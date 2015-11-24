Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology: Oncological Imaging
6th Edition
Key Features
The 7 chapters in this book have been selected from the contents of the Oncological Imaging section in Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology 6e. These chapters provide a succinct up-to-date overview of current imaging techniques and their clinical applications in daily practice and it is hoped that with this concise format the user will quickly grasp the fundamentals they need to know. Throughout these chapters, the relative merits of different imaging investigations are described, variations are discussed and recent imaging advances are detailed. Please note that the following chapters represent a portion of the oncological imaging aspects in the comprehensive 6th edition of Grainger’s & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology (for example, abdominal tumours are considered in section C "Abdominal Imaging")
Table of Contents
Principles of Oncological Imaging,
David MacVicar • Vicky Goh
The Breast,
Jonathan J. James • A. Robin M. Wilson • Andrew J. Evans
Reticuloendothelial Disorders:
Lymphoma,
Sarah J. Vinnicombe • Norbert Avril • Rodney H. Reznek
Bone Marrow Disorders: Haematological
Neoplasms,
Asif Saifuddin
Bone Marrow Disorders: Miscellaneous,
Asif Saifuddin
Imaging for Radiotherapy Planning,
Peter Hoskin • Roberto Alonzi
Functional and Molecular Imaging for
Personalised Medicine in Oncology,
Ferdia A. Gallagher • Avnesh S. Thakor • Eva M. Serrao •
Vicky Goh
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 24th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702069352
About the Author
Victoria Goh
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Mt Vernon Hospital, London, United Kingdom
Andy Adam
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Interventional Radiology Guy's, King's and St Thomas' School of Medicine London, UK