every section is organised consistently to include Definition, Clinical Findings, Radiological Findings and Pearls.
- Efficiently review the key radiological features of a broad spectrum of disease entities – all images are linked to the text on the facing page.
- Avoid potential pitfalls in diagnosis by referring to the diagnostic "Pearls" sections in each chapter.
- Differentiate a full range of normal and abnormal findings with more than 3,000 images, including plain film, CT, MRI, ultrasound and nuclear medicine imaging.
- Keep hard-to-remember information and details at your fingertips with an extensive Appendix section including many ‘quick reference’ items that are essential in day-to-day practice (e.g. TNM staging).
- Access the entire text and images online, fully searchable, at Expert Consult.
Table of Contents
1. Chest
1.1 Chest wall and Pleura
Chest wall: bony and soft tissue lesions
Diseases of the pleura
Pleural effusion
Pneumothorax
Diaphragmatic hernia / eventration
1.2 Mediastinum
Mediastinitis
Anterior mediastinal masses
Middle mediastinal masses
Posterior mediastinal masses
Miscellaneous mediastinal masses
Pericardial conditions
1.3 Pulmonary infection
Lobar pneumonia
Bronchopneumonia, anaerobic and atypical pneumonia
Pulmonary tuberculosis
Fungal infections
Metazoal and protozoal diseases
Pulmonary complications of HIV infection
1.4 Large airway disease
Tracheal disorders
Bronchiectasis
Congenital airway disorders
Emphysema
Chronic bronchitis and asthma
Miscellaneous airway disorders
1.5 Pulmonary lobar collapse
Mechanisms and radiographic appearances
Patterns of lobar collapse
1.6 Pulmonary neoplasms
Evaluation of the solitary pulmonary nodule
Lung cancer: radiological features
Lung cancer: pearls
Lymphoproliferative disorders
Benign pulmonary tumours
Miscellaneous pulmonary malignancies
1.7 High-resolution computed tomography (HRCT)
HRCT patterns of diffuse lung disease
Idiopathic interstitial pneumonias
Sarcoidosis
Connective tissue diseases
Systemic vasculitides
Drug induced lung disease
Silicosis/coal worker’s pneumoconiosis
Asbestos-related disease
Miscellaneous interstitial lung diseases
1.8 Chest trauma
Chest wall and lung trauma
Trauma to the diaphragm
Mediastinal trauma
1.9 Airspace disease
Airspace disease
1.10 Paediatric chest
Congenital chest abnormalities
Causes of neonatal respiratory distress
Normal paediatric chest and problems with mechanical ventilation
1.11 Miscellaneous ITU chest conditions
Lung transplantation
Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)
ITU chest imaging
2. Cardiovascular System
2.1 Congenital heart disease (introduction)
Introduction
Cyanotic congenital heart disease
Acyanotic congenital heart disease
Anomalies of the aortic arch (vascular rings)
Septal defects
Acyanotic heart disease
Other anomalies
2.2 Non-ischaemic acquired heart disease
Acquired mitral valve disease
Acquired aortic valve disease
Tricuspid and pulmonary valve disease
Cardiomyopathies
Cardiac tumours
Cardiac trauma
2.3 Pulmonary circulation and thromboembolism
Pulmonary thromboembolic disease
Pulmonary vascular patterns
2.4 The aorta
Aortic rupture
Aortic dissection
Mid-aortic syndrome and Takaysu’s disease of the aorta
Aortic occlusive disease
Aortic aneurysms
2.5 Peripheral vascular disease
Gastrointestinal vascular disorders
Carotid artery stenosis
Peripheral vascular disease of the lower extremities
Disorders of the venous system
Miscellaneous vascular disorders
2.6 Ischaemic heart disease
Conventional coronary angiography and echocardiography
CT imaging in ischaemic heart disease
MR imaging in ischaemic heart disease
Nuclear cardiac imaging
Manifestations of atheromatous coronary artery disease
2.7 Interventional vascular radiology techniques
Interventional vascular radiology techniques
3. Gastrointestinal
3.1 Oesophagus
Hiatus hernia and reflux
Oesophagitis and benign strictures
Benign and malignant oesophageal tumours
Oesophageal carcinoma
Oesophageal dysmotility disorders
Oesophageal atresia (OA) and tracehooesphageal fistula (TOF)
Miscellaneous oesophageal conditions
3.2 Stomach
Benign gastric ulcers
Gastritis
Benign and malignant gastric tumours
Gastric carcinoma
Gastric surgery
Miscellaneous gastric conditions
3.3 Duodenum
Peptic ulceration, gastric heterotopia, duodenal diverticula
Benign and malignant duodenal tumours
Miscellaneous duodenal conditions
3.4 Small bowel
Crohn’s disease
Infections / infestations of the small bowel
Gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GISTs) and carcinoid tumours
Benign and malignant small bowel tumours
Causes of small bowel obstruction
Miscellaneous small bowel conditions
3.5 Colon
Ulcerative colitis and toxic megacolon
Colitis
Polyps
Polyposis syndromes
Colorectal cancer
Diverticulosis and large bowel strictures
Large bowel obstruction
Miscellaneous disorders of the large bowel
3.6 Liver
Anatomy and imaging techniques
Benign diffuse liver disease
Cirrhosis
Benign solid liver lesions
Malignant solid liver lesions
Hepatic vascular lesions
Miscellaneous liver conditions
Liver transplantation and interventional techniques
Diffusion-weighted MR imaging of the liver
MR contrast agents and the liver
3.7 Biliary
Methods of investigation
Cholelithiasis and choledocholithiasis
Cholecystitis
Miscellaneous gallbladder conditions
Benign biliary strictures
Malignant biliary tumours
Biliary atresia and hypoplasia
Miscellaneous bile duct disorders
Biliary interventional techniques
3.8 Pancreas
Congenital abnormalities
Pancreatitis
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
Cystic pancreatic tumours
Endocrine and islet cell pancreatic tumours
Pancreatic trauma, transplant and intervention
3.9 Spleen
Miscellaneous splenic conditions
3.10 Peritoneum, mesentery and omentum
Benign disease
Neoplastic peritoneal/omental disorders
Developmental anomalies of the mesentery
Infective/inflammatory conditions of the mesentery
Neoplastic mesenteric disorders
3.11 Plain abdominal radiograph
Abnormal gas distribution
3.12 Paediatric Gastrointestinal disorders
Abdominal wall defects
Gastrointestinal causes of neonatal vomiting
Malrotation
Delayed passage of meconium
Abdominal manifestations of cystic fibrosis
Necrotising enterocolitis (NEC)
Anorectal malformations
Neuroblastoma (NB)
4. Genitourinary
4.1 Kidneys
Renal parenchymal disease
Renal tract infection/inflammation
Renal artery stenosis (RAS)
Renal vascular abnormalities
Benign renal masses
Renal parenchymal malignancies
Other malignancies
Transitional cell carcinoma of the upper urinary tract
Renal failure
Renal transplantation: assessment
Renal transplantation: postoperative complications
Urolithiasis
Methods of imaging in obstruction
Dilatation of the urinary tract
Upper urinary tract trauma
4.2 Bladder
Miscellaneous bladder conditions
Bladder tumours
Lower urinary tract trauma
4.3 Prostate
Prostate: benign disorders
Carcinoma of the prostate
Prostate anatomy and imaging
4.4 Urethra
Urethra: benign disorders
Tumours of the urethra
4.5 Male reproductive system
Cryptoorchidism and testicular torsion
Primary testicular malignancies
Miscellaneous scrotal lesions
Miscellaneous penile conditions
4.6 Paediatric genitourinary disorders
Congenital renal anomalies
Duplex kidney
Congenital renal cystic disease
Childhood renal malignancies
Paediatric pelvic and scrotal malignancies
5. Musculoskeletal System
5.1 Skeletal trauma
Introduction
Assessment of cervical spine injuries
Spinal injuries
Shoulder injuries
Upper extremity injuries
Carpal bone injuries
Wrist and hand injuries
Pelvic injuries
Hip injuries
Avascular necrosis of the hip
Knee and lower leg fractures
Knee soft tissue injuries
Ankle injuries
Foot injuries
5.2 Paediatric fractures
Specific paediatric fractures
Radiology of non-accidental injury
Skeletal injuries in non-accidental injury
5.3 Soft tissue imaging
Localized calcification and ossification
Generalized soft tissue calcification
Soft tissue masses
5.4 General characteristics of bone tumours
General characteristics of bone tumours
5.5 Benign bone tumours
Chondroid origin
Osteoid origin
Osteoid origin/tumours of neural tissue
Cystic lesions
Giant cell tumour/lipomatous bone lesions
Fibrous origin
Vascular origin
Miscellaneous bone lesions
5.6 Malignant bone tumours
Chondroid origin
Osteosarcoma
Other varieties of osteosarcoma
Fibrous origin
Medullary origin
Miscellaneous malignant bone tumours
Bone metastases
5.7 Metabolic and endocrine skeletal disease
Osteoporosis
Vitamin D deficiency
Endocrine bone disorders
Metabolic bone disorders
5.8 Joint disease
Introduction
Osteoarthritis
Haemophilic and neuropathic arthropathies
Juvenile idiopathic arthritis and DISH
Rheumatoid arthritis
Seronegative spondyloarthropathy
Depositional arthropathy
Polyarthritis associated with other diseases
5.9 Bone and soft tissue infection
Acute osteomyelitis
Chronic osteomyelitis
Miscellaneous bone and soft tissue infections
5.10 Congenital skeletal anomalies
Developmental skeletal anomalies
Selected osteochondrodysplasias
Localized disorders of the skeleton
Haemoglobinopathies
5.11 Myeloproliferative disorders
Reticuloendothelial disorders
White cell disorders
Plasma cell dyscrasias
6. Women’s Imaging
6.1 Breast
Introduction
Benign mass lesions
Microcalcifications
Invasive breast carcinoma
Contrast-enhanced MRI in breast cancer
6.2 Gynaecology
Imaging techniques in gynaecology
Congenital anomalies of the female genital tract
Benign uterine conditions
Endometrial carcinoma
Carcinoma of the cervix
Benign ovarian tumours
Endometriosis, polycystic ovaries and physiological ovarian cysts
Ovarian carcinoma
Miscellaneous gynaecological conditions
7. Neuroradiology
7.1 Intracranial tumours in adults
Imaging techniques and general features
Classification of intracranial tumours
Gliomas
Infratentorial tumours
Supratentorial tumours
Extra-axial tumours
Meningioma and skull base tumours
Cerebral and meningeal metastases
Intraventricular tumours
Pituitary region tumours
Pineal region tumours
7.2 Cerebrovascular disease and non-traumatic haemorrhage
Cerebral ischaemia
Other patterns of cerebrovascular disease
Carotid and vertebral artery dissection
Non-traumatic intracranial haemorrhage
Cerebral artery aneurysms
Arteriovenous malformations
7.3 Brain infection, AIDS and demyelinating diseases
Intracranial infection
HIV infection and AIDS
Demyelinating and inflammatory disorders
7.4 Brain trauma, degenerative disorders and epilepsy
Head injury
Primary and secondary cerebral injury
Dementias and epilepsy
Skull bone disease
Hydrocephalus
7.5 Paediatric neuroradiology
Cerebellar malformations
Chiari malformations
Cerebral malformations
Malformations of neuronal migration and cortical organization
Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1)
Neurocutaneous syndromes
Inborn metabolic brain disorders
Congenital skull anomalies
Congenital intracranial infections
Paediatric meningitis
Hypoxic-ischaemic injury in the developing brain
Brain injury in non-accidental injury (NAI)
7.6 The spine
Spinal dysraphism
Congenital spinal anomalies
Skeletal abnormalities
Vascular spinal lesions
Spinal tumours
Infective/inflammatory disorders of the spine
Spinal cord trauma and the postoperative spine
Degenerative spinal disease
7.7 The orbit
The orbit
Conal and extraconal disorders
Intraconal disorders
7.8 Ear, nose and throat radiology
Selected disorders of the ear
Nose and paranasal sinuses
The nasopharynx
Disorders of the oropharynx, larynx and soft tissues of the neck
7.9 Dental radiology
Mandibular / maxillary cystic lesions
Tumours of bone
Facial trauma
Salivary glands
Salivary gland disorders
8. Miscellaneous
8.1 Endocrine System
Thyroid cancer
Miscellaneous thyroid disorders
Non-functional adrenal disorders
Adrenal hyperfunction
8.2 Lymphoma
Lymphoma
Lymph node disease in lymphoma
CNS lymphoma
Pulmonary lymphoma
Lymphoma of the gastrointestinal tract
Musculoskeletal lymphoma
Extranodal manifestations of lymphoma
Monitoring response to therapy in lymphoma
9. Appendix
9.1 General Pearls
9.2 Anatomy Pearls
9.3 Radiology techniques
Specialised MRI techniques in neuroimaging
Positron emission tomography (PET)-CT in oncology imaging
9.4 Pearls in musculoskeletal imaging and pathology
Pearls in pathology
Pearls in musculoskeletal imaging
9.5 Patterns of tumour spread
9.6 TNM staging of common cancers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 976
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 30th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702055300
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048944
About the Author
Lee Grant
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, The Royal Free NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
Nyree Griffin
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Guy’s and St Thomas’s NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
Reviews
