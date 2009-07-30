Grainger & Allison's Diagnostic Radiology 5th Edition Single Best Answer MCQs
1st Edition
Authors: Andrew McQueen Lee Grant Jennifer Findlay Sheetal Sharma Vivek Shrivastava Scott McDonald
Paperback ISBN: 9780702031496
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th July 2009
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents
Module 1 Cardiothoracic & Vascular
Module 2 Musculoskeletal & Trauma
Module 3 Gastrointestinal
Module 4 Genitourinary, Adrenal, Obstetric & Gynaecology, and Breast
Module 5 Paediatrics
Module 6 Central nervous and Head & Neck
Details
About the Author
Andrew McQueen
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Registrar, Radiology, Newcastle upon Tyne
Lee Grant
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, The Royal Free NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
Jennifer Findlay
Specialist Registrar, Radiology, Mersey
Specialist Registrar, Radiology, Mersey
Sheetal Sharma
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Registrar, Radiology, Newcastle upon Tyne
Vivek Shrivastava
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Registrar, Radiology, Newcastle upon Tyne
Scott McDonald
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Registrar, Radiology, Cambridge
