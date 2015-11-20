Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology: The Spine
6th Edition
Key Features
The 6 chapters in this book have been selected from the contents of the Spine section in Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology 6e. These chapters provide a succinct up-to-date overview of current imaging techniques and their clinical applications in daily practice and it is hoped that with this concise format the user will quickly grasp the fundamentals they need to know. Throughout these chapters, the relative merits of different imaging investigations are described, variations are discussed and recent imaging advances are detailed.
Table of Contents
Imaging Techniques and Anatomy,
Thomas Van Thielen • Luc van den Hauwe •
Johan W. Van Goethem • Paul M. Parizel
Degenerative Disease of the Spine,
Paul M. Parizel • Thomas Van Thielen •
Luc van den Hauwe • Johan W. Van Goethem
Spinal Tumours,
Luc van den Hauwe • Johan W. van Goethem •
Danielle Balériaux • Arthur M. De Schepper†
Non-tumoural Spinal Cord Lesions,
Farah Alobeidi • Majda M. Thurnher • H. Rolf Jäger
Postoperative Spine,
Tomasz Matys • Nasim Sheikh-Bahaei • Jonathan H. Gillard
Spinal Trauma,
James J. Ran
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 20th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702069345
About the Author
Jonathan Gillard
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neuroradiology, University of Cambridge
H. Rolf Jager
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Neuroradiology, Institute of Neurology, University College London, Consultant Neuroradiologist , The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, London, United Kingdom