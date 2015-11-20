Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology: The Spine - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702069345

Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology: The Spine

6th Edition

Authors: Jonathan Gillard H. Rolf Jager
Paperback ISBN: 9780702069345
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th November 2015
Page Count: 128
Key Features

The 6 chapters in this book have been selected from the contents of the Spine section in Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology 6e. These chapters provide a succinct up-to-date overview of current imaging techniques and their clinical applications in daily practice and it is hoped that with this concise format the user will quickly grasp the fundamentals they need to know. Throughout these chapters, the relative merits of different imaging investigations are described, variations are discussed and recent imaging advances are detailed.

Table of Contents

 Imaging Techniques and Anatomy,

Thomas Van Thielen • Luc van den Hauwe •

Johan W. Van Goethem • Paul M. Parizel

 Degenerative Disease of the Spine,

Paul M. Parizel • Thomas Van Thielen •

Luc van den Hauwe • Johan W. Van Goethem

 Spinal Tumours,

Luc van den Hauwe • Johan W. van Goethem •

Danielle Balériaux • Arthur M. De Schepper†

 Non-tumoural Spinal Cord Lesions,

Farah Alobeidi • Majda M. Thurnher • H. Rolf Jäger

 Postoperative Spine,

Tomasz Matys • Nasim Sheikh-Bahaei • Jonathan H. Gillard

 Spinal Trauma,

James J. Ran

About the Author

Jonathan Gillard

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neuroradiology, University of Cambridge

H. Rolf Jager

Affiliations and Expertise

Reader in Neuroradiology, Institute of Neurology, University College London, Consultant Neuroradiologist , The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, London, United Kingdom

