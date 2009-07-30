Grainger & Allison's Diagnostic Radiology 5th Edition Single Best Answer MCQs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702031496

Grainger & Allison's Diagnostic Radiology 5th Edition Single Best Answer MCQs

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew McQueen Lee Grant Jennifer Findlay Sheetal Sharma Vivek Shrivastava Scott McDonald
Paperback ISBN: 9780702031496
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th July 2009
Page Count: 416
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Module 1 Cardiothoracic & Vascular
Module 2 Musculoskeletal & Trauma
Module 3 Gastrointestinal
Module 4 Genitourinary, Adrenal, Obstetric & Gynaecology, and Breast
Module 5 Paediatrics
Module 6 Central nervous and Head & Neck

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780702031496

About the Author

Andrew McQueen

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Registrar, Radiology, Newcastle upon Tyne

Lee Grant

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, The Royal Free NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Jennifer Findlay

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Registrar, Radiology, Mersey

Sheetal Sharma

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Registrar, Radiology, Newcastle upon Tyne

Vivek Shrivastava

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Registrar, Radiology, Newcastle upon Tyne

Scott McDonald

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Registrar, Radiology, Cambridge

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.