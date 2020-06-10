Grainger & Allison's Diagnostic Radiology, 2 Volume Set - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780702075247

Grainger & Allison's Diagnostic Radiology, 2 Volume Set

7th Edition

Authors: Andy Adam Adrian Dixon Jonathan Gillard Cornelia Schaefer-Prokop
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702075247
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th June 2020
Page Count: 2208
Details

No. of pages:
2208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
10th June 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702075247

About the Author

Andy Adam

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Interventional Radiology Guy's, King's and St Thomas' School of Medicine London, UK

Adrian Dixon

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Addenbrooke's Hospital University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

Jonathan Gillard

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neuroradiology, University of Cambridge

Cornelia Schaefer-Prokop

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, Hannover School of Medicine, Germany

