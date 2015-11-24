Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology: Oncological Imaging

The 7 chapters in this book have been selected from the contents of the Oncological Imaging section in Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology 6e. These chapters provide a succinct up-to-date overview of current imaging techniques and their clinical applications in daily practice and it is hoped that with this concise format the user will quickly grasp the fundamentals they need to know. Throughout these chapters, the relative merits of different imaging investigations are described, variations are discussed and recent imaging advances are detailed. Please note that the following chapters represent a portion of the oncological imaging aspects in the comprehensive 6th edition of Grainger’s & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology (for example, abdominal tumours are considered in section C "Abdominal Imaging")