Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology: Paediatric Imaging - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702069390

Authors: Catherine Owens Jonathan Gillard
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th November 2015
Page Count: 304
Key Features

The 8 chapters in this book have been selected from the contents of the Paediatric Imaging section in Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology 6e. These organ-specific chapters provide a succinct up-to-date overview of current imaging techniques and their clinical applications in daily practice and it is hoped that with this concise format the user will quickly grasp the fundamentals they need to know. Throughout these chapters, the relative merits of different imaging investigations are described, variations are discussed and recent imaging advances are detailed.

Table of Contents

 Challenges and Overview of Special Features

and Techniques,

Catherine M. Owens • Carolyn Young • Øystein E. Olsen

 The Neonatal and Paediatric Chest,

Veronica Donoghue • Tom A. Watson •

Pilar Garcia-Peña • Catherine M. Owens

 Paediatric Abdominal Imaging,

Anne Paterson • Øystein E. Olsen • Lil-Sofie Ording Müller

Imaging of the Kidneys, Urinary Tract and

Pelvis in Children,

Owen Arthurs • Marina Easty • Michael Riccabona

Skeletal Radiology in Children:

Non-traumatic and Non-malignant,

Amaka C. Offiah

 Paediatric Musculoskeletal Trauma and

the Radiology of Non-accidental Injury

and Paediatric Factures,

Karen Rosendahl • Jean-François Chateil • Karl Johnson

 Bone Tumours and Neuroblastoma in

Children,

Paul Humphries • Claudio Granata

 Paediatric Neuroradiology,

Maria I. Argyropoulou • Andrea Rossi • Roxana S. Gunny •

W.K. ‘Kling’ Chong

Catherine Owens

Consultant Radiologist, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children, London, United Kingdom

Jonathan Gillard

Professor of Neuroradiology, University of Cambridge

