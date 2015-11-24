Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology: Oncological Imaging - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702069352

Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology: Oncological Imaging

6th Edition

Authors: Victoria Goh Andy Adam
Paperback ISBN: 9780702069352
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th November 2015
Page Count: 144
Key Features

The 7 chapters in this book have been selected from the contents of the Oncological Imaging section in Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology 6e. These chapters provide a succinct up-to-date overview of current imaging techniques and their clinical applications in daily practice and it is hoped that with this concise format the user will quickly grasp the fundamentals they need to know. Throughout these chapters, the relative merits of different imaging investigations are described, variations are discussed and recent imaging advances are detailed. Please note that the following chapters represent a portion of the oncological imaging aspects in the comprehensive 6th edition of Grainger’s & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology (for example, abdominal tumours are considered in section C "Abdominal Imaging")

Table of Contents

 Principles of Oncological Imaging,

David MacVicar • Vicky Goh

 The Breast,

Jonathan J. James • A. Robin M. Wilson • Andrew J. Evans

 Reticuloendothelial Disorders:

Lymphoma,

Sarah J. Vinnicombe • Norbert Avril • Rodney H. Reznek

 Bone Marrow Disorders: Haematological

Neoplasms,

Asif Saifuddin

Bone Marrow Disorders: Miscellaneous,

Asif Saifuddin

 Imaging for Radiotherapy Planning,

Peter Hoskin • Roberto Alonzi

 Functional and Molecular Imaging for

Personalised Medicine in Oncology,

Ferdia A. Gallagher • Avnesh S. Thakor • Eva M. Serrao •

Vicky Goh

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702069352

About the Author

Victoria Goh

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, Mt Vernon Hospital, London, United Kingdom

Andy Adam

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Interventional Radiology Guy's, King's and St Thomas' School of Medicine London, UK

