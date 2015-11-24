Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology: Paediatric Imaging
6th Edition
Key Features
The 8 chapters in this book have been selected from the contents of the Paediatric Imaging section in Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology 6e. These organ-specific chapters provide a succinct up-to-date overview of current imaging techniques and their clinical applications in daily practice and it is hoped that with this concise format the user will quickly grasp the fundamentals they need to know. Throughout these chapters, the relative merits of different imaging investigations are described, variations are discussed and recent imaging advances are detailed.
Table of Contents
Challenges and Overview of Special Features
and Techniques,
Catherine M. Owens • Carolyn Young • Øystein E. Olsen
The Neonatal and Paediatric Chest,
Veronica Donoghue • Tom A. Watson •
Pilar Garcia-Peña • Catherine M. Owens
Paediatric Abdominal Imaging,
Anne Paterson • Øystein E. Olsen • Lil-Sofie Ording Müller
Imaging of the Kidneys, Urinary Tract and
Pelvis in Children,
Owen Arthurs • Marina Easty • Michael Riccabona
Skeletal Radiology in Children:
Non-traumatic and Non-malignant,
Amaka C. Offiah
Paediatric Musculoskeletal Trauma and
the Radiology of Non-accidental Injury
and Paediatric Factures,
Karen Rosendahl • Jean-François Chateil • Karl Johnson
Bone Tumours and Neuroblastoma in
Children,
Paul Humphries • Claudio Granata
Paediatric Neuroradiology,
Maria I. Argyropoulou • Andrea Rossi • Roxana S. Gunny •
W.K. ‘Kling’ Chong
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 24th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702069390
About the Author
Catherine Owens
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children, London, United Kingdom
Jonathan Gillard
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neuroradiology, University of Cambridge